HOOPS ROUNDUP: Eagles edge Hornets with balanced scoring

PLATTSBURGH — A close game went the way of Beekmantown as the Eagles came away with a 48-45 win over Plattsburgh High, Monday, in Champlain Valley Athletic Conference girls basketball.
Three members of Beekmantown finished in double figures thanks to Kiera Regan (13), Payton Parliament (12) and Faith Whitney (11).
Hornets coach Joe Mazzella called the matchup great and said both teams competed until the end.
"Beekmantown shot the ball very well tonight, and they don't get tired," Mazzella said. "I am really proud of our kids though, they played hard and battled. We haven't really focused on the winning and losing aspect, as we are really taking this time right now to focus on our growth and to establish a baseline for our program.
"These kids are improving every day, and by the end of this thing, we want to be better than when we started — that is our mindset."
Plattsburgh also had three players finish in double figures, and Kennedi LaValley powered the Hornets with a game-high 15 points.
Cora Long (13) and Charlotte Steria (10) combined for 23 more on the Plattsburgh end of the scoreboard.
Beekmantown 48, Plattsburgh High 45
Beekmantown (48)
McCasland 2-1-6, Parliament 4-3-12, Whitney 4-0-11, Williams 0-0-0, Regan 5-3-13, Cross 2-0-4, Chapman 1-0-2. Totals: 18-7-48.
Plattsburgh (45)
Clermont 0-0-0, Long 5-0-13, Yocum 0-0-0, Fuller 0-2-2, Hemingway 2-0-4, Fitzwater 0-1-1, LaValley 5-2-15, Steria 2-6-10, Crahan 0-0-0, Whalen 0-0-0. Totals: 14-11-45.
Halftime- Tied, 23-23.
3 point goals- Beekmantown (5) McCasland, Parliament, Whitney 3. Plattsburgh (4) Long 3, LaValley.
SARANAC 52
MORIAH 25
PORT HENRY — Payton Couture scored 13 points, Sydney Myers 12 and Brenna Ducatte nine for the Chiefs, who jumped out to a 35-15 halftime advantage.
Jade Trow led the Vikings with eight points and Hannah Gaddor added six. Gwen Eichen hauled down eight rebounds.
“We hung around with them until it was 11-7 with about two minutes left in the first quarter,” Moriah coach Steve Pelkey said. “They went on a 10-0 run in the second, and we could never get back into the contest.
“Seniors Gwen Eichen, Kennady Allen, Sage Baker and Avery Briggs were celebrated before their final home game on Senior Night.”
Saranac 52, Moriah 25
Saranac (52)
Mulverhill 2-0-4, Ubl 0-0-0, Parker 1-0-3, Liberty 1-0-3, Myers 5-0-12, Denis 1-0-2, Garman 2-0-4, Ducatte 3-3-9, Reil 1-0-2, Couture 4-5-13. Totals- 20-8-52.
Moriah (25)
Eichen 1-0-2, Marcil 0-0-0, Snyder 0-0-0, Briggs 0-0-0, Bosarge 0-0-0, Olcott 1-0-2, Trow 4-0-8, Baker 0-2-2, Gaddor 2-2-6. Totals- 10-5-25.
Halftime- Saranac, 35-15.
3-point goals- Saranac (4) Myers 2, Parker, Liberty.
PERU 64
TICONDEROGA 39
TICONDEROGA — Kortney McCarthy and Brianna Brousseau tallied 19 and 18 points, respectively, for the Nighthawks.
Peru jumped out to a 34-14 halftime lead.
Cassidy Mattison led the Sentinels with 12 points, followed by Molly Price with nine and Sophia Dorsett eight.
“Peru did a really nice job of working the ball inside out,” Ticonderoga coach Dan Dorsett said. “Their size is tough for us to defend. Bri Brousseau had a big first half with 14 points.
“Our second-half effort was much better, but we need to start games with more intensity to have a better chance at competing.”
Peru 64, Ticonderoga 39
Peru (64)
Jackson 0-0-0, B. Brousseau 8-2-18, A. Brousseau 0-0-0, McCarthy 8-0-19, Marino 1-0-3, Lawliss 3-0-8, St. Denis 2-0-4, Finn 1-0-2, Sypek 1-1-3, Beattie 3-1-7. Totals- 27-4-64.
