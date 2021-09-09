PLATTSBURGH — The Champlain Valley Athletic Conference football schedule promises to deliver in 2021 with tons of interesting matchups on the table.
After last spring's abbreviated two-week slate, things are back to normal with a seven-week campaign followed by playoffs.
Some teams have shifted in classifications, which will make for some new storylines come postseason play.
AUSABLE VALLEY
Look for the Patriots to ground and pound this fall.
AuSable Valley coach Kyle Nolan, entering his third season with the Patriots, hopes his team's offensive line and run game lead the way in 2021.
All but five team members are returners, so experience is at the forefront.
AuSable Valley has moved down to Class D for this season and will be competing with Moriah and Ticonderoga for a sectional crown.
Team Roster
Coach: Kyle Nolan
Name
Braydon Allen
Zach Bola
Kollin Christensen
Ethan Depo
Nate Doner
Eli Douglas
Austin Dukett
Kolby Furnia
Tanner Furnia
Connor LaDuke
Brandon McKie
Jesse Mclean
Zach Mclean
Declan Murphy
Noah Prentiss
Keegan Snow
Will Sprague
Jayden Thwaits
Luke Trombley
Caron Garcia
Steven Hemingway
Caspian Lefevre
Austin Mattila
David Rock
BEEKMANTOWN
The Eagles enter the fall with a 30-player roster filled with returners as well as some newcomers to the squad.
Beekmantown went 0-2 in last spring's abbreviated season but is primed for a fresh start.
There's an interesting twist to this season for the Eagles, as they will be in Class C come playoff time and vying for a sectional championship with Saranac Lake and Saranac.
Team roster
Coach: Jamie Lozier
Name No.
Wyatt LaBorde 1
Grace Jolicoeur 2
Gracin Marsh 4
Carter Ducatte 7
Alexander Jock 8
Nathan Parliament 9
Peyton Viau 11
Cooper Burdo 14
Benjamin Welch 15
Ethan Worley 19
Ethan Owen 20
Alan Frost-Jones 21
Connor Barber 22
Keegin Rodier 23
Elijah Magiera 24
Andrew VanNatten 25
Cole Ely 27
Keith Parent 31
Jacob Martin 50
Oliver LaCombe 53
Ethan Tisdale 54
Cole Trombley 55
Connor Bushey 61
Tyrel LaRoe 62
Jesse Giddings 73
Hayden Wood 74
Cornal Brinson 75
Seth Barcomb 76
Alexander Harrington 77
Robert Tetreault 87
MORIAH
The ground-and-pound Vikings are keeping with that identity as the new season comes around.
Moriah coach Don Tesar said he has a young offensive line getting better each week and plenty of depth in the backfield.
The Vikings have one of the smaller rosters within the conference but a good number of familiar faces in key spots.
Defensively, Tesar said Moriah should be solid as it gets its season rolling with a home clash against Plattsburgh High.
Team roster
Coach: Don Tesar
No. Name Position
1 Rowan Swan QB/C
2 Caleb Harris FB/MLB
3 Brady Olcott WR/C
4 Evan Fleury HB/C
5 Kaydin Sargent TE/DE
57/6 Jack Ives G/OLB
7 Bryce Sprague WR/FS
8 Riley Demarais HB/SS
10 Sam Langey
11 Mason Spring TB/OLB
12 Boden Valentine HB/C
19 Alec Young HB/OLB
22 Kendrick Peters TE/DE
23 Dakota Wright TB/DE
30 Kade Gilbo TE/DE
52 Ryan Lafountain C/OLB
54 Joe Maye T/DT
55 Boston Java G/DT
58 Nick Winters T/DT
59 Declan Valentine T/DT
63 Zack Sherman G/DE
66 Ethan Madill G/DT
78 Devon Gemmell T/DT
PERU
Nighthawks coach Ryon O'Connell said he hopes his team benefitted from the spring season and builds on the learning experiences from two tough losses that were both close.
Peru returns multiple players at skill positions but will have some new faces in the trenches as the offensive and defensive lines will have new looks from a season ago.
The Nighthawks started their season with a 49-21 loss to Fonda-Fultonville in Week 0, and even though the points margin was large, O'Connell said he liked what he saw from his team as the game progressed.
"We need to focus on doing the little things and playing as a team on defense," O'Connell said. "The big things will take care of themselves if we focus on the small things. We are all hopeful for a full season for all athletes in the section."
