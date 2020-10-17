SARANAC — In our current world where bad news always seems to be at the forefront, there was nothing but good news at the beginning of Saranac's boys Northern Soccer League game against Lake Placid.
Chiefs senior Will Hurlock was at the center of the good news Friday.
Hurlock, who was diagnosed with polio as a young child, scored his first varsity goal.
After the Blue Bombers were called for an illegal touch inside their own penalty area just 31 seconds into the game, the stage was set for Hurlock.
He stood next to his brother, Sasha, near the 6-yard box ready for the indirect kick, and when Sasha passed the ball, Will buried the shot.
“It was a great experience and a great feeling,” Will said. “To be able to stand next to my brother and share that moment with him and then turn around and see all my teammates celebrating was special.”
The moment went just as scripted if not better for all involved.
Will had the opportunity to do something he had never done before, and all involved in the game witnessed a special moment.
"Will has been with me since eighth grade, and he has given 100 percent effort in everything he does," Saranac coach Calvin Hamel said. "It was just nice for him to have a moment tonight. He is always willing to do whatever we need him to do in practice.
"It was nice of Lake Placid coach Stuart Hemsley to give us the chance to do it and have a moment for Will. With everything going on in the world, it was nice to have a good moment like this."
Following the opening goal, the Chiefs allowed the Blue Bombers to come back down the field and tie the game up, and from there, play proceeded as usual.
But for the Hurlock brothers, the opening portion of the match as well as the win was what meant the most.
"He works hard, and we work hard as a team," Sasha said. "To see all that hard work come down to that goal, that was amazing. For me to pass it to him, that helped a ton and he helped me a ton to enjoy it even more."
The brotherly connection has only grown over the years as the two were adopted at a young age and have grown up together through thick and thin.
"We like to hang out a lot," Will said. "He usually has to slow down for me, but I try to push him sometimes and keep him on his toes."
Will has weakness in his right leg. Growing up, it was hard for him to walk and run, but he learned how to adapt.
As far as soccer goes, he enjoys being one of the Saranac goalkeepers and takes part in all the Chiefs' practices. He does play out in the field every now and then.
"It has its ups and downs," Will said. "I can get up and down the field pretty well, but side to side is tougher. I learned how to adapt and use my left leg to move around."
Will's hardworking mentality is felt by all his teammates, and to have a moment like the one that took place in Saranac where he gave the Chiefs the early lead, all his efforts were rewarded.
All involved were happy for the young man, and nobody was more proud than the person who has known him the longest.
"Whenever he needs me, I am there for him, and whenever I need him, he is there for me," Sasha said. "It means a lot to share this moment with him."
—
Email Joey LaFranca:
Twitter: @JoeyLaFranca
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.