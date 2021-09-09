PLATTSBURGH — The Champlain Valley Athletic Conference football schedule promises to deliver in 2021 with tons of interesting matchups on the table.

After last spring's abbreviated two-week slate, things are back to normal with a seven-week campaign followed by playoffs.

Some teams have shifted in classifications, which will make for some new storylines come postseason play.

AUSABLE VALLEY

Look for the Patriots to ground and pound this fall.

AuSable Valley coach Kyle Nolan, entering his third season with the Patriots, hopes his team's offensive line and run game lead the way in 2021.

All but five team members are returners, so experience is at the forefront.

AuSable Valley has moved down to Class D for this season and will be competing with Moriah and Ticonderoga for a sectional crown.

Team Roster

Coach: Kyle Nolan

Name

Braydon Allen

Zach Bola

Kollin Christensen

Ethan Depo

Nate Doner

Eli Douglas

Austin Dukett

Kolby Furnia

Tanner Furnia

Connor LaDuke

Brandon McKie

Jesse Mclean

Zach Mclean

Declan Murphy

Noah Prentiss

Keegan Snow

Will Sprague

Jayden Thwaits

Luke Trombley

Caron Garcia

Steven Hemingway

Caspian Lefevre

Austin Mattila

David Rock

BEEKMANTOWN

The Eagles enter the fall with a 30-player roster filled with returners as well as some newcomers to the squad.

Beekmantown went 0-2 in last spring's abbreviated season but is primed for a fresh start.

There's an interesting twist to this season for the Eagles, as they will be in Class C come playoff time and vying for a sectional championship with Saranac Lake and Saranac.

Team roster

Coach: Jamie Lozier

Name No.

Wyatt LaBorde 1

Grace Jolicoeur 2

Gracin Marsh 4

Carter Ducatte 7

Alexander Jock 8

Nathan Parliament 9

Peyton Viau 11

Cooper Burdo 14

Benjamin Welch 15

Ethan Worley 19

Ethan Owen 20

Alan Frost-Jones 21

Connor Barber 22

Keegin Rodier 23

Elijah Magiera 24

Andrew VanNatten 25

Cole Ely 27

Keith Parent 31

Jacob Martin 50

Oliver LaCombe 53

Ethan Tisdale 54

Cole Trombley 55

Connor Bushey 61

Tyrel LaRoe 62

Jesse Giddings 73

Hayden Wood 74

Cornal Brinson 75

Seth Barcomb 76

Alexander Harrington 77

Robert Tetreault 87

MORIAH

The ground-and-pound Vikings are keeping with that identity as the new season comes around.

Moriah coach Don Tesar said he has a young offensive line getting better each week and plenty of depth in the backfield.

The Vikings have one of the smaller rosters within the conference but a good number of familiar faces in key spots.

Defensively, Tesar said Moriah should be solid as it gets its season rolling with a home clash against Plattsburgh High.

Team roster

Coach: Don Tesar

No. Name Position

1 Rowan Swan QB/C

2 Caleb Harris FB/MLB

3 Brady Olcott WR/C

4 Evan Fleury HB/C

5 Kaydin Sargent TE/DE

57/6 Jack Ives G/OLB

7 Bryce Sprague WR/FS

8 Riley Demarais HB/SS

10 Sam Langey

11 Mason Spring TB/OLB

12 Boden Valentine HB/C

19 Alec Young HB/OLB

22 Kendrick Peters TE/DE

23 Dakota Wright TB/DE

30 Kade Gilbo TE/DE

52 Ryan Lafountain C/OLB

54 Joe Maye T/DT

55 Boston Java G/DT

58 Nick Winters T/DT

59 Declan Valentine T/DT

63 Zack Sherman G/DE

66 Ethan Madill G/DT

78 Devon Gemmell T/DT

PERU

Nighthawks coach Ryon O'Connell said he hopes his team benefitted from the spring season and builds on the learning experiences from two tough losses that were both close.

Peru returns multiple players at skill positions but will have some new faces in the trenches as the offensive and defensive lines will have new looks from a season ago.

The Nighthawks started their season with a 49-21 loss to Fonda-Fultonville in Week 0, and even though the points margin was large, O'Connell said he liked what he saw from his team as the game progressed.

"We need to focus on doing the little things and playing as a team on defense," O'Connell said. "The big things will take care of themselves if we focus on the small things. We are all hopeful for a full season for all athletes in the section."

