PLATTSBURGH — Plattsburgh took a close matchup against Lake Placid on the boys’ side of a Champlain Valley Athletic Conference tennis match, while the Hornet girls dominated their side in a win.
For the boys, Plattsburgh took all three singles matches, with Sebastien Bonnabesse and Nicholas and Andrew Bula all taking wins.
The Blue Bombers then dominated in doubles, taking both matches, but it was the Hornets who came away with the 3-2 victory.
For the girls, it was all Plattsburgh in a 5-0 sweep.
Tessa Bonnabesse, Olivia Gottschall and Olivia Nowoseilski all won their singles matches with no set getting closer than 6-3.
In doubles, the Hornets also ran the competition.
"Beautiful day for tennis," Plattsburgh girls coach Rich Gottschall said. "Although the score was lopsided, all the matches were competitive and high-quality tennis."
—
Boys
Plattsburgh High 3, Lake Placid 2
Singles
No.1- Bonnabesse (PHS) def. Jakobe (LP) 6-0, 6-1.
No. 2- N. Bula (PHS) def. Sports (LP) 6-1, 6-1.
No. 3- A. Bula (PHS) def. Thill (LP) 6-4, 4-6, 6-3.
Doubles
No. 1- Bernstein and Hayden (LP) def. Cantwell and Meyer (PHS), 6-2, 6-0
No. 2- Lawless and Carlisto (LP) def. Gullichio and Khan (PHS), 6-2, 6-4.
Girls
Plattsburgh High 5, Lake Placid 0
Singles
No. 1- Bonnabesse (PHS) def. Levitt (LP), 6-2, 6-3.
No. 2- Gottschall (PHS) def. Hudson (LP), 6-1, 6-3.
No. 3- Nowoseilski (PHS) def. Magliorie (LP), 6-0, 6-2.
Doubles
No. 1- Courson and Cantwell (PHS) def. Chase and Bearce (LP), 6-1, 6-3.
No. 2- Saliba and Gallicchio (PHS) def. Fitzsimmons and Kidder (LP), 7-6 (6-2), 6-2.
PERU 5, SCHROON LAKE 0
PERU 4, SCHROON LAKE 1
SCHROON LAKE — Peru’s boys took a dominant win against Schroon lake, but the girls’ matchup saw several close sets.
For the Nighthawk boys, Austin Davis, Jacob Bishop and Sebastien Schaefer all took singles victories.
Peru was awarded both doubles victories by forfeit.
On the girls’ side, three of the four competed matches went three sets.
Schroon Lake and Peru split the No. 1 and 2 singles matches, with Anna Maisonville and Jacklin Mitchell winning for the Wildcats and Nighthawks, respectively, and Peru was awarded the third singles match by forfeit.
In doubles, Remi Beauhranois and Emma Posada secured the win for the Nighthawks in the No. 1 match before Morgan Bechard and Morgan Eagleson secured the No. 2 victory in three sets against Schroon Lake’s Kaylie Hayden and Madison Prikryl.
—
Boys
Peru 5, Schroon Lake 0
Singles
No.1- Davis (PCS) def. Yarosh (SL) 6-1, 6-0.
No. 2- Bishop (PCS) def. Higgens (SL) 7-5, 6-4.
No. 3- Schaefer (PCS) def. Grotto (SL) 6-5, 6-1.
Doubles
No. 1- Mero and Lederman (PCS) win by forfeit.
No. 2- Johnson and Mitchell (PCS) win by forfeit.
Girls
Peru 4, Schroon Lake 1
Singles
No. 1- Maisonville (SL) def. Davis (PCS), 0-6, 6-1, 6-0.
No. 2- Mitchell (PCS) def. Haneman (SL), 3-6, 6-4, 7-5.
No. 3- E. Beauharnois (PCS) wins by default.
Doubles
No. 1- R. Beauharnois and Posada (PCS) def. Gereau and Frasier (SL), 6-1, 6-0.
No. 2- Bechard and Eagleson (PCS) def. Hayden and Prikryl (SL), 3-6, 6-4, 6-2.
BEEKMANTOWN 5, SETON CATHOLIC 0
BEEKMANTOWN 5, SETON CATHOLIC 0
BEEKMANTOWN — The Beekmantown boys and girls both shut out Seton Catholic at home, with only three sets getting closer than 6-2.
For the boys, Nate Finley, Lucas Curilla and Eclipse Conroy swept the singles matches for the Eagles, while both doubles matches went uncontested.
On the girls’ side, Luci Brown, Hailey Williams and Ella Repas each took their singles matches for Beekmantown, while duos of Dillon Bronson and Abby Scott and Alexis Provost and Bailey Hewson handled the doubles victories.
