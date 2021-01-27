Houle wishes former PSU players luck in NWHL play

PLATTSBURGH — Plattsburgh State women's hockey alumnae Kayla Meneghin (Clifton, N.J./The Gunnery) and Brooke Wolejko (South Windsor, Conn./St. Lawrence University) are competing in the National Women's Hockey League (NWHL) bubble season at the 1980 Rink-Herb Brooks Arena in Lake Placid.
Meneghin, a forward, is entering her third season in the NWHL and her first campaign with the Buffalo Beauts, while Wolejko is set to commence her second season as a goaltender for the Connecticut Whale.
"All of us in Cardinal Country wish Kayla and Brooke the best of luck in the NWHL season," Plattsburgh State head women's hockey coach Kevin Houle said.
"Kayla was an impactful player for all four of her years in a Cardinal uniform and a three-time All-American. Brooke had a great season in her one year with the program."
Meneghin, who tallied 86 goals and 102 assists for 188 points in 117 games played for Plattsburgh State from 2014-18, was a three-time American Hockey Coaches Association (AHCA) All-American.
Meneghin, who ranks fourth in NCAA Division III women's ice hockey history in career points, fifth in career assists and sixth in short-handed goals (11), was a member of Cardinal teams that played to a 107-8-5 record and claimed three NCAA Division III national championships (2014-15, 2015-16, 2016-17).
Meneghin joins the Beauts this season after playing two seasons for the Whale. Last year, she tallied four goals and four assists for eight points in 14 games played. Meneghin has played in 24 games in the NWHL.
Wolejko played her senior season at Plattsburgh State in 2017-18 after beginning her career at NCAA Division I St. Lawrence University. In her season with the Cardinals, Wolejko played to a 10-2-1 record while ranking first in NCAA Division III women's ice hockey in both goals against average (0.95) and save percentage (.962). She recorded 342 saves and six shutouts over 13 games played.
Wolejko is entering her second season with the Whale. Last season, she finished fourth among NWHL goaltenders in save percentage (.914) and set the team record for saves in a season (458). Wolejko recorded at least 45 saves five times and helped the Whale to a victory over the Beauts in the 2020 Isobel Cup Play-In Game.