Team roster

Coach: Ryon O'Connell

Name Position Number

Abram Southwell WR/DB 1

Keegan Smith WR/DB/K 2

Preston Daniels WR/DB 3

Sawyer Schlitt RB/DB 4

Zach O'Connell QB/DB 5

Jack Hayes RB/LB 7

Riley Hebert WR/DE 8

Rocky Hebert WR/DE 10

Ethan Breen QB/LB 18

Zack Engstrom WR/DB 21

Zach Tyrell WR/LB 23

Ryder Estes WR/DB 26

Zack Harblin-Bowlby RB/LB 32

Jack Hanson RB/LB 33

Landen Duprey TE/DE 44

Jacob Hailey RB/LB 45

Eddie Supley OL/DT 51

Zach Hunter OL/LB 52

Keagan Welch OL/DE 55

Bennett Steady OL/DE 60

JP Corrow OL/DL 61

David Parks OL/DL 62

Ethan Lawrence OL/LB 64

Kaiyden Healey OL/DL 66

Bryce Wiggins OL/LB 69

Mason Patnode OL/DL 70

Gavin Theriault OL/DL 72

Bradford McBride OL/DE 73

Ian Westover OL/DT 77

PLATTSBURGH HIGH

The Hornets went 2-0 in last spring's abbreviated season and bring a big roster to the table this year.

Plattsburgh coach Mike Bordeau said his team's depth is one of the Hornets' top strengths.

There are 24 returners on the roster, which is one of the largest contingents in the conference.

Plattsburgh will have just one team to play come sectional time as just the Hornets and Peru are in Class B.

Plattsburgh got an early start to the season and took advantage of the new Week 0 and played a non-conference game against Ogdensburg Free Academy last weekend, which the Hornets narrowly lost, 14-13.

Team Roster

Coach: Mike Bordeau

Name Position Number

Michael Phillips WR/DB 2

Bostyn Duquette WR/DB 4

Cayden Williams WR/DB 5

Caiden Hummel QB/LB 8

Benjamin Bordeau QB/S 10

Landon Coon TE/LB 11

Owen Mulligan K 12

Trenton Griffiths RB/LB 13

Cole Facteau RB/S 15

Hayden Colburn WR/DL 18

Leighton Burkland WR/DB 21

Mason Polhemus WR/LB 22

Max Filosca WR/S 23

Braeden McGinnis RB/LB 24

Hector Delgado RB/DB 32

Anthony DiMartino WR/LB 33

Dylan Crowley-Williams TE/LB 39

Dylan Pachter WR/DL 42

Colin Golden RB/LB 44

Thomas Carron OL/LB 50

Adam Elshafay OL/DL 51

Sabian Johnson OL/DL 54

Anthony Watson OL/DL 56

Corbin Murray OL/DL 57

Harold Hosten OL/DL 63

Tyler Ero OL/DL 65

Alexander Duval OL/DL 68

Brady Belton OL/DL 70

Connor McLean OL/DL 72

Jonah Baker-Flora OL/DL 75

Max Eban OL/DL 77

Gabe Breyette OL/DL 78

Evan Kay TE/LB 80

Ethan Tuller WR/S 84

Zach Lermineaux WR/DB 85

Kelson Marrone WR/DB 88

Hayden Harvey QB/LB TBA

Gavin LaBounty WR/DB TBA

Gregory Obert OL/DL TBA

Alex Prandato OL/DL TBA

Dominick Stevens RB/DB TBA

SARANAC

Chiefs coach Dylan Everleth said he's sensed that the abbreviated spring season has helped generate team chemistry that's carried over to this fall.

Saranac has 10 seniors on the roster bringing leadership to a group that has its focus on consistency.

Everleth described his team as a hardworking and tough-nosed group of young men that will be scrapping with Saranac Lake and Beekmantown down the stretch for a Class C title.

"I'm very excited to see what this team can do," Everleth said. "I saw great things from our short spring season, and I look forward to seeing them let loose in a full fall season. We have all the potential in the world but must execute our jobs, be consistent for four quarters and become a better football team each week."

Team Roster

Coach: Dylan Everleth

Name No.

Collin Clancy 1

Alex Clancy 3

Ryan Devins 5

Aryan Spooner 6

Haiden Blair 7

Stephen Fleury 10

Justin Bedard 11

Sebastian Dandrow 12

Gabe Clausen 13

Landen Smith 14

Ze'Jon Taylor 20

Hunter Devins 21

Matt Rugar 22

Cayden Bouvia 23

Kaiden Breyette 26

Gabe Spaulding 34

Nathan Hamel 44

Keegan Sanders 50

Dylan Kipp 51

Noah Steigleman 52

Tyler Calkins 54

Derek Frenyea 56

Ayden Waldron 60

Hayden Wells 62

Tyler McDonald 65

Ryan Trudeau 71

Dylan Cogswells 74

Xavier Manalang 75

Isaiah Lopez 76

Ethan Mull 77

Logan Lucia 80

SARANAC LAKE

The Red Storm are primed for an exciting year with the biggest roster in the conference.

