PLATTSBURGH — Have you heard?
High school football is back.
After not being able to play in the fall since the sport was deemed "high-risk" by New York state COVID-19 guidance, this will be a spring unlike any other for North Country football fans.
Champlain Valley Athletic Conference teams are taking part in a mini football fiesta that's just two weeks with two games for each of the eight squads.
While this is not exactly what football players, coaches and fans would have wanted, it's better than no football at all.
"When I think back to my own days in high school and how impactful sports were, anything we can get these kids is something they will never forget," Section VII football coordinator and Saranac Lake football coach Eric Bennett said.
"At the end of the day, I just hope they realize we have done everything we can do to help them, and I hope they get a super positive experience out of this season."
The football schedule features the regular CVAC teams, including AuSable Valley, Beekmantown, Moriah, Peru, Plattsburgh High, Saranac, Saranac Lake and Ticonderoga.
In addition, two non-conference opponents are in the mix as Ogdensburg Free Academy travels to play AuSable Valley at 6 p.m. Friday, and Saranac Lake renews an old rivalry at Tupper Lake at 6:30 p.m. Friday.
"Generally, things came together pretty well for the schedule," Bennett said. "We are excited to play Tupper Lake for the Mayor's Cup. That has not happened in a long time. It was great to have a school like Ogdensburg to come in and fill in our schedule a little bit.
"We initially did not know how many teams would be playing, so at a point, we had a couple holes to fill in the schedule, but I am excited to see all teams wanting to play having a chance at two games."
Also Friday, Saranac travels to play Ticonderoga at 7 p.m., and Beekmantown hosts Moriah at 7:30 p.m.
Week 1 concludes with a Monday night game, as Plattsburgh and Peru play at 7 p.m. at Beekmantown.
That game was originally scheduled for Saturday, but due to COVID complications, it was postponed.
"For the seniors, this gives them a couple more memories they would not have had, and for the programs, this is kind of spring football and an opportunity to start prepping for the next fall," Bennett said. "It's a win-win situation."
Week 2 of the schedule features the classic Moriah-Ticonderoga rivalry with a showdown at Linney Field.
In the other three matchups, Beekmantown hosts Saranac Lake, Saranac clashes with Plattsburgh High and Peru meets AuSable Valley.
Two spectators per athlete will be allowed to attend each game to follow COVID-19 guidelines.
This season will be one of a kind, as everyone hopes things are back to as normal as possible in the fall, but for now, football is back.
"It's nuts," Bennett said. "That's for sure."
SCHEDULE
Friday, April 23
Ogdensburg Free Academy at AuSable Valley, 6 p.m.
Saranac Lake at Tupper Lake, 6:30 p.m.
Saranac at Ticonderoga, 7 p.m.
Moriah at Beekmantown, 7:30 p.m.
Monday, April 26
Peru vs. Plattsburgh High at Beekmantown, 7 p.m.
Friday, April 30
Ticonderoga at Moriah, 7 p.m.
Saranac Lake at Beekmantown, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, May 1
Plattsburgh High vs. Saranac at Beekmantown, 1 p.m.
Peru at AuSable Valley, 6 p.m.