Ticonderoga (39)
J. Charboneau 0-0-0, Dorsett 3-0-8, S. Zelinski 0-0-0, Mattison 5-0-12, Price 3-0-9, B. Charboneau 0-0-0, Pound 2-0-4, Whitford 0-0-0, Davis 2-0-4, Decker 0-0-0, Leerkes 1-0-2, L. Zelinski 0-0-0. Totals- 16-0-39.
Halftime- Peru, 34-14.
3-point goals- Peru (5) McCarthy 3, Lawliss 2. Ticonderoga (7) Price 3, Mattison 2, Dorsett 2.
MVAC
BOQUET VALLEY 42
WILLSBORO 22
WILLSBORO — Abbey Schwoebel led all scorers with 17 points and Ella Lobdell chipped in with nine as the Griffins defeated the Warriors.
Boquet Valley held a 16-8 lead in a low-scoring first half.
Bella Harrison paced the Griffins with nine points and Kaili Bourdeau was next with seven.
Boquet Valley 42, Willsboro 22
Boquet Valley (42)
Burdo 0-0-0, Kirkby 0-0-0, Monty 1-0-2, Poe 1-0-2, Schwoebel 7-3-17, Thompson 0-0-0, Sky. Bisselle 1-0-2, Lobdell 4-0-9, King 3-0-6, Syd. Bisselle 0-2-2, Denton 1-0-2. Totals- 18-5-42.
Willsboro (22)
Arnold 0-0-0, Nolette 0-0-0, Bourdeau 2-3-7, Crowningshield 1-0-2, Ford 2-0-4, Belzile 0-0-0, Harrison 4-1-9. Totals- 9-4-22.
Halftime- Boquet Valley, 16-8.
3-point goals- Boquet Valley (1) Lobdell.
NON-CONFERENCE
SARANAC LAKE 41
SALMON RIVER 40
SARANAC LAKE — Kelsey Leeret poured in 25 points, including five three-pointers, and Alison Hewitt added 10 as the Red Storm held on for a non-league win.
“One of the craziest games I have ever been a part of,” Saranac Lake coach Chad LaDue said. “We only had five players to start the game and when Marley Small got hurt early in the third quarter, we played with four. Then with four minutes left in the game, Alison Hewitt also had to come out with an ankle injury. So we had to play with three.
“We were able to put Small back in the game and she only played on the defensive side of the ball. We were able to hang on for the win. I am so proud of these girls and their fight tonight. All five of them should have this memory for the rest of their lives.”
The Red Storm improved to 4-0 on the season.
Saranac Lake 41, Salmon River 40
Salmon River (40)
Conners 1-0-2, Martin 3-2-8, Swamp 2-0-4, Leroux 7-2-16, Thompson 5-0-10. Totals- 18-4-40.
Saranac Lake (41)
K. Leeret 7-6-25, Owens 3-0-6, S. Leeret 0-0-0, Hewitt 5-0-10, Small 0-0-0. Totals- 15-6-41.
Halftime- Saranac Lake, 23-18.
3-point goals- Saranac Lake (5) K. Leeret 5.
BOYS
CVAC
MORIAH 59
NORTHERN ADIRONDACK 43
ELLENBURG — Maddox Blaise piled up a game-high 20 points to go along with 16 more from Bryce Sprague in the Viking victory.
Moriah forced nine Bobcat turnovers in the first quarter, which set the tone for the game.
"We didn't play well early on and put ourselves in a hole going into half down double digits," Northern Adirondack coach Nate Bilow said.
The Bobcats cut their deficit to six points in the third quarter but could not get any closer.
"We took better care of the basketball and got some defensive stops after halftime," Bilow said. "But they just had too many good players for us to be able to keep pace with tonight. I don't think overall we were terrible at all. They were just better."
Cody Lambert (13) and Tommy Bergeron (10) finished with the most points for Northern Adirondack as they combined for 23 points.
