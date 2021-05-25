Hornets thump OFA for 12-2 victory

OGDENSBURG — The Plattsburgh Hornets girls lacrosse team defeated Ogdensburg Free Academy, Tuesday, 12-2, in a Section VII-X game.
Plattsburgh (3-7) held a 5-2 halftime lead, adding seven unanswered goals in the second half.
“Tonight was a complete team victory,” Hornets coach Shannon Brown said. “Offense moved the ball well, defense played together as a group and talked well. We practiced the draw this week, and it showed.”
The Hornets were led by Robin Trombly and Cheyenne Knelly with four goals each. Jillian Kain added a pair, with Kiara Maggy and Bella Girard each scoring one. Maggy and Natalie Kay chipped in two assists each, with Trombly, Girard and Celine Juneau picking up one each.
Paige Merz paced Ogdensburg (1-9) with both goals. Brinley Frederick had one assist.
Sophia Brown had 13 saves for the Hornets. Ellie Foster had 12 saves for the Blue Devils.
The Hornets have a break through the holiday weekend, taking the field next on Tuesday at Salmon River.
—
Plattsburgh High 12, OFA 2
PHS 5 7 — 12
OFA 2 0 — 2
Scoring
PHS- Trombly 4-1, Knelly 4-0, Kain 2-0, Maggy 1-2, Girard 1-1, Kay 0-2, Juneau 0-1.
OFS- Merz 2-0, Frederick 0-1.
Saves- Brown, PHS, 13. Foster, OFA, 12.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.