HOOPS RETURNS: PHS tops NCCS; Saranac, Moriah also notch wins

PLATTSBURGH — In a low-scoring affair, Plattsburgh High outlasted Northeastern Clinton for a 26-20 win in Champlain Valley Athletic Conference boys basketball.
Michael Phillips turned in a game-high nine points to lead the Hornets, while Myles King was next in line with five points on the first night of basketball in Section VII.
Plattsburgh had a slim 14-12 lead at half and fended off the Cougars the rest of the way.
"It was nice to see the kids on the court again competing," Hornets coach Chris Hartmann said. "Fatigue was a huge factor for both teams, but the players played hard throughout the game."
James Molinski powered Northeastern Clinton with six points, while Thomas Gilbo was right behind him in the scoring category with five.
—
Plattsburgh High 26, Northeastern Clinton 20
NCCS (20)
Roach 0-0-0, Guay 0-0-0, Molinski 3-0-6, Gilbo 2-0-5, Deuso 1-0-2, DuBois 1-0-2, Thompson 0-0-0, Garrow 1-0-2, Monette 1-0-3, Gero 0-0-0. Totals: 9-0-20.
PHS (26)
Crowley 2-0-4, Perkins 0-2-2, Golden 2-0-4, Phillips 3-3-9, Mulholland 1-0-2, Goerlitz 0-0-0, King 2-1-5, Tuller 0-0-0, Trombley 0-0-0, Wylie 0-0-0. Totals: 10-6-26.
Halftime- Plattsburgh High, 14-12.
3 point goals- (NCCS) Gilbo, Monette.
SARANAC 52
BEEKMANTOWN 49
SARANAC — Three different Chiefs scored in double figures in a close win against the Eagles.
Jack Mather totaled a team-high 17 points for Saranac, and Justin Bedard (15) and Keegan Brown (11) combined for an additional 26 points.
The Eagles outscored the Chiefs, 27-16, in the second half, but a first-half run by Saranac proved to be vital in another great battle between the two teams, Chiefs coach Mike Recore said.
This was a rematch of last season's Section VII Class B title game, which Saranac won.
"Our kids played tough and showed a lot of grit for the first time out since last year," Recore said. "Very happy for the kids as it was a great team win. The guys really have been focused in practice and were able to put it together. Having only a week of practice is challenging to get ready, but it was great to be back in the gym."
Parker Kelly led Beekmantown with a game-high 20 points.
—
Saranac 52, Beekmantown 49
Beekmantown (49)
McClatchie 0-0-0, Finley 3-1-8, Laporte 1-0-2, Sorrell 3-0-6, McCasland 3-2-9, Mason 1-0-2, Nephew, 1-0-2, Kelly 9-1-20. Totals: 21-4-49.
Saranac (52)
Bedard 4-7-15, Burns 0-0-0, Faville 0-0-0, Mather 6-4-17, Pierce 4-0-9, Brown 4-2-11. Totals: 18-13-52. Totals: 18-13-52.
Halftime- Saranac, 34-22.
3 point goals- Saranac (3) Mather, Brown Pierce; Beekmantown (3) Finley, McCasland, Kelly.
MORIAH 67
AUSABLE VALLEY 42
CLINTONVILLE — The Vikings jumped out to a 16-point lead by half and rolled the rest of the way.
Bryce Sprague led the way for Moriah with a game-high 29 points.
The Vikings also received double-digit scoring from Maddox Blaise (12) and Rowan Swan (11).
Swan also recorded 11 boards for a double-double.
Moriah had it going a bit from behind the 3-point arc with five treys made.
"Moriah came out hungry and executed their game plan well," Patriots coach Jamie Douglass said. "Our inexperience showed as we became frustrated early resulting in costly defensive breakdowns and not having confidence in our offense.
"Alas the year is just starting, and tomorrow is another day. We are grateful to be able to compete and have a chance to improve a lot."
For AuSable Valley, Eli Douglas came away with a team-high 14 points, and Spencer Daby notched 13 more.
—
Moriah 67, AuSable Valley 42
Moriah (67)
A.Hanchett 0-0-0, R.Swan 5-0-11, M. Diehl 2-0-5, B.Olcott 0-0-0, K.Peters 0-0-0, M. Blaise 4-3-12, TJ Bilow 0-0-0, R. Demaris 1-2-4, B.Sprague 13-1-29, W. Rohrer 2-2-6. Totals: 27-8-67.
AuSable Valley (42)
S. Daby 6-0-13, Korv. Dixon 1-0-2, N.Doner 2-0-4, C. Garcia 2-0-4, E.Hart 0-0-0, Z.McCabe-0-0-0, Kol. Dixon 0-0-0, A. Lopez 2-0-5, E.Douglas 5-4-14. Totals: 18-4-42.
Halftime- Moriah, 36-20.
3 point goals- MCS (5) R. Swan, M. Diehl, M. Blaise, B. Sprague 2. AVCS (2) S. Daby, A. Lopez.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.