Moriah 59, Northern Adirondack 43
Moriah (59)
Hanchett 0-0-0, Swan 3-3-9, Diehl 0-0-0, Olcott 1-0-2, Peters 1-0-2, Blaise 9-2-20, Bilow 0-0-0, Demarais 1-3-5, Sargent 0-0-0, Sprague 5-6-16, Rohrer 2-1-5, Lewis 0-0-0. Totals: 22-15-59.
NAC (43)
Bergeron 4-0-10, M.Boulrice 3-0-6, Murphy 0-0-0, Trombley 1-0-3, LaFountain 1-0-2, Lewis 3-1-9, Lambert 4-4-13, Magoon 0-0-0. Totals: 16-5-43.
Halftime- Moriah, 27-16.
3 point goals- NAC (6) Bergeron 2, Lewis 2, Trombley, Lambert.
MVAC
LAKE PLACID 53
CHAZY 22
LAKE PLACID — Matt Brandes poured in 20 points, including a trio of three-pointers, to power the Blue Bombers.
Jack Armstrong also hit in double figures with 10 markers, while Zach Gavin and Nick Marvin added eight apiece.
Devin Therrian and Patrick Dwyer paced Chazy with eight and seven points, respectively.
Lake Placid 53, Chazy 22
Chazy (22)
Barcomb 0-0-0, Hunyor 1-1-3, Dwyer 3-0-7, Juneau 0-0-0, deOndarza 0-0-0, Labarge 2-0-4, Salimando 0-0-0, Therrian 4-0-8, Coon 0-0-0. Totals- 10-0-22.
Lake Placid (53)
Armstrong 4-0-10, Byrne 0-0-0, Colby 0-0-0, Ledwith 1-1-3, Brandes 7-3-20, Kondrat 0-0-0, Cecunjanin 0-0-0, Gavin 3-0-8, Marvin 3-2-8, Trombley 1-0-2, Hooker 1-0-2. Totals- 20-6-53.
Halftime- Lake Placid, 27-13.
3-point goals- Chazy (2) Hunyor, Dwyer. Lake Placid (7) Brandes 3, Armstrong 2, Gavin 2.
WILLSBORO 55
BOQUET VALLEY 35
WILLSBORO — Hunter King drilled seven three-pointers and poured in 27 points to lead the Warriors past the Griffins.
Brennon Farney also hit in double figures for Willsboro with 10.
Kaleb Pettit and Aidan Lobdell were the leading scorers for Boquet Valley with 10 points each.
“Hunter King shot the ball very well tonight,” Willsboro coach Jim Spring said. “He shot 7-of-13 from behind the arc and 9-for-16 overall.
“We also rebounded well as a team. Brennon Farney led the way with eight and we had seven players with two or more.”
Willsboro 55, Boquet Valley 35
Boquet Valley (35)
Pettit 3-3-10, Negroni 0-0-0, Hooper 0-0-0, Race 1-1-3, Fiegl 3-0-7, Mousseau 0-0-0, Jacques 1-0-2, Buehler 2-0-4, Lobdell 4-2-10, Tromblee 0-0-0. Totals- 14-6-36.
Willsboro (55)
Arnold 1-3-5, Reithel 0-0-0, H. Meachem 0-0-0, Reynolds 1-0-2, D. Meachem 1-0-2, Joslyn 1-0-2, Farney 4-0-10, H. King 9-2-27, T. King 1-0-3, Sweatt 0-0-0, Leiback 1-2-4, Drollette 0-0-0. Totals- 19-7-55.
Halftime- Willsboro 27, Boquet Valley 18.
3-point goals- Boquet Valley (2) Pettit, Fiegl. Willsboro (10). H. King 7, Farney 2, T. King.
SATURDAY
GIRLS
NORTHEASTERN CLINTON 50
BEEKMANTOWN 24
BEEKMANTOWN — Abby Racine scored 13 points to go alone with nine points apiece from Marlie Sample and Desiree Dubois in the victory for the Cougars.
The Eagles' Faith Whitney hit three triples to tie for a team-high nine points with Kiera Regan.
Northeastern Clinton's defense played very well, limiting Beekmantown to 12 points in each half.
Northeastern Clinton 50, Beekmantown 24
NCCS (50)
M. Sample 3-2-9, Racine 6-0-13, B. Sample 2-0-5, Hollister 2-0-5, Trombley 1-0-2, Dubois 3-2-9, Lafountain 2-3-7, Guerin 0-0-0. Totals: 19-7-50.
