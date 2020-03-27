Houle, three Cardinals earn women's hockey accolades

PLATTSBURGH — The Plattsburgh State women's hockey team had quite the season.
Members of the team as well as coach Kevin Houle received accolades Thursday.
Houle has been named the 2019-20 CCM/American Hockey Coaches Association (AHCA) Division III Women's Coach of the Year.
Junior forward Annie Katonka, senior defenseman Hannah Kiraly and junior defenseman Erin McArdle have been named to the 2019-20 CCM/American Hockey Coaches Association (AHCA) Division III Women's All-America teams.
Plattsburgh (26-1-0, 18-0-0 NEWHL), which was ranked No. 1 in USCHO.com Division III Women's Top-10 Poll for the entire 2019-20 season and earned the NEWHL's automatic bid into the NCAA Tournament, had its season come to an abrupt end when the NCAA announced on March 12, that all of its winter and spring championships would be canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
HOULE
Houle, who earned the honor for the seventh time in his career, previously garnered the award in 2006, 2007, 2008, 2013, 2014 and 2016.
Houle received the honor after guiding Plattsburgh to its eighth consecutive conference tournament title (third consecutive NEWHL Tournament title) and the 16th NCAA Tournament appearance in program history.
In addition, the Cardinals finished the season on an 18-game winning streak (longest active winning streak in NCAA Division III women's ice hockey) and ranked No. 1 in both the PairWise Rankings and the USCHO.com Division III Women's Top-10 Poll.
Houle led Plattsburgh to a 5-1-0 record against teams that finished in the top 10 of the PairWise Rankings. The Cardinals outscored those teams (Norwich University, Middlebury College, University of Wisconsin-River Falls and Elmira College) by a combined score of 20-8.
With Plattsburgh's 3-1 home win over Norwich on Nov. 6, Houle recorded his 400th career coaching victory.
Houle, who has a 423-51-25 (.873) record over 17 seasons, is one of nine coaches in NCAA women's ice hockey history to have eclipsed 400 career victories.
His winning percentage is the highest in NCAA women's ice hockey history.
Houle led Plattsburgh to two NCAA records in 2019-20.
The Cardinals recorded the longest overall winning streak in NCAA Division III women's ice hockey history with their 26th consecutive win over UW-River Falls as part of the Panther/Cardinal Classic on Nov. 30, in Middlebury, Vt.
Plattsburgh also set the record for the longest home winning streak in NCAA Division III women's ice hockey as the Cardinals defeated Oswego State, 3-0, on Nov. 9, for their 29th consecutive home win. The Cardinals' home winning streak is at 40 games after they went undefeated at home (14-0-0) on the season.
This season, Plattsburgh State led NCAA Division III women's ice hockey in wins, winning percentage (.963), fewest losses and penalty-kill efficiency (98.1 percent), while ranking second in power-play efficiency (28.1 percent), second in combined special teams (60.4), second in scoring offense (4.85), second in scoring margin (3.89) and third in scoring defense (0.96).
Houle, who coached three CCM/AHCA All-Americans, six All-NEWHL selections (five All-NEWHL First-Team honorees), including the NEWHL Player of the Year and NEWHL Goaltender of the Year, and two NEWHL All-Rookie Team selections this season, garnered the 2020 NEWHL Coaching Staff of the Year award along with assistant coach Julia Duquette. It was the eighth time that Houle has earned a conference coach of the year or coaching staff of the year honor.
Prior to 2019-20, Houle had steered the Cardinals to eight consecutive NCAA Division III Tournament semifinal appearances and seven national titles (the most in NCAA Division women's ice hockey history) including five in the last six full seasons.
PLAYERS
Katonka garnered First-Team honors for the second consecutive season, while Kiraly and McArdle earned Second-Team distinction.
Kiraly is now a three-time All-American after earning First-Team recognition in both 2017-18 and 2018-19.
McArdle, who earned her first All-America recognition, is the 27th student-athlete in the history of the Plattsburgh program to earn All-America status. Katonka became the 18th Cardinal to earn multiple All-America accolades.
KATONKA
Katonka, who was named the NEWHL Player of the Year, tallied 21 goals, 20 assists, 41 points, nine power-play goals and five game-winning goals over 26 games played in 2019-20.
An All-NEWHL First-Team honoree for the second consecutive season, Katonka ranked second in NCAA Division III women's ice hockey in points per game (1.58), third in power-play goals, sixth in goals per game (0.81), tied for sixth in game-winning goals and tied for 18th in assists per game (0.77).
It is the second time Katonka has eclipsed 40 points in a season after tallying 54 points in 2018-19.
Earlier this season, Katonka tallied her 100th career point in the Cardinals' 9-1 win over SUNY Canton on Jan. 17.
In her career, Katonka has tallied 64 goals and 54 assists for 118 points over 87 games played.
Katonka leads all active Cardinals in career goals and points.
KIRALY
Kiraly, who is the only student-athlete in NEWHL history to be named to the All-NEWHL First Team three times, tallied one goal, 22 assists, 23 points and 21 blocked shots in 27 games played in 2019-20.
In addition, she tallied at least one assist in 18 games this season, including four multi-assist contests. A NEWHL All-Tournament Team selection this season, Kiraly tallied one goal and one assist in the Cardinals' 6-1 win over Oswego State in the NEWHL Tournament championship game on March 7, at Stafford Ice Arena.
Nationally, Kiraly ranked tied for 14th in assists per game among all skaters (0.81) and 11th in points per game among blueliners (0.85).
In her career, Kiraly recorded nine goals and 73 assists for 82 points over 118 games played.
McARDLE
McArdle, who was named to the All-NEWHL First Team in 2019-20, garnered five goals, 20 assists, 25 points, three power-play goals and 30 blocked shots over 27 games played in 2019-20.
She tallied at least one point in 18 games, including seven multi-point games. Nationally, she ranked eighth in points per game among defensemen (0.93) and tied for 24th among all skaters in assists per game (0.74).
This season, McArdle achieved career highs in points per game, goals per game (0.19) and assists per game. In her career, McArdle has amassed 13 goals and 56 assists for 69 points over 88 games played.
