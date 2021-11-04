Jaquish named Plattsburgh State men's basketball assistant

PLATTSBURGH — Adam Jaquish, a former four-year Cardinal men's basketball student-athlete, has been named an assistant men's basketball coach at Plattsburgh State, as announced by the Department of Intercollegiate Athletics and Recreation.
"I am incredibly excited to add Adam to our coaching staff," head coach Mike Blaine said. "I enjoyed coaching him as a player, and I have no doubt that he is on his way to becoming an outstanding coach. Adam made great contributions on some outstanding Plattsburgh State basketball teams. He knows what it takes to succeed as a part of a championship program. I am thrilled to welcome Adam back to Cardinal Country."
Jaquish returns to Plattsburgh State after a four-year career from 2016-20 in which he helped the Cardinals achieve a 65-41 overall record, make two NCAA Division III Tournament appearances and win one State University of New York Athletic Conference (SUNYAC) championship. He saw action in 88 games throughout his career, shooting 48.2 percent (121-of-251) from the floor and averaging 3.7 rebounds per game. During his senior season in 2019-20, he served as a team captain.
"To have the opportunity to come back and coach here at Plattsburgh State is an incredible feeling," Jaquish said. "My experiences while attending Plattsburgh are ones I will cherish forever. To be able to come back and help others achieve experiences and opportunities just as I did is a dream situation, and I am extremely grateful to be back at Plattsburgh State."
Jaquish earned his Bachelor of Science in fitness and wellness leadership from SUNY Plattsburgh in 2019.
