Hornets edge Peru

PERU — The opening Champlain Valley Athletic Conference gymnastics meet was a dandy Friday.
The team competition was decided by just 1.05 points and favored Plattsburgh High as the Hornets topped Peru, 157.5-156.45.
Dakota Tender took home wins in the vault, bars and floor to propel Plattsburgh to the victory.
Maddy Witkiewicz was the all-around winner for Peru with 33.4 points, finishing ahead of Tender who recorded a total of 32.65.
Witkiewicz notched a win in the beam event with 8.8 points, edging Maleah Lunan of the Hornets who accumulated an 8.5.
The beam, however, was a bit of a tough spot for Peru.
"Dakota Tender led the Hornets to their victory with big performances from Morgan Hughes and Maleah Lunan," Peru coach Molly Lawliss said. "It was a tough night for Peru on beam with one too many falls."
Peru's Kennedy Beyer (31.6) and McKalyie Taylor (31.3) took third and fourth in the all-around, while Plattsburgh's Hughes (31.15) and Peru's Lily Swyers (28.8) placed fifth and sixth.
This was the first of five meets Peru and Plattsburgh will compete in this fall with the next one scheduled for Oct. 30.
"It wasn't the same atmosphere that's usually inside the gym with the new guidelines," Lawliss said.
But the two squads look forward to the upcoming competition.
"I'm very happy for Plattsburgh and excited for the challenge to see who will end up on top," Lawliss said.
—
Plattsburgh High 157.5, Peru 156.45
Vault- 1st, Dakota Tender, PHS 8.1; 2nd, Maddy Witkiewicz, PCS 8.0; 3rd, Kendra Lawliss, PCS, Morgan Hughes PHS 7.7; 4th, McKalyie Taylor, PCS, 7.6; 5th, Ninah Keliihanauni, 7.25; 6th, Lilly Swyers, PCS, 7.4.
Bars- 1st, Dakota Tender, PHS, 7.95; 2nd, Maleah Lunan, PHS, 7.9; 3rd, Maddy Witkiewicz, PCS, 7.8; 4th, Morgan Hughes, Grace Willmott, PHS, 7.65; 5th, Kennedy Beyer, McKalyie Taylor, PCS 7.3; 6th, Mikayla Karkoski, PHS, 7.1.
Beam- 1st, Maddy Witkiewicz, PCS, 8.8; 2nd, Maleah Lunan, PHS, 8.5; 3rd, Gianna Coryea, PHS, 8.2; 4th, Kennedy Beyer, PCS, 8.15; 5th, McKalyie Taylor, PCS, 7.8; 6th, Dakota Tender, PHS, 7.7.
Floor- 1st, Dakota Tender, PHS, 8.9; 2nd, Kennedy Beyer, PCS, 8.85; 3rd, Maddy Witkiewicz, PCS, 8.8; 4th, McKalyie Taylor, PCS, 8.6; 5th, Ryan King, PHS, 8.35; 6th, Lilly Swyers, Kendra Lawliss, PCS, 8.3.
All around- 1st, Maddy Witkiewicz, PCS, 33.4; 2nd, Dakota Tender, PHS, 32.65; 3rd, Kennedy Beyer, PCS, 31.6; 4th, McKalyie Taylor, PCS, 31.3; 5th, Morgan Hughes, PHS, 31.15; 6th, Lilly Swyers, PCS, 28.8.
