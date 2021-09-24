Hornets get past Eagles; Peru beats AuSable in OT

BEEKMANTOWN — Marcus Griffiths scored two goals, including the game-winner, to lead Plattsburgh High to a 3-1 victory over Beekmantown in Northern Soccer League boys action on Friday.
Griffiths tallied his first goal with 5:36 left in the first half and it put the Hornets ahead to stay, at 2-1. He then added his second tally with 11 minutes remaining in regulation to seal it.
The Eagles grabbed the early lead when Ethan Burke scored with just 3:30 gone in the contest. But shortly after, at 5:18, Peter Wylie's goal pulled PHS into a 1-all tie.
Dalton Tahy finished with five saves in the Hornets' nets, and Rocco Golden made 10 stops for the Eagles.
—
Plattsburgh 3, Beekmantown 1
Plattsburgh 2 1 — 3
Beekmantown 1 0 — 1
First half- 1, BCS, Burke, 3:30. 2, PHS, Wylie (Bula), 5:18. 3, PHS, Griffiths (Mulligan), 34:24.
Second half- 4, PHS, Griffiths (Lambert), 29:00.
Shots- Plattsburgh, 21-8.
Saves- Tahy, PHS, 5. Golden, BCS, 10.
PERU 1
AUSABLE VALLEY 0, OT
CLINTONVILLE — The Nighthawks and Patriots battled scoreless until Dominic Falvo's goal with nine seconds left in the first overtime decided the issue.
The game-winner came about when Nolan Manchester's direct kick was headed into the net by Falvo.
The shutout went to Connor Perrotte who made nine saves. Scott LaMountain had 13 stops for AuSable Valley.
“I was so proud of our team for their intensity and teamwork tonight,” Patriots' coach Tim Butler said. “Especially after the tough loss we had to NCCS on Wednesday. Our ability to bounce back shows the heart and grit of the team.
“Scott LaMountain kept us in the game with some great saves, and Tristan Laundree showed why he is one of the best players in the league with his hustle and leadership tonight.”
—
Peru 1, AuSable Valley 0, OT
Peru 0 0 1 — 1
AuSable Valley 0 0 0 — 0
First overtime- 1, PCS, D. Falvo (Manchester), 9:51.
Shots- AuSable Valley, 14-9.
Saves- Perrotte, PCS, 9. LaMountain, AVCS, 13.
CHAZY 6
LAKE PLACID 0
LAKE PLACID — Luke Moser, Peter LaBarge and Zane Stevens stood out as the Eagles pulled away from the Blue Bombers.
Moser led the way offensively with three goals and an assist, while LaBarge finished with a goal and two assists.
Stevens was credited with seven saves while recording the shutout in net, including a point-blank stop when the game was still scoreless and a save on a penalty kick later in the opening half.
Chazy also received goals from Reagan Dudyak and Dallas Santor. Jack Armstrong finished with 25 saves for Lake Placid.
“Lake Placid held tight in the first half before the young Bomber squad conceded four goals in the second half,” Lake Placid coach Stuart Hemsley said. “Armstrong stood solid in net.”
—
Chazy 6, Lake Placid 0
Chazy 2 4 — 6
Lake Placid 0 0 — 0
First half- 1, CCRS, Moser (LaBarge), 18:28. 2, CCRS, Moser (Gonyo), 29:20.
Second half- 3, CCRS, LaBarge (Moser), 2:15. 4, CCRS, Dudyak (J. Juneau), 11:00. 5, CCRS, Moser (LaBarge), 20:34. 6, CCRS, Santor (Clukey), 35:54.
Shots- Chazy, 38-10.
Saves- Stevens, CCRS, 7. Armstrong, LP, 25.
NORTHERN ADIRONDACK 2
WILLSBORO 1
ELLENBURG — Caleb Damour's goal with 10:52 left in the second half broke a 1-all tie and gave the Bobcats their win.
Kingston Tucker put NAC in the lead midway through the first half before the Warriors drew even on Ethan Leibeck's penalty kick with just 1:11 remaining in the opening half.
The Bobcats held a slim 12-11 shot advantage and both goaltenders — NAC's Tim Stickney and Willsboro's Logan Jaquish — finished with seven saves.
—
NAC 2, Willsboro 1
Willsboro 1 0 — 1
NAC 1 1 — 2
First half- 1, NAC, Tucker (Labarge), 20:03. 2, WICS, E. Leibeck pk, 38:48.
Second half- 3, NAC, Damour, 29:08.
Shots- NAC, 12-11.
Saves- Jaquish, WICS, 7. Stickney, NAC, 7.
JOHNSBURG/MINERVA 5
INDIAN LAKE/LONG LAKE 3
LONG LAKE — Evan Wing and Yanden Cleveland scored goals in the final two minutes of the first half to help lead the visitors to their win.
Angelo Galle, Caeden DeGrout and Mason Englert also tallied goals for Johnsburg/Minerva, which held a 3-1 lead at the half and a 4-1 advantage early in the second stanza.
Jackson Strader tried to rally Indian Lake/Long Lake, scoring all three of his team's goals. Strader tallied twice in the second half to pull the hosts to within 4-3.
—
Johnsburg/Minerva 5, Indian Lake/Long Lake 3
Johnsburg/Minerva 3 2 — 5
Indian Lake/Long Lake 1 2 — 3
First half- 1, IL/LL, Stanton (Strader), 15:00. 2, J/M, Galle, 22:12. 3, J/M, Wing (Cleveland), 37:46. 4, J/M, Cleveland (Porter), 39:20.
Second half- 5, J/M, DeGrout (Wing), 9:39. 6, IL/LL, Strader (Stanton), 11:59. 7, IL/LL, Strader, 22:28. 8, J/M, Englert (DeGrout), 27:51.
Shots- not available.
Goalies- Patton, J/M. Brouthers, IL/LL.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.