Team roster
Coach: Ryon O'Connell
Name Position Number
Abram Southwell WR/DB 1
Keegan Smith WR/DB/K 2
Preston Daniels WR/DB 3
Sawyer Schlitt RB/DB 4
Zach O'Connell QB/DB 5
Jack Hayes RB/LB 7
Riley Hebert WR/DE 8
Rocky Hebert WR/DE 10
Ethan Breen QB/LB 18
Zack Engstrom WR/DB 21
Zach Tyrell WR/LB 23
Ryder Estes WR/DB 26
Zack Harblin-Bowlby RB/LB 32
Jack Hanson RB/LB 33
Landen Duprey TE/DE 44
Jacob Hailey RB/LB 45
Eddie Supley OL/DT 51
Zach Hunter OL/LB 52
Keagan Welch OL/DE 55
Bennett Steady OL/DE 60
JP Corrow OL/DL 61
David Parks OL/DL 62
Ethan Lawrence OL/LB 64
Kaiyden Healey OL/DL 66
Bryce Wiggins OL/LB 69
Mason Patnode OL/DL 70
Gavin Theriault OL/DL 72
Bradford McBride OL/DE 73
Ian Westover OL/DT 77
PLATTSBURGH HIGH
The Hornets went 2-0 in last spring's abbreviated season and bring a big roster to the table this year.
Plattsburgh coach Mike Bordeau said his team's depth is one of the Hornets' top strengths.
There are 24 returners on the roster, which is one of the largest contingents in the conference.
Plattsburgh will have just one team to play come sectional time as just the Hornets and Peru are in Class B.
Plattsburgh got an early start to the season and took advantage of the new Week 0 and played a non-conference game against Ogdensburg Free Academy last weekend, which the Hornets narrowly lost, 14-13.
Team Roster
Coach: Mike Bordeau
Name Position Number
Michael Phillips WR/DB 2
Bostyn Duquette WR/DB 4
Cayden Williams WR/DB 5
Caiden Hummel QB/LB 8
Benjamin Bordeau QB/S 10
Landon Coon TE/LB 11
Owen Mulligan K 12
Trenton Griffiths RB/LB 13
Cole Facteau RB/S 15
Hayden Colburn WR/DL 18
Leighton Burkland WR/DB 21
Mason Polhemus WR/LB 22
Max Filosca WR/S 23
Braeden McGinnis RB/LB 24
Hector Delgado RB/DB 32
Anthony DiMartino WR/LB 33
Dylan Crowley-Williams TE/LB 39
Dylan Pachter WR/DL 42
Colin Golden RB/LB 44
Thomas Carron OL/LB 50
Adam Elshafay OL/DL 51
Sabian Johnson OL/DL 54
Anthony Watson OL/DL 56
Corbin Murray OL/DL 57
Harold Hosten OL/DL 63
Tyler Ero OL/DL 65
Alexander Duval OL/DL 68
Brady Belton OL/DL 70
Connor McLean OL/DL 72
Jonah Baker-Flora OL/DL 75
Max Eban OL/DL 77
Gabe Breyette OL/DL 78
Evan Kay TE/LB 80
Ethan Tuller WR/S 84
Zach Lermineaux WR/DB 85
Kelson Marrone WR/DB 88
Hayden Harvey QB/LB TBA
Gavin LaBounty WR/DB TBA
Gregory Obert OL/DL TBA
Alex Prandato OL/DL TBA
Dominick Stevens RB/DB TBA
SARANAC
Chiefs coach Dylan Everleth said he's sensed that the abbreviated spring season has helped generate team chemistry that's carried over to this fall.
Saranac has 10 seniors on the roster bringing leadership to a group that has its focus on consistency.
Everleth described his team as a hardworking and tough-nosed group of young men that will be scrapping with Saranac Lake and Beekmantown down the stretch for a Class C title.
"I'm very excited to see what this team can do," Everleth said. "I saw great things from our short spring season, and I look forward to seeing them let loose in a full fall season. We have all the potential in the world but must execute our jobs, be consistent for four quarters and become a better football team each week."
Team Roster
Coach: Dylan Everleth
Name No.
Collin Clancy 1
Alex Clancy 3
Ryan Devins 5
Aryan Spooner 6
Haiden Blair 7
Stephen Fleury 10
Justin Bedard 11
Sebastian Dandrow 12
Gabe Clausen 13
Landen Smith 14
Ze'Jon Taylor 20
Hunter Devins 21
Matt Rugar 22
Cayden Bouvia 23
Kaiden Breyette 26
Gabe Spaulding 34
Nathan Hamel 44
Keegan Sanders 50
Dylan Kipp 51
Noah Steigleman 52
Tyler Calkins 54
Derek Frenyea 56
Ayden Waldron 60
Hayden Wells 62
Tyler McDonald 65
Ryan Trudeau 71
Dylan Cogswells 74
Xavier Manalang 75
Isaiah Lopez 76
Ethan Mull 77
Logan Lucia 80
SARANAC LAKE
The Red Storm are primed for an exciting year with the biggest roster in the conference.