"The Beekmantown girls came out and played some very consistent tennis," Eagles coach Seth Spoor said. "I was very happy with their play, from the top to the bottom of the lineup."
—
Boys
Beekmantown 5, Seton Catholic 0
Singles
No. 1- Finley (BCS) def. Palma (SC), 6-4, 6-1.
No. 2- Curilla (BCS) def. Farrington (SC), 6-1, 6-1.
No. 3- Conroy (BCS) def. Nizel (SC), 6-0, 6-4.
Doubles
No. 1- Beekmantown won by forfeit.
No. 2- Beekmantown won by forfeit.
Girls
Beekmantown 5, Seton Catholic 0
Singles
No. 1- Brown (BCS) def. Murnane (SC), 6-3, 6-0.
No. 2- Miller (BCS) def. LaFave (NAC), 6-2, 6-1.
No. 3- Repas (BCS) def. Pepito (SC), 6-0, 6-1.
Doubles
No. 1- Bronson and Scott (BCS) def. Spriggs and Beaudin (SC), 6-1, 6-2.
No. 2- Provost and Hewson (BCS) def. Nidasi and DiPatrizio (SC), 6-0, 6-0.
AUSABLE VALLEY 3, SARANAC 1
SARANAC 3, AUSABLE VALLEY 1
CLINTONVILLE — AuSable Valley took the boys’ competition, while Saranac took the girls’ in a very close matchup.
Two of the three boys’ singles matches went to three sets, with the second set of Hunter Provost and Zane Moussa’s tilt requiring a tiebreaker round before Provost came out on top for Saranac.
Tucker MacDougal and Tristan Laundree also got singles wins for the Patriots.
AuSable Valley was awarded the first doubles match by forfeit while the second was not contested.
On the girls side, Sydney Myers and Lia Parker and Molly Lynch took wins for the Chiefs by wide margins before the only girls’ doubles match went to three sets before AuSable Valley’s Katie Peterson and Alyssa Matteau came out on top.
—
Boys
AuSable Valley 3, Saranac 1
Singles
No. 1- Provost (S) def. Moussa (AVCS), 5-7, 7-6 (9-7), 6-1.
No. 2- MacDougal (AVCS) def. Devins (S), 6-2, 6-4.
No. 3- Laundree (AVCS) def. Clancy (S), 5-7, 7-6 (7-5), 6-4.
Doubles
No. 1- AuSable Valley won by forfeit.
No. 2- Not contested.
Girls
Saranac 3, AuSable Valley 1
Singles
No. 1- Myers (S) def. Jerdo (AVCS), 6-0, 6-0.
No. 2- Parker (S) def. Meyers (AVCS), 6-0, 6-0.
No. 3- Lynch (S) def. Goodman (AVCS), 6-0, 6-0
Doubles
No. 1- Peterson and Matteau (AVCS) def. Carter and Paquette, 4-6, 6-4, 6-2.
No. 2- Not contested.
NCCS 5, NAC 0
NCCS 5, NAC 0
CHAMPLAIN — Northeastern Clinton shut out Northern Adirondack in its win.
On the boys’ side, Ryan O’Donnell, Reid LaValley and Haven Dragoon all took their singles wins in easy fashion for Northeastern Clinton while both doubles matches went to the Cougars by forfeit.
For the girls, Bryn and Maggie Sample won their singles matches for the Cougars against Sam Hart and Zanna St. Hilaire, respectively.
Laci Roberts and Cameron Foley then beat Northern Adirondack’s Emily Brooks and Reese LaFave in the No. 1 doubles match.
Northeastern Clinton was awarded the No. 2 doubles match by forfeit.
Cougars coach Harry McManus said he was proud of both his boys and girls teams for the way they are playing.
—
Boys
Northeastern Clinton 5, Northern Adirondack 0
Singles
No. 1- O’Donnell (NCCS) def. King (NAC), 6-0, 6-1.
No. 2- LaValley (NCCS) def. I. Guay (NAC), 6-0, 6-0.
No. 3- Dragoon (NCCS) def. K. Guay (NAC) 6-0, 6-1.
Doubles
No. 1- Roberts and DuBois (NCCS) by forfeit.
No. 2- Gero and Chester (NCCS) by forfeit.
Girls
Northeastern Clinton 5, Northern Adirondack 0
Singles
No. 1- B. Sample (NCCS) def. Hart (NAC), 6-0, 6-0.
No. 2- M. Sample (NCCS) def. St. Hilaire (NAC), 6-0, 6-0.
No. 3- Purisic (NCCS) won by forfeit.
Doubles
No. 1- Foley and Roberts (NCCS) def. Brooks and Lafave, 6-1, 6-1.
No. 2- Racine and Mulverhill (NCCS) won by forfeit.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.