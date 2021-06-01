BEEKMANTOWN — The Saranac Lake boys continued their strong season in a Champlain Valley Athletic Conference track and field meet, Tuesday, while the Beekmantown girls managed to eke out the win.
The Red Storm was led by a lot of usual suspects on the boys’ side, with Peter Fogarty, Mitchell Ellsworth, Micah McCulley and Gabe Wilson all getting multiple event wins on the night Saranac Lake tallied an 85-47 victory.
Izaiah and Alexander Jock each won multiple events for the defeated Eagle boys.
On the girls side, the Beekmantown squad was led to a close 64-59 victory by Elizabeth Chapman, Danielle Dyke and Angelina Lyons all securing multiple wins in the meet.
For Saranac Lake, Claire Fletcher and Gwendalyn Mader each won multiple events, with Mia Sanford also joining in the fun, sweeping the throwing events.
—
Boys
Saranac Lake 85, Beekmantown 47
3200 relay- 1, SLCS (Bickford, Hesseltine, Martin, Madden), 10:31.
110 hurdles- 1, A. Jock, BCS, 18.
100- 1, Wolford, SLCS, 11.7.
1600- 1, Catania, SLCS, 4:29.3.
400 relay- 1, BCS (Reams, Burke, Cox, Parent), 47.3.
400- 1, McCulley, SLCS, 54.7.
400 hurdles- 1, A. Jock, BCS, 1:09.7.
800- 1, P. Fogarty, SLCS, 2:06.5.
200- 1, Cheney-Seymour, SLCS, 24.
3200- 1, Ash, SLCS, 11:29.
1600 relay- 1, SLCS (Wilson, A. Fogarty, P. Fogarty, McCulley), 3:48.6.
High jump- 1, Wilson, SLCS, 5-6.
Long jump- 1, I. Jock, BCS, 19-7.
Triple jump- 1, I. Jock, BCS, 37-10.
Shot put- 1, Ellsworth, SLCS, 45-4.5.
Discus- 1, Ellsworth, SLCS, 114-5.5.
—
Girls
Beekmantown 64, Saranac Lake 59
3200 relay- 1, SLCS (Mader, Fletcher, Trabakoulos, Shumway), 13:31.3.
100 hurdles- 1, Chapman, BCS, 18.6.
100- 1, Lyons, BCS, 13.6.
1500- 1, Wilson, SLCS, 6:25.2.
400 relay- 1, BCS (Chapman, Dyke LaMora, Lyons), 55.4.
400- 1, LaMora, BCS, 1:10.4.
400 hurdles- 1, Fletcher, SLCS, 1:21.4.
800- 1, Mader, SLCS, 2:42.9.
200- 1, Lyons, BCS, 29.3.
3000- Not contested.
1600 relay- 1, BCS (Hamel, LaMora, Chapman, Dyke), 4:39.
High jump- 1, Dyke, BCS, 4-5.
Long jump- 1, Dyke, BCS, 14-3.
Triple jump- 1, Lyons, BCS, 31-6.
Shot put- 1, Sanford, SLCS, 28-5.
Discus- 1, Sanford, SLCS, 84-7.
LAKE PLACID 71, NCCS 40
NCCS 93, LAKE PLACID 34
CHAMPLAIN — Lake Placid’s boys were able to take the win with five athletes hitting the first place mark more than once while the Northeastern Clinton girls took a decisive win over the Blue Bombers.
Jesse Marshall had a dominant five-win night for the Lake Placid squad, including taking first in the 100- and 200-meter events, while Zach Gavin, Will Hollander, Jack Lawrence and Andrew Scanio each won two events.
For the Cougars, Landon Frenyea and Gabe Garrant were the team’s multiple-event winners on the night, with Frenyea sweeping the throws.
For the girls, Northeastern Clinton was led by five multiple event winners in the dominant win.
Ava McAuliffe, Alexa Turner, Ellie Prairie, Lauren Brilotti and Paige Trudo all got in on the action for the Cougars, with McAuliffe finishing the night with a team-high four event wins.
Harley Cohen and Dylan Bashaw were the two event-winners for the Blue Bombers.
—
Lake Placid 71, Northeastern Clinton 40
3200 relay- 1, LP (Gavin, Hollander, Douglas, Brenner), 11:20.
110 hurdles- 1, Garrant, NCCS, 23.4.
100- 1, Marshall, LP, 12.7.
1600- 1, Scanio, LP, 5:10.
400 relay- 1, LP (Hollander, Cooper, Marshall, Roth), 54.3.
400- 1, Gavin, LP, 1:00.6.
400 hurdles- 1, Garrant, NCCS, 1:27.8.
800- 1, Scanio, LP, 2:17.
200- 1, Marshall, LP, 27.6.
3200- 1, G. Frenyea, NCCS, 13:07.
1600 relay- 1, LP (Flanigan, Marshall, Douglas, Lawrence), 4:27.
High jump- Not contested.
Long jump- 1, Lawrence, LP, 15-8.25.
Triple jump- 1, Flanigan, LP, 27-11
Shot put- 1, L. Frenyea, NCCS, 29-3.
Discus- 1, L. Frenyea, NCCS, 81-4.5.
—
Girls
Northeastern Clinton 93, Lake Placid 34
3200 relay- 1, NCCS (Langlois, Lyon, Cone, Brilotti), 13:01.
100 hurdles- 1, Turner, NCCS, 19.1.
100- 1, McAuliffe, NCCS, 12.8.
1500- 1, Prairie, NCCS, 5:48.
400 relay- 1, NCCS (Jolicoeur, Cayea, Trudo, Laurin), 1:02.5.
400- 1, McAuliffe, NCCS, 1:03.7.
400 hurdles- 1, Turner, NCCS, 1:16.
800- 1, Prairie, NCCS, 2:55.
200- 1, McAuliffe, NCCS, 26.9.
3000- 1, Cohen, LP, 13:08.
1600 relay- 1, NCCS (McAuliffe, Brilotti, Langlois, Prairie), 4:37.
High jump- 1, Seymour, NCCS, 4-6.
Long jump- 1, Turner, NCCS, 13-6.75.
Triple jump- 1, Turner, NCCS, 31-6.25.
Shot put- 1, Trudo, NCCS, 23-5.5.
Discus- 1, Bashaw, LP, 60-1.
