Hornets drop double OT thriller

PLATTSBURGH -- The Plattsburgh Hornets dropped a 11-10 two-overtime thriller to Saranac/Lake Placid, Wednesday, in Section VII-X girls lacrosse at the Plattsburgh State field house complex.
Plattsburgh (3-10) rallied from a 10-7 deficit to tie the game with 1:07 left in regulation.
The first three-minute OT was a draw before Sydney Dann scored the winner 2:10 into the second extra period.
“What a game,” said Hornets Coach Shannon Brown. “It took a lot of mettle to come back to tie. So many plays to think about, positives to take away. You just have to admire the growth we’ve made.”
The Hornets were led by Robin Trombly with four goals. Bella Girard (2), Celine Juneau, Cheyenne Knelly, Jillian Kain and Adrienne Gonyo added goals.
Saranac Lake Placid (6-7) had goals from Dann (4), Olivia Ferebee (4), Addy Dann (2), and Phoebe Peer.
Sophia Brown had seven saves for the Hornets. Emma Wood picked up nine saves for the Bombers.
The Hornets host Heuvelton (1-12) Thursday for their final regular season game. On Saturday, by virtue of their sixth-place finish, Plattsburgh travels to Massena (10-4) for a section playoff game.
—
Saranac/Lake Placid 11, Plattsburgh High 10 (Double OT)
Saves- Wood, SLP, 9. Brown, PHS, 7.
