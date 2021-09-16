Hornets collect 3-0 shutout over Nighthawks

PLATTSBURGH — Jack Ferris put two on the board in the second half to help secure a 3-0 Plattsburgh High victory over Peru, Thursday, in boys Northern Soccer League play.
Hornets coach Chris LaRose said it was a total team effort to beat the very talented Nighthawks team.
Simon Meyer put up the first points off a header from an Owen Mulligan corner kick at 24:18 of the first half.
Ferris then scored twice in the second half, once off a header just inside the 18-yard box with Meyer’s help. He then capped it off at 10:07, putting one in the goal with an assist from Peter Wylie.
“The forward play of Ferris and Marcus Griffiths generated numerous scoring opportunities in both halves. It was a great win overall,” LaRose said.
LaRose credited the defense of Sebastian Bonnabesse, Andrew Bula, Meyer and goalkeeper Dalton Tahy from stopping the Nighthawks’ scoring.
“The midfield play of Owen Mulligan, Peter Wylie, Bailey Van Arman, Nick Bula and Griffin Ovios pressured Peru all game long,” he said.
–
Plattsburgh High 3, Peru 0
Peru 0 0 – 0
Plattsburgh High 1 2 – 3
First half- 1, PHS, Meyer (Mulligan), 24:18.
Second half- 2, PHS, Ferris (Meyer), 6:37. 3, PHS, Ferris (Wylie), 10:07.
Shots- Plattsburgh High, 10-4.
Saves- Robinson, PCS, 7. Tahy, PHS, 4.
CROWN POINT 7
INDIAN LAKE/LONG LAKE 1
CROWN POINT — Noah Spaulding and Cameron Waldorf put forth their best effort to lead their Panthers to victory over Indian Lake/Long Lake.
They each scored two goals apiece, and Spaulding helped with two assists, while Waldorf had three.
Spaulding scored the first goal of the game with 16:23 remaining, with an assist from Evan Carey. Spaulding also assisted Carey for a goal of his own with 10:23 left, and Spaulding scored the final goal of the first, with an assist from Waldorf at 8:54 left on the clock, putting Crown Point up 4-0 going into halftime.
Coach Randy Pertak said that the game was Crown Point’s Senior Night and Waldorf and Spaulding were recognized for their contributions and accomplishments, along with fellow seniors Walton Pelkey and Tommy Dorsett.
“Dorsett and Pelkey had good games on their Senior Night,” Pertak said.
In the second half, Crown Point then followed up with three goals, two from Waldorf, and one from Ryan Russell, who was assisted by Waldorf. Spaulding and Reese Pertak contributed the assists for Waldorf’s two goals.
“They played hard all game,” Pertak said.
“Indian Lake/Long Lake is very young, but have shown great improvement.”
–
Crown Point 7, Indian Lake/Long Lake 1
IL/LL 0 1 – 1
Crown Point 4 3 – 7
First half- 1, CP, Spaulding (Carey), 16:23. 2, CP, Pertak (Waldorf), 15:39. 3, CP, Carey (Spaulding), 10:23. 4, CP, Spaulding (Waldorf), 8:54.
Second half- 5, IL/LL, Player #11, (#12), 23:58. 6, CP, Waldorf (Spaulding), 19:12. 7, CP, Russell (Waldorf), 17:02. 8, CP, Waldorf (Pertak), 8:09.
Shots- Crown Point, 18-4.
Saves- Name not provided, IL/LL, 16. Thompkins (3), Evens (1), CP, 4.
CHAZY 2
WILLSBORO 0
CHAZY — The Eagles pulled ahead of the Warriors, with goals from Luke Moser and Dale Gonyo in the first half.
The goals were assisted by Peter LaBarge and Dylan McAfee, respectively.
Chazy outshot Willsboro, 13-5.
Liam Jaquish had seven saves for the Warriors, while Zane Stevens had four for the Eagles.
–
Chazy 2, Willsboro 0
Willsboro 0 0 – 0
Chazy 2 0 – 0
First half- 1, CCRS, Moser (LaBarge), 23:54. 2, CCRS, Gonyo (McAfee), 36:38.
Shots- Chazy, 13-5.
Saves- Jaquish, WICS, 7. Stevens, CCRS, 4.
BEEKMANTOWN 8
SARANAC LAKE 0
BEEKMANTOWN — The Eagles shut out the Red Storm, with Josh Burgin leading his team with three goals and two assists.
Burgin and Owen Beebe scored their first varsity goals.
“Burgin either scored or assisted on the first five goals of the game,” Beekmantown coach Ryan Loucy said.
Beebe and Zach DuBray each had two goals, and Markel Mosley scored the other goal, at 4:48 of the first.
Beekmantown outshot Saranac Lake, 23-4.
–
Beekmantown 8, Saranac Lake 0
Saranac Lake 0 0 – 0
Beekmantown 6 2 – 8
First half- 1, BCS, Burgin (Burke) 2:45. 2, BCS, Mosley (Burgin), 4:48. 3, DuBray (Burgin), 8:25. 4, BCS, Burgin (Burke), 21:13. 5, BCS, Burgin, 26:19. 6, BCS, Beebe, 34:22.
Second half- 7, BCS, DuBray (Mannix) 10:57. 8, BCS, Beebe (Hewson), 31:23.