Beekmantown (24)
Grace McCasland 0-0-0, Payton Parliament 2-0-4, Faith Whitney 3-0-9, Hailey Williams 0-0-0, Kiera Regan 2-5-9, Lauren Cross 1-0-2, Elizabeth Chapman 0-0-0, Lindsay Barnes 0-0-0, Anna Dutil 0-0-0. Totals: 8-5-24.
Halftime- NCCS, 23-12.
3 point goals- NCCS (5) M. Sample, Racine, B. Sample, Hollister, Dubois. BCS (3) Whitney 3.
NON-CONFERENCE
PLATTSBURGH HIGH 40
SETON CATHOLIC 32
PLATTSBURGH — Tied at 21-all at half, the Hornets pulled away in the third and fourth quarters for a close win.
Cora Long totaled a game-high 19 points to pace Plattsburgh to a victory.
"I thought both teams played pretty hard, and it made for a back-and-forth game until the end," Knights coach Keagen Briggs said. "Both teams seemed to be struggling from an early start on the second day of back-to-back games."
Kennedy Spriggs turned in a team-high 15 points, while Haley Murnane finished with four points, nine rebounds and five assists.
"We played well but unfortunately went cold in the fourth quarter and just couldn't seem to get anything to fall," Briggs said. "Murnane showed excellent leadership doing the little things, contributing with nine rebounds and five assists. Being shorthanded, Gabriella Conti and Jacqueline Rock-Perez contributed good minutes for us."
Plattsburgh High 40, Seton Catholic 32
Plattsburgh (40)
Clermont 0-0-0, Long 9-0-19, Yocum 0-0-0, Fuller 2-0-4, Hemingway 2-0-4, Fitzwater 1-0-3, Lavalley 1-2-4, Steria 3-0-6. Totals: 18-2-40.
Seton Catholic (32)
Murnane 1-2-4, Whalen 3-0-6, Conti 1-1-3, Spriggs 6-3-15, Rock Perez 2-0-4, Johnston 0-0-0, Pearl 0-0-0. Totals: 13-6-32.
Halftime- Tied, 21-21.
3 point goals- Plattsburgh High (2) Long, Fitzwater.
AUSABLE VALLEY 62
BOQUET VALLEY 42
CLINTONVILLE — Koree Stillwell tossed in a trio of three-pointers and finished with 14 points as the Patriots won on Senior Night.
Abbey Schwoebel scored a game-high 19 points and Sydney Bisselle added 10 for the Griffins, who trailed 35-27 at the half.
“Today's Senior Night is a way to recognize the commitment, success and the contribution of each senior,” AuSable Valley coach Jon Douglass said. “Our group of seniors are all leaders. They have faced and accepted challenges this year and last year.
“I'm confident in saying they will all move on and produce great accomplishments. I wish each of them the best of luck and many successes.”
AuSable Valley 62, Boquet Valley 42
Burdo 1-0-2, Kirkby 0-0-0, Monty 0-0-0, Poe 0-0-0, Schwoebel 7-4-19, Thompson 0-0-0, Sky. Bisselle 2-0-5, Lobdell 2-0-4, King 1-0-2, Syd. Bisselle 4-2-10. Totals- 17-6-42.
AuSable Valley (62)
Prentiss 3-0-7, Keyser 1-0-2, Douglass 1-0-2, Rennie 3-0-8, Richards 0-0-0, Bombard 3-0-6, Hoehn 2-1-5, Stillwell 5-1-14, Shambo 1-0-2, Durgan 0-2-2, Pelkey 7-0-14. Totals- 26-4-62.
Halftime- AuSable Valley, 35-27.
3-point goals- Boquet Valley (2) Schwoebel, Sky. Bisselle. AuSable Valley (6) Stillwell 3, Rennie 2, Prentiss.
BOYS
CVAC
TICONDEROGA 62
BEEKMANTOWN 57
TICONDEROGA — Montgomery Benedict piled up a game-high 29 points to help the Sentinels pull off the upset.
Ticonderoga coach Joe Defayette said he was proud of the way his entire team played.