There are some new faces in skill positions as well as some familiar returners back for Saranac Lake.

The Red Storm thrived in the short spring season with wins against Tupper Lake and Beekmantown and hope to build off that success.

Saranac Lake opens the season by hosting Ticonderoga, Saturday.

Team roster

Coach: Eric Bennett

Name Position No.

Markus Navarra WR/DB 1

Nick Munn WR/DB 2

Ben Cope RB/DB 3

Brady Roberts QB/DB 5

Ben Isabella RB/LB 7

Evan Willette QB/DB 8

Ian Barry WR/DB 9

Landon Faubert WR/DB 10

Ryan Gallagher WR/DB 11

Levi Ducatt RB/LB 13

Kaleb Mitchell RB/LB 14

Evan Snyder RB/DB 15

Kaden Darrah RB/LB 20

Raymond Santiago RB/LB 21

Jon Kratts RB/LB 22

Carter Hewitt RB/LB 23

Nate McCarthy WR/DB 24

Zyler Strack WR/DB 25

Logan Hathaway RB/LB 30

AJ Moran RB/DB 32

Noah Munn RB/LB 34

Logan Baker OL/DL 60

Wyatt Gladd OL/DL 61

Kilar Hewitt OL/DL 62

Mitchell Ellsworth OL/DL 64

Rionne Symonds OL/DL 65

Russell Farrell OL/DL 66

Finnley Law OL/DL 67

Austin Barry OL/DL 70

Camren Beckwith OL/DL 71

Carson Ryan OL/DL 72

Sawyer Trudeau OL/DL 73

Foster Wood OL/DL 74

Ben Clark OL/DL 75

TICONDEROGA

The Sentinels have a young team and a new coach in Heath Geiser.

Ticonderoga made it through just one of the two games of last year's abbreviated season with a lack of numbers forcing the Sentinels to forfeit the second game against Moriah.

"We have a decent amount of seniors on the team," Geiser said. "I think we have some good leadership with some of our returning players. We have some pretty decent speed with our skill guys. We had a few guys come in later in the preseason that are going to definitely benefit the team."

Geiser continued to say he thinks his team can compete with Moriah and AuSable Valley come sectional time. The main key will be if Ticonderoga can stay healthy.

Team roster

Coach: Heath Geiser

Name

Nick Borho

Hayden Frasier

Austin Hunt

Austin Olden

Ayden Smith

Landen Smith

Owen Stonitsch

Mason Tuthill

Kameron Vigliotti

Connor Yaw

Bobby Alkinburgh

Keith Barber

Brayton Belden

Garrett Drinkwine

Landon Frasier

Quentin Gargan

Jacob Jordan

Nathan LaCourse

Jacob LaRose

Brent Olden

Kaleb Gijanto

SCHEDULE

WEEK 1

Friday, Sept. 10

AuSable Valley at Beekmantown, 7:30 p.m.

Plattsburgh High at Moriah, 7:30 p.m.

Saranac at Peru, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 11

Ticonderoga at Saranac Lake, 1:30 p.m.

WEEK 2

Friday, Sept. 17

Peru at AuSable Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Plattsburgh High at Beekmantown, 7:30 p.m.

Ticonderoga at Moriah, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 18

Saranac Lake at Saranac, 1:30 p.m.

WEEK 3

Friday, Sept. 24

Peru at Plattsburgh High, 7:30 p.m.

AuSable Valley at Ticonderoga, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 25

Beekmantown at Saranac, 1:30 p.m.

Moriah at Saranac Lake, 1:30 p.m.

WEEK 4

Friday, Oct. 1

Saranac at AuSable Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Saranac Lake at Beekmantown, 7:30 p.m.

Moriah at Peru, 7:30 p.m.

Ticonderoga at Plattsburgh High, 7:30 p.m.

WEEK 5

Friday, Oct. 8

Beekmantown at Moriah, 7:30 p.m.

Peru at Ticonderoga, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 9

Plattsburgh High at Saranac, 1:30 p.m.

AuSable Valley at Saranac Lake, 1:30 p.m.

WEEK 6

Friday, Oct. 15

Moriah at AuSable Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Beekmantown at Peru, 7:30 p.m.

Saranac at Ticonderoga, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 16

Saranac Lake at Plattsburgh High, 2 p.m.

WEEK 7

Friday, Oct. 22

Plattsburgh High at AuSable Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Ticonderoga at Beekmantown, 7:30 p.m.

Saranac at Moriah, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 23

Peru at Saranac Lake, 1:30 p.m.

