Hornets rally past Bobcats; AVCS knocks off B'town

PLATTSBURGH — Plattsburgh High stormed back from a 2-0 set deficit to beat Northern Adirondack in Champlain Valley Athletic Conference volleyball action on Monday night.
The Hornets were led by Lily Snide, who finished the the night with 24 points, 15 aces, six kills, 19 assists and four digs.
Sophie Sherman also had a good night for the victorious Plattsburgh squad, rattling off 15 points, seven aces, nine kills, one dig and one block.
On the defensive side of the ball, Natalie Kay paced the Hornets with 10 digs to accompany her eight points, six aces and three assists.
Chelsea Tanzer took charge for the Bobcats, notching 19 points, eight aces, two kills, two assists and 12 digs in the match loss. Allie Barber also put up a strong performance, tallying seven points, three aces, six assists and 12 digs.
—
Plattsburgh 3, Northern Adirondack 2
21-25, 20-25, 25-19, 25-12, 25-16
NAC- Hogan, 6 points, 1 ace, 2 kills, 2 assists, 4 digs. Guay, 2 points, 1 ace, 2 kills. Dominic, 3 points, 1 ace, 1 kill, 4 digs. Poupore, 1 point, 1 dig. Porter, 1 dig. Barber, 7 points, 3 aces, 6 assists, 12 digs. Ma. Lawrence, 1 assist, 1 dig. Desotelle, 3 points, 2 aces, 1 dig. Mo. Lawrence, 8 points, 5 aces, 8 kills, 1 block, 3 assists, 11 digs. Tanzer, 19 points, 8 aces, 2 kills, 2 assists, 12 digs
PHS- Snide, 24 points, 15 aces, 6 kills, 19 assists, 4 digs. Bird 2 kills, 1 dig. Bruso, 7 points, 3 aces, 8 kills, 2 assists, 4 digs, 2 blocks. Cantwell, 7 kills, 2 assists. Kay, 8 points, 6 aces, 3 assists, 10 digs. Bingel, 11 points, 4 aces, 3 digs. Sherman, 15 points, 7 aces, 9 kills, 1 dig, 1 block. Trombley, 2 points, 1 assist, 7 digs. Crahan, 2 kills, 1 dig. Siskavich, 4 digs.
AUSABLE VALLEY 3
BEEKMANTOWN 2
CLINTONVILLE — AuSable Valley managed to take down previously undefeated Beekmantown in a tightly-contested, back-and-forth match.
After taking the first two sets of the game, the Patriots lost the third set to the Eagles, 29-27, before losing the fourth set and then going on to win the final set 25-23.
“Hats off to Beekmantown to not give in and come back hard at us to take the next two,” AuSable Valley coach Peggy McAllister said. “I am proud of my girls as they also don't give up and were able to clear their heads, shake it off and play volleyball the way they know how and secure the win.”
Isabella Joy had a dominant performance for the Patriots in the win, contributing 21 points, six aces, 12 kills, two assists, 15 digs and one block. Makayla Rock had a quality match of her own, tallying five points, 34 assists and 8 digs.
Beekmantown did not provide individual stats in time for print.
—
AuSable Valley 3, Beekmantown 2
25-23, 25-17, 27-29, 17-25, 25-23
AVCS- Douglas, 3 points, 2 aces, 1 kill, 6 digs. Joy, 21 points, 6 aces, 12 kills, 2 assists, 15 digs, 1 block. Perez, 2 assists, 16 digs. Pridell, 3 points, 2 kills, 3 digs. Prins, 10 points, 1 ace, 10 kills, 1 assist, 9 digs. Rock, 5 points, 34 Assists, 8 digs. Sawyer, 7 points, 1 ace, 20 kills, 1 assist, 10 digs, 1 block. Tedford, 1 dig. Tromblee, 8 points, 5 kills, 3 assists, 4 digs.
SARANAC LAKE 3
LAKE PLACID 1
LAKE PLACID — Lake Placid attempted a push in the fourth set of its Monday night match but fell two points shy of forcing a fifth set against Saranac Lake.
“We started the match cold but warmed up and played with confidence in the second set,” Lake Placid coach Sandy Huber said. “We had some great momentum in the end of the fourth set, but just couldn't quite get to 25.”
Azra Michael and Alyssa Lapierre led the way for the winning Red Storm squad, with Michael posting one kill, four digs, one point and 13 assists while Lapierre tallied five kills, five aces and 12 points.
Julia Crawford notched five points, one ace, eight kills, 11 digs, two blocks and two assists in a strong showing for the Blue Bombers in their defeat.
—
Saranac Lake 3, Lake Placid 1
25-14, 16-25, 25-17, 25-23
SL- Null, 5 kills, 3 aces, 1 dig, 4 points. Michael, 1 kill, 4 digs, 1 points, 13 assists. White, 1 dig. Lapierre, 5 kills, 5 aces, 12 points. Sanford, 7 kills, 1 block. Hewitt, 4 aces, 3 digs, 5 points. Whitson, 2 kills, 3 aces, 2 digs, 5 points, 1 assist. Burcume, 1 point. Leeret, 1 kill, 2 aces, 2 digs, 8 points, 3 assists.
LP- Smith, 2 points, 1 ace, 1 kill, 2 digs. Hudson, 11 points, 2 aces, 2 kills, 13 digs. Megliore, 2 points. Sharp, 3 points, 1 ace, 9 kills, 11 digs, 1 block, 9 assists. Hayes, 1 point, 1 kill, 2 digs, 1 assist. Sharp, 2 points, 2 kills, 2 digs. Gavin, 1 point. Crawford, 5 points, 1 ace, 8 kills, 11 digs, 2 blocks, 2 assists.
SARANAC 3
NORTHEASTERN CLINTON 0
SARANAC — The Chiefs dispatched the Cougars in a 3-0 set sweep.
While the final set score makes the match look like a rout, the final two sets were both close 25-20 set decisions.
Kate Siskavich and Hannah Charlebois both had a strong match for the Saranac team, with Siskavich registering 15 points, nine aces, six kills, seven digs and one block while Charlebois tallied 13 points, three aces, two assists and four digs.
Northeastern Clinton did not provide individual stats in time for print.
—
Saranac 3, Northeastern Clinton 0
25-12, 25-20, 25-20
SCS- Knelly, 7 points, 1 ace, 5 kills. Charlebois, 13 points, 3 aces, 2 assists, 4 digs. Taylor, 8 digs. Dresser, 4 kills. Blair, 1 kill. Schiraldi, 5 points, 4 aces, 3 kills, 3 assists, 3 digs. Vaughn, 6 points, 1 ace, 3 kills, 15 assists, 6 digs. Carter, 3 points, 3 aces. Siskavich, 15 points, 9 aces, 6 kills, 7 digs, 1 block.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.