"Monty put us on his back in the second and third quarter offensively, which opened things up for the rest of the guys, and they capitalized," Defayette said. "This was a great team win. Everyone scored and did things that don’t show up in the box score but are important."
Six other members of Ticonderoga got into the scoring column on a day Benedict added 10 rebounds and five steals to go along with Ayden Smith's seven points, 10 boards and six assists.
"We started the game very sloppy and turned the ball over way too much, which led to easy baskets for Beekmantown," Defayette said. "Once we slowed down and executed our press break, we were able to get some good looks and set up our defense. The game was close throughout."
Andrew Sorrell (22) and Parker Kelly (20) led the Eagles' scoring attack.
Ticonderoga 62, Beekmantown 57
Beekmantown (57)
I. McClatchie 0-0-0, A. VanNatten 0-0-0, N. Finley 1-2-4, A. Sorrell 8-3-22, I. McCasland 2-3-7, V. Mason 0-0-0, C. Nephew 1-1-4, P. Kelly 9-0-20. Totals: 21-9-57.
Ticonderoga (62)
A. Smith 3-1-7, M. Brown 2-1-6, O. Stonitsch 1-0-2, B. Perry 2-2-6, M. Benedict 13-0-29, B. Olden 2-2-8, B. Huestis 2-0-4. Totals: 25-6-62.
Halftime- Beekmantown, 27-23.
3 point goals- Beekmantown (6) A. Sorrell 3, C. Nephew, P. Kelly 2. Ticonderoga (6) M. Brown, M. Benedict 3, Olden 2.
SARANAC 64
NORTHEASTERN CLINTON 42
SARANAC — Chiefs coach Mike Recore said his team got out to a bit of a slow start before picking up the pace in the second half.
"NCCS was ready to play," Recore said. "Hats off to them and how hard they worked throughout the game."
Leading the way for Saranac was Jacob Pierce with 18 points, which was accompanied by 12 apiece from Justin Bedard and Jack Mather.
Steven Garrow and James Molinski both had 10 points to anchor the Cougars' scoring attack, while Lucas Deuso and Darren Dubois each added nine points.
Saranac 64, Northeastern Clinton 42
Northeastern Clinton (42)
Guay 0-0-0, Molinski 5-0-10, Roach 0-0-0, Gilbo 2-0-4, Gero 0-0-0, Monette 0-0-0, Deuso 4-0-9, Dubois 4-1-9, Thompson 0-0-0, Garrow 4-1-10. Totals: 19-2-42.
Saranac (64)
Bedard 5-2-12, Burns 2-0-4, Kiroy 0-1-1, Faville 3-0-6, Blair 1-0-2, Mather 4-3-12, Steiguman 0-0-0, White 0-0-0, Medley 0-0-0, Pierce 6-5-18, Brown 4-0-9, Devins 0-0-0. Totals: 25-11-64.
Halftime- Saranac, 29-22.
3 point goals- NCCS (2) Deuso, Garrow. Saranac (3) Mather, Pierce, Brown.
AUSABLE VALLEY 66
PLATTSBURGH HIGH 25
PLATTSBURGH — The Patriots received balanced scoring with Eli Douglas getting 14 points, Eli Snow 12 and Spencer Daby 10.
AuSable Valley rolled out to a 40-16 halftime advantage.
Dylan Crowley's eight points were high for the Hornets.
“AuSable Valley is very athletic,” Plattsburgh coach Chris Hartmann said. “They took advantage of our sloppy passing and poor boxing out.”
AuSable Valley 66, Plattsburgh 25
AuSable Valley (66)
Mattilla 2-2-7, Daby 5-0-10, Snow 5-0-12, Kor. Dixon 2-2-6, Doner 2-0-4, Garcia 2-0-6, Furnia 2-0-5, Hart 0-0-0, McCabe 0-0-0, Kol. Dixon 0-0-0, Lopez 1-0-2, Douglas 7-0-14. Totals- 28-4-66.
Plattsburgh (25)
Gonzalez 0-0-0, Crowley 3-2-8, Perkins 0-0-0, Golden 1-0-2, Phillips 1-0-2, Mulholland 0-2-2, Goerlitz 0-0-0, C. King 2-1-5, M. King 2-0-4, Tuller 1-0-2, Trombley 0-0-0, Elshafay 0-0-0, Wylie 0-0-0. Totals- 10-5-25.
