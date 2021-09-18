HORNETS HANG 50: Plattsburgh wins showdown with Beekmantown

BEEKMANTOWN — For three quarters Friday night, it was another shootout in Eagle Country.
But the Plattsburgh Hornets (1-1) used a 21-0 scoring outburst in the fourth quarter to notch their first win of the season with a 50-36 slugfest over Beekmantown (0-2).
PHS amassed 424 yards on the ground for the game and pulled away for the victory.
"It feels really good to come out on top against a very good football team in Beekmantown," Plattsburgh coach Mike Bordeau said.
"Our offensive line and running back depth was very vital in this game, especially in the fourth quarter."
Trenton Griffiths led the way for the Hornets with 152 yards on 12 attempts, while Beekmantown transfer Braeden McGinnis had 107 yards on 13 carries.
Michael Phillips scored two big touchdowns for Plattsburgh (1-1) and ran for 70 yards on just five carries.
Mason Polhemus helped seal the win late in the contest for the Hornets with a 63-yard interception return for a touchdown.
"We were thoroughly pounded last week in Moriah, and we could really feel some doubt creeping in. However, we have a very solid group of senior leaders who helped us get back on track this week in practice," Bordeau said.
Beekmantown sophomore quarterback Nathan Parliament had another strong game for the Eagles as he ran for three scores and 88 yards. Parliament also threw for 92 yards in the game. Connor Barber stood out from his fullback position for Beekmantown with 79 yards of rushing in a losing cause.
Plattsburgh High will host the 2-0 Peru Nighthawks next Friday night, while Beekmantown will travel to Picketts Corners on Saturday to face the Saranac Chiefs.
—
Plattsburgh High 50, Beekmantown 36
Plattsburgh 7 8 14 21 — 50
Beekmantown 6 8 22 0 — 36
Scoring
First quarter
B- Parliament 9 run (kick failed) 7:43
P- Griffiths 38 run (Mulligan kick) 6:45
Second quarter
P- Golden 5 run (Duquette pass to Griffiths) 11:06
B- VanNatten 9 run (VanNatten run) 6:27
Third quarter
B- Parliament 4 run (Parliament pass to Viau) 10:26
P- Griffiths 13 run (Mulligan kick) 2:31
B- Parliament 3 run (kick failed) 0;42
P- Phillips 27 run (Mulligan kick) 0:15
B- VanNatten 86 KO return ( Parliament pass to VanNatten) 0:00
Fourth quarter
P- Phillips 13 run (Mulligan kick) 11:05
P- McGinnis 2 run (Mulligan kick) 1:42
P- Polhemus 63 Interception return (Mulligan kick) 1:15
Individual Statistics
Rushing
PHS- McGinnis 13-107, TD; Griffiths 12-152, 2TD; Phillips 5-70, 2TD; Golden 7-46, TD; Bordeau 5-49. Totals: 42-424, 6TD.
BCS- Barber 12-79; VanNatten 11-61, TD; Parliament 17-88, 3TD; Welch 1-8. Totals: 41- 236, 4TD.
Passing
PHS- Bordeau 1-8-0-33-0.
BCS- Parliament 8-17-2-92-0.
Receiving
PHS- Phillips 1-33.
BCS- Viau 3-64; Tetreault 3-21; Welch 1-2; VanNatten 1-5.
Interceptions
PHS- Duquette, Polhemus TD.
