Hornets drop thunder-shortened contest to SLP

NORTH ELBA — The Plattsburgh Hornets dropped a thunder-shortened girls varsity lacrosse game at Saranac Lake Placid, Sunday, falling 13-4.
After a 45-minute halftime break due to a thunder clasp, the teams retook the field. But a single clasp of thunder about a minute in prompted referees to call the game for good, ending the match with nearly a full second half to go.
Plattsburgh (1-5) trailed from the beginning, with two goals each from Robin Trombly and Kiara Maggy. SLP (1-5) was paced by Olivia Ferebee with five goals. SLP scorers also included Rylee Preston (4), Sydney Dann (2), Lily Fisher (1) and Weber Hemsley (1).
Sophia Brown had five saves for the Hornets. Helena Dramm picked up a save for SLP.
The Hornets visit Potsdam (4-2) Tuesday and return home Wednesday to face Ogdensburg Free Academy (1-5).
—
SLP 13, Plattsburgh High 4
PHS 4 0 — 4
SLP 12 1 — 13
Saves- Brown, PHS, 5. Dramm, SLP, 1.
