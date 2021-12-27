'Holiday Classic' girls basketball tournament tips off

PLATTSBURGH — On the first day of the 2021 Holiday Classic girls’ basketball tournament, Saranac was led to a 59-39 win over Boquet Valley by a dominant performance from Sydney Myers.
Myers’ 29-point performance, which included one trey, seven steals and six rebounds, was complemented by an aggressive full-court press from Saranac’s defense.
“It’s nice to get back in action,” Saranac coach Tim Newell said.
“Our full court pressure got us out quick offensively. I thought the girls did a decent job on both offense and defense, as we haven’t played in about 10 days.”
Brenna Ducatte also netted eight points, five steals and 10 boards in the win. Lexie Denis and Kylie Brault also recorded a three-pointer each.
“The girls shared the ball well tonight, and everyone had chances to score,” Newell said.
For Boquet Valley, Ella Lobdell led the team with 15 points, with Abby Schwoebel close behind with 13. Lobdell also notched two three-pointers, and Maddie Kirkby hit one.
Newell noted that he believes the Griffins under coach Hokey McKinley will be tough in Class D action.
Saranac 59, Boquet Valley 39
Boquet Valley (39)
Kirkby 2-0-5, Thompson 1-0-2, Fiegl 0-0-0, Monty 0-0-0, Pulsifer 1-0-2, Schwoebel 5-3-13, Birle Mateos 0-0-0, Lobdell 6-1-15, Reynolds 0-0-0, Kohler 1-0-2. Totals: 16-4-39
Saranac (59)
M. Denis 1-0-2, Brown 1-0-2, Parker 1-0-2, Lay. Pellerin 1-2-4, Myers 14-0-29, Lau. Pellerin 2-0-4, L. Denis 1-0-3, Brault 2-0-5, Ducatte 4-0-8, Fay 0-0-0. Totals: 27-2-59.
Halftime- Saranac, 32-21.
3 point goals- Saranac (3) Myers, L. Denis, Brault. Boquet Valley (3) Kirkby, Lobdell 2.
BEEKMANTOWN 44
PERU 32
PLATTSBURGH — In the second game of the Holiday Classic, Faith Whitney and Grace McCasland led with 15 and 14 points, respectively, to push the Eagles over the Nighthawks.
Whitney also had four three-pointers, while McCasland had two, and Payton Parliament tacked on one.
“Our girls worked hard and really showed up to play,” Beekmantown coach Katie Duprey said.
“After a tight first half, we came out of the halftime break and put up 17 points in the third quarter.”
For Peru, Tynicia Hendrix was leading scorer with nine points, and Mia Marino knocked down two-three pointers, giving her six points. Emma St. Denis also netted a three.
“Peru is a well-coached team and didn’t make it easy on us down the stretch,” Duprey said.
“Coach Eric Dubay always has his girls ready to play. They had a balanced scoring effort as all of their players got into the scoring column.”
Beekmantown 42, Peru 32
Beekmantown (42)
Whitney 5-1-15, McCasland 5-2-14, Williams 0-0-0, Cross 2-0-4, Regan 3-0-6, Miller 0-0-0, Parliament 1-0-3, Proper 0-0-0, Labarge 0-0-0, Parker 1-0-2. Totals: 17-3-44.
Peru (32)
Marino 2-0-6, McCarthy 2-0-4, Sypek 1-1-3, Welch 2-1-5, Hendrix 4-1-9, St. Denis 1-0-3, Brousseau 0-2-2. Totals: 12-5-32.
Halftime- Beekmantown, 19-17.
3 point goals- Beekmantown (7) Whitney 4, McCasland 2, Parliament. Peru (3) Marino 2, St. Denis.