There are some new faces in skill positions as well as some familiar returners back for Saranac Lake.
The Red Storm thrived in the short spring season with wins against Tupper Lake and Beekmantown and hope to build off that success.
Saranac Lake opens the season by hosting Ticonderoga, Saturday.
Team roster
Coach: Eric Bennett
Name Position No.
Markus Navarra WR/DB 1
Nick Munn WR/DB 2
Ben Cope RB/DB 3
Brady Roberts QB/DB 5
Ben Isabella RB/LB 7
Evan Willette QB/DB 8
Ian Barry WR/DB 9
Landon Faubert WR/DB 10
Ryan Gallagher WR/DB 11
Levi Ducatt RB/LB 13
Kaleb Mitchell RB/LB 14
Evan Snyder RB/DB 15
Kaden Darrah RB/LB 20
Raymond Santiago RB/LB 21
Jon Kratts RB/LB 22
Carter Hewitt RB/LB 23
Nate McCarthy WR/DB 24
Zyler Strack WR/DB 25
Logan Hathaway RB/LB 30
AJ Moran RB/DB 32
Noah Munn RB/LB 34
Logan Baker OL/DL 60
Wyatt Gladd OL/DL 61
Kilar Hewitt OL/DL 62
Mitchell Ellsworth OL/DL 64
Rionne Symonds OL/DL 65
Russell Farrell OL/DL 66
Finnley Law OL/DL 67
Austin Barry OL/DL 70
Camren Beckwith OL/DL 71
Carson Ryan OL/DL 72
Sawyer Trudeau OL/DL 73
Foster Wood OL/DL 74
Ben Clark OL/DL 75
TICONDEROGA
The Sentinels have a young team and a new coach in Heath Geiser.
Ticonderoga made it through just one of the two games of last year's abbreviated season with a lack of numbers forcing the Sentinels to forfeit the second game against Moriah.
"We have a decent amount of seniors on the team," Geiser said. "I think we have some good leadership with some of our returning players. We have some pretty decent speed with our skill guys. We had a few guys come in later in the preseason that are going to definitely benefit the team."
Geiser continued to say he thinks his team can compete with Moriah and AuSable Valley come sectional time. The main key will be if Ticonderoga can stay healthy.
Team roster
Coach: Heath Geiser
Name
Nick Borho
Hayden Frasier
Austin Hunt
Austin Olden
Ayden Smith
Landen Smith
Owen Stonitsch
Mason Tuthill
Kameron Vigliotti
Connor Yaw
Bobby Alkinburgh
Keith Barber
Brayton Belden
Garrett Drinkwine
Landon Frasier
Quentin Gargan
Jacob Jordan
Nathan LaCourse
Jacob LaRose
Brent Olden
Kaleb Gijanto
SCHEDULE
WEEK 1
Friday, Sept. 10
AuSable Valley at Beekmantown, 7:30 p.m.
Plattsburgh High at Moriah, 7:30 p.m.
Saranac at Peru, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 11
Ticonderoga at Saranac Lake, 1:30 p.m.
WEEK 2
Friday, Sept. 17
Peru at AuSable Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Plattsburgh High at Beekmantown, 7:30 p.m.
Ticonderoga at Moriah, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 18
Saranac Lake at Saranac, 1:30 p.m.
WEEK 3
Friday, Sept. 24
Peru at Plattsburgh High, 7:30 p.m.
AuSable Valley at Ticonderoga, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 25
Beekmantown at Saranac, 1:30 p.m.
Moriah at Saranac Lake, 1:30 p.m.
WEEK 4
Friday, Oct. 1
Saranac at AuSable Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Saranac Lake at Beekmantown, 7:30 p.m.
Moriah at Peru, 7:30 p.m.
Ticonderoga at Plattsburgh High, 7:30 p.m.
WEEK 5
Friday, Oct. 8
Beekmantown at Moriah, 7:30 p.m.
Peru at Ticonderoga, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 9
Plattsburgh High at Saranac, 1:30 p.m.
AuSable Valley at Saranac Lake, 1:30 p.m.
WEEK 6
Friday, Oct. 15
Moriah at AuSable Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Beekmantown at Peru, 7:30 p.m.
Saranac at Ticonderoga, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 16
Saranac Lake at Plattsburgh High, 2 p.m.
WEEK 7
Friday, Oct. 22
Plattsburgh High at AuSable Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Ticonderoga at Beekmantown, 7:30 p.m.
Saranac at Moriah, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 23
Peru at Saranac Lake, 1:30 p.m.