Shots- Beekmantown 23-4.
Saves- Lawless, SLCS, 9. Golden, BCS, 2.
NORTHEASTERN CLINTON 2
SARANAC 0
SARANAC — The Cougars shut out the Chiefs, with Darren Dubois scoring the first goal of the game at 21:20, and his first varsity goal.
Owen Roberts assisted on Dubois’ goal. Winifred Simpson IV also scored at 36:02 with help from Aiden Creller.
Saranac coach Calvin Hamel said he was very proud of his team, highlighting Branden Ashley in goal with nine saves.
“We controlled play throughout the first half and just couldn’t put the ball in the back of the net,” he said.
“NCCS is very well-coached and came out the better team to start the second half.”
He also noted that Dawson Guay stood out for the Cougars, until he suffered a lower body injury.
–
Northeastern Clinton 2, Saranac 0
NCCS 0 2 – 2
Saranac 0 0 – 0
Second half- 1, NCCS, Dubois (Roberts) 21:20. 2, Simpson IV (Creller), 36:02.
Shots- NCCS 13-11.
Saves- Ashley, SCS, 9. Letourneau, NCCS, 9.
SCHROON LAKE/NEWCOMB 8
KEENE 2
NEWCOMB — It was an exciting first half, with nine goals combined between Schroon Lake/Newcomb and Keene, and the former pulled away with the victory.
Logan Bush and Eric Bush had dominant games, with Logan scoring five goals and two assists, and Eric had two goals and one assist. Isiah Pelkey also contributed, with one goal and one assist.
Josh Armstrong and Ethan Farris also helped out with assists for Schroon Lake/Newcomb. The team outshot Keene, 26-4.
Keenan Linton scored both goals for the Beavers, and Jackson Ruppert had 18 saves in the net.
–
Schroon Lake/Newcomb 8, Keene 2
SL/NE 7 1 – 8
Keene 2 0 – 2
First half- 1, SL/N, L. Bush (E. Bush), 3:31. 2, KCS, Linton, 13:30. 3, SL/N, L. Bush, 17:10. 4, SL/N, E. Bush (Armstrong) 19:08. 5, SL/N, E. Bush (L. Bush), 21:29. 6, KCS, Linton, 30:16. 7, SL/N, L. Bush, 31:19. 8, SL/N, Pelkey (L. Bush), 33:27. 9, SL/N, L. Bush (Farris), 37:05.
Second half- 10, SL/N, L. Bush, (Pelkey), 13:45.
Shots- Schroon Lake/Newcomb, 26-4.
Saves- Ruppert, KCS, 18. Armstrong, SL/N, 2.
NORTHERN ADIRONDACK 3
BOQUET VALLEY 2
WESTPORT — Troy Labarge secured a hat-trick, scoring all three goals in the Bobcats’ victory over Boquet Valley.
Labarge scored first at 1:24, assisted by Brady Boulrice in the first half. He then scored twice in the second half, once assisted by Tyler Labombard and one penalty kick.
“Credit to NAC for keeping the pressure on throughout the second half,” Griffins coach Evan George said.
For Boquet Valley, Jameson Fiegl had a goal at 9:57 of the first, assisted by Oakley Buehler, who had a penalty kick goal of his own at 38:38 of the second.
“It was a very even match I thought,” George said.
“We fought back in the first half after conceding early and Jameson Fiegl earned a well deserved goal to tie it up.”
“We had our chances at the end as well, but couldn’t quite get there.”
–
Northern Adirondack 3, Boquet Valley 2
NAC 1 2 – 3
BVCS 1 1 – 2
First half- 1, NAC, Labarge (Boulrice) 1:24. 2, BVCS, Fiegl (Buehler), 9:57.
Second half- 3, NAC, Labarge (Labombard) 10:34. 4, NAC, Labarge (PK), 18:35. 5, BVCS, Buehler (PK), 38:38.
Shots- NAC, 15-10
Saves- Armstrong, BVCS, 9. Stickney, NAC, 8.
GIRLS
CROWN POINT 4
WELLS 0
CROWN POINT — The Panthers shut out the Indians on their Senior Night giving them their first win of the season.
Lauren Kimball scored first at 3:43, with an assist from Avalisa Peters. Rylee Rafferty followed up with help from Alexis Gibbs at 32:24.
Then in the second, Alissa Dushane scored unassisted at 28:30, followed by Madison Munson, assisted by Makenna Munson, at 32:49.
“The Crown Point offense started off early with a drop pass from Avalisa Peters to Lauren Kimball, who was able to find the back of the net from 20 yards out,” Panthers coach Brad Peters said.
“The offense kept the pressure on with Madison Munson, Alissa Dushane and Rylee Rafferty contributing to the offensive push.”
Peters said the defense, led by Rafferty, shut down any hope of a Wells offensive push.
–
Crown Point 4, Wells 0
Wells 0 0 – 0
Crown Point 2 2 — 4
First half- 1, CP, Kimball (Peters), 3:43. 2, CP, Rafferty (Gibbs), 32:24.
Second half- 3, CP, Dushane, 28:30. 4, CP, Mad. Munson (Mak. Munson), 32:49.
Shots- Crown Point, 8-4.
Saves- Name not provided, WEL, 5. Harmon, CP, 4.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.