Halftime- AuSable Valley, 40-16.
3-point goals- AuSable Valley (6) Snow 2, Garcia 2, Mattilla, Furnia.
MVAC
BOQUET VALLEY 44
SETON CATHOLIC 39
ELIZABETHTOWN — The Griffins could never quite pull away from the Knights, but they still managed to come away with a win at the end.
Aidan Lobdell did the most damage for Boquet Valley with 20 points to go along with nine from Oakley Buehler.
Knights big man Kolbee LaPoint controlled the paint and chipped in 14 points, while Dominic Allen scored 10.
Boquet Valley 44, Seton Catholic 39
Seton Catholic (39)
Guay 2-0-6, Shalton 0-0-0, Grafstein 0-0-0, Pearl 4-1-9, Allen 4-0-10, LaPoint 6-1-14. Totals: 16-2-39.
Boquet Valley (44)
Pettit 0-0-0, Negroni 0-0-0, Hooper 1-0-2, Race 1-0-2, Fiegl 2-2-8, Mousseau 0-0-0, Jacques 0-0-0, Buehler 4-0-9, Lobdell 8-4-20, Tromblee 1-1-3. Totals: 17-7-44.
Halftime- Boquet Valley, 24-16.
3 point goals- Seton Catholic (5) Guay 2, Allen 2, LaPoint. Boquet Valley (3) Fiegl 2, Buegler.
WILLSBORO 49
LAKE PLACID 23
WILLSBORO — Regan Arnold poured in 21 points to lead the Warriors past the Blue Bombers.
Brennon Farney was also a factor for Willsboro, which held a 29-16 halftime lead, with 17 markers.
Matt Brandes was Lake Placid's leading point producer with 12 markers and Jack Armstrong was next with eight.
“This was a good team win,” Willsboro coach Jim Spring said. “We played well together on the defensive end of the court and moved the ball well on offense.”
Willsboro 49, Lake Placid 23
Lake Placid (23)
Armstrong 3-0-8, Byrne 0-1-1, Colby 0-0-0, Ledwith 1-0-2, Brandes 5-2-12, Kondrat 0-0-0, Cecunjanin 0-0-0, Gavin 0-0-0, Marvin 0-0-0, Trembley 0-0-0, Hooker 0-0-0. Totals- 9-3-23.
Willsboro (49)
Arnold 9-0-21, Reithel 0-0-0, H. Meachem 0-0-0, Reynolds 0-0-0, Cassavaugh 0-1-1, D. Meachem 0-0-0, Joslyn 1-0-2, Farney 7-3-17, H. King 0-0-0, Sweatt 0-0-0, Drollette 0-0-0. Totals- 20-4-49.
Halftime- Willsboro, 29-16.
3-point goals- Lake Placid (2) Armstrong 2. Willsboro (5) Arnold 3, H. King 2.
NON-CONFERENCE
SARANAC LAKE 73
TUPPER LAKE 38
SARANAC LAKE — The Red Storm were hot from deep as they totaled nine treys and strolled past the Lumberjacks.
For the fourth game in a row, Brady Yandow (21) and Nate McCarthy (22) both hit double digits in the points category.
Grant Godin poured in 19 points to pace Tupper Lake.
Saranac Lake 73, Tupper Lake 38
Tupper Lake (38)
Varden 2-1-5, Pratt 0-0-0, Godin 6-4-19, Symonds 0-0-0, Kulzer 4-0-8, L. Boudreau 1-0-2, B. Boudreau 0-0-0, Dattoma 0-0-0, Hill 1-2-4. Totals: 14-7-38.
Saranac Lake 73
Yando 8-3-21, Wilson 2-2-6, Roberts 1-0-3, McCarthy 9-3-22, Zalewski 0-0-0, Santiago 0-0-0, Catania 3-0-8, Faubert 3-0-9, Hewitt 2-0-4. Totals: 28-8-73.
Halftime- Saranac Lake, 35-15.
3 point goals- Tupper Lake (3) Godin 3. Saranac Lake (9) Yando 2, Roberts, McCarthy, Catania 2, Faubert 3.
