Hurwitz, Bond help propel PSU tennis to first win

CORTLAND — First-year student Hallie Hurwitz, a Beekmantown alumna, came from behind to prevail, 3-6, 6-2, 6-0, at No. 3 singles, which proved to be the decisive win for the Plattsburgh State women's tennis team in a 5-4 State University of New York Athletic Conference (SUNYAC) victory over SUNY Cortland on Sunday afternoon at the Varsity Tennis Courts.
It marked the first career win for the coaching tandem of Chuck Ko and Kelci Henn.
"No matter the score, all matches were close," Ko and Henn said in a joint statement about the victory. "It came down to our three-set battle at 3 singles."
With the score tied at 4-4 following sophomore Cydney Bond's (Peru, N.Y./Peru) 6-4, 7-6 (7-4) win over Cortland's first-year student Logan Streety at No. 1 singles, all eyes were turned to the No. 3 singles court. Cortland's sophomore Vyda Van Denburg took the first set, 6-3, but Hurwitz battled back to claim the second, 6-2. With momentum fully on her side, she took all six games of the third set to clinch the victory for the Cardinals. It marked Hurwitz's first collegiate win.
Plattsburgh State rises to 1-1 overall (1-1 SUNYAC) with the win and next visits two-time defending SUNYAC champion SUNY New Paltz on Thursday, April 22, at 3 p.m.
The Red Dragons took a 2-1 lead after winning two of the three doubles matches, but juniors Bri Miller (East Greenbush, N.Y./Columbia) and Taylor Whitney (Livonia, Mich./Livonia Franklin) posted their first victory of the season by winning, 8-2, at the No. 3 position.
Miller tied the score at 2-all by besting her Red Dragon counterpart, 6-2, 6-2, at No. 5 singles, while senior Megan Blake's (Liverpool, N.Y./Liverpool) 7-5, 6-3 triumph at No. 4 singles gave the Cardinals a 3-2 lead. The Red Dragons won at No. 2 and No. 6 singles to go up 4-3 before Bond tied the score with a victory at the top singles position.
