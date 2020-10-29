Joey's Sports Corner: Analytics taking too much control in baseball

There’s a fine line when it comes to analytics in the baseball world.
Analytics work well over the course of a 162-game season and usually help get more wins out of a team.
But here’s what’s important to know.
Analytics seem much more successful when analyzing a significantly longer period of time.
In split-second decisions, analytics don’t have as much success.
Look at what happened in Game 6 of the World Series.
Tampa Bay starter Blake Snell was dominating for 5.1 innings and then was pulled after giving up a single up the middle to Los Angeles catcher Austin Barnes.
That was just the second hit Snell had surrendered. He had piled up nine strikeouts at that point and thrown only 73 pitches.
Before the ball was even returned to the infield, though, Rays skipper Kevin Cash was already on his way out of the dugout to yank Snell from the game.
Snell was irate on the mound, and television cameras showed a couple expletives coming out of his mouth as he saw Cash working his way toward him.
The question is why did Cash decide to pull his starter at that point?
Don’t be fooled by some trying to explain how Snell had already given all he had and was mentally drained.
This decision was based on analytics.
The numbers game and stats in a binder complied by Tampa Bay’s front office and analytical gurus said this was the move to make.
And here’s the problem with that.
Like previously stated, analytics are successful when applied to a large sample size, and a pitching change does not apply to that scenario.
So after Rays reliever Nick Anderson came in the game for Snell, only to allow two runs to come in and score after surrendering a double, a run-scoring wild pitch and a run-scoring fielder’s choice, the Dodgers turned a 1-0 deficit into a 2-1 lead in a blink of an eye.
Mookie Betts added an insurance run with a solo home run in the eighth to give Los Angeles a 3-1 advantage, and the Dodgers went on to win their first title since 1988 the following frame.
As much as analytics may have helped Tampa Bay reach the World Series, the Rays’ numbers approach facilitated their Game 6 exit.
It’s important to note Los Angeles also heavily relies on analytics, but there’s one major difference that separated the Dodgers from Tampa Bay in Game 6.
Cash immediately relied on analytics to make his pitching change decision in the sixth.
It didn’t matter what Snell had done up to that point. The numbers told Cash to pull the trigger and go to the bullpen even though anyone with a pair of eyes could see Snell was fine and capable of pitching longer.
Meanwhile, Los Angeles manager Dave Roberts took a bit of a different approach when it came to his pitching decisions.
With the Dodgers holding a 2-1 lead with two outs in the seventh, Roberts went to reliever Julio Urías.
Urías had all his pitches working for him and closed out the game with 2.1 innings of perfect baseball to go along with four strikeouts.
Could Roberts have gone to his longtime closer Kenley Jansen in the ninth?
Sure.
Instead, though, he was watching what was in front him rather than looking at his handy dandy analytical binder all managers seem to have these days.
Roberts saw Urías was dominating and stuck with him unlike Cash who pulled Snell right away.
This scenario is the perfect example of how analytics should work.
Use the information when it’s helpful, but don’t let the numbers stranglehold you.
Relying solely on analytics can backfire.
There’s something to be said about managing a baseball game with gut and feel.
That’s not to say analytics don’t have a place in baseball, however, because they do.
But there’s much more to America’s Pastime than just the numbers game.
Maybe what happened in Game 6 will help show that there’s nothing wrong with merging the old-school thinking with the new-school approach.
There’s no need to be solely dependent on analytics.