TEAMS
AuSable Valley
Head coach: Kyle Nolan
Number Name Year
2 Shawn Holzer Fr.
3 Tanner Furnia Jr.
4 Ethan Depo So.
6 Grey Inglish So.
7 Jayden Thwaits So.
11 Mason Dubay Sr.
12 Eli Douglas Jr.
19 Jack Thomas Fr.
22 Zack Bola Jr.
23 Will Sprague Jr.
28 Noah Prentiss Jr.
30 Colin Christiansen Jr.
32 Kyle Bradley Sr.
34 Nate Doner Jr.
44 Grant Pray Sr.
50 Ben Sprague Sr.
52 Brandon McKie Jr.
60 Connor Laduke Jr.
62 Keegan Snow Jr.
64 Grady Tender Sr.
66 Jesse McLean Jr.
67 Nate Holzer Sr.
69 Austin Dukkett Jr.
73 Luke Trombley Jr.
75 Declan Murphy Jr.
76 Zach McLean So.
77 Kolby Furnia Jr.
Beekmantown Eagles
Head coach: Jamie Lozier
Number Name Year
1 Isaac McClatchie Sr.
2 Grace Jolicoeur Jr.
3 Nate Finley Sr.
4 Gordon King Sr.
7 John LaPorte Sr.
8 Alex Walker Sr.
9 Nathan Parliament Fr.
10 Benjamin Welch Jr.
11 Ian-James McCasland Sr.
14 Evan Griffith Sr.
20 Bryce Berry Sr.
21 Alan Frost-Jones Jr.
22 Connor Barber So.
23 Elijah Magiera Jr.
25 Andrew VanNatten Jr.
27 Tyler Van Weort Sr.
40 Izaih Jock Sr.
55 Ethan Tisdale Jr.
61 Connor Bushey Fr.
62 Kadin Decker Jr.
65 Louis Cota So.
70 Tyler Potts Sr.
73 Troy Reid Sr.
75 Cornal Brinson Jr.
77 Alexander Harrington Jr.
87 Robert Tetreault Jr.
- Hayden LaCombe Sr.
- Keith Parent So.
Moriah Vikings
Head Coach: Don Tesar
Number Name Year
1 Matt Diehl Sr.
2 Caleb Harris Jr.
3 Jack Ives So.
4 Maddox Blaise Sr.
5 Kaydin Sargent So.
11 Mason Spring Jr.
12 Boden Valentine Fr.
13 Riley Demarais So.
15 Alec Young So.
23 Dakota Wright Jr.
35 Todd Malbon Sr.
44 Kendrick Peters Jr.
50 Serena Beeman Sr.
52 Mark Maye Sr.
54 Devon Gemmell So.
58 Declan Valentine Jr.
60 Ron Ward Sr.
67 Elisha Sanders So.
68 Ryan Lafountain Jr.
74 Joe Maye So.
75 Ethan Madill So.
Peru Nighthawks
Head coach: Ryon O'Connell
Number Name Year
1 Abram Southwell Fr.
2 Preston Daniels Fr.
3 Ryan Furnia Sr.
4 Macen Mero Sr.
5 Zach O'Connell So.
7 Connor Hart Sr.
8 Riley Hebert So.
10 Rocky Hebert So.
11 Parker Barnaby Sr.
12 Brayden Bushey Sr.
14 Kaman Timmons Fr.
15 Ryan Castro So.
18 Ethan Breen Fr.
21 Zack Engstrom Fr.
23 Zach Tyrell Jr.
26 Jack Hayes So.
30 Gavin Padron Sr.
32 Zack Harblin-Bowlby Fr.
33 Jack Hanson So.
40 Mason Patnode Fr.
44 Landen Duprey Fr.
45 Jacob Hailey Fr.
50 Zach Swyers Sr.
51 Eddie Supley So.
52 Zach Hunter So.
55 Kaleb Martineau Sr.
57 Aiden Sawyer Fr.
60 Bennett Steady So.
61 Kaiyden Healey Fr.
62 Keegan Sawyer Fr.
64 Ethan Lawrence Jr.
66 Trent Boyton Fr.
69 Bryce Wiggins Fr.
70 David Parks Fr.
73 Bradford McBride Jr.
75 Dylan Brown Sr.
77 Ian Westover Jr.
INJ Jon Cote Sr.
Plattsburgh Hornets
Head coach: Mike Bordeau
Number Name Year
2 Michael Phillips So.
4 Bostyn Duquette Jr.
5 Landon Coon Jr.
8 Caiden Hummel Fr.
10 Benjamin Bordeau Jr.
11 Liam Perkins Sr.
12 Jaylen Gonzalez Sr.
13 Trenton Griffiths So.
15 Cole Facteau Jr.
18 Hayden Colburn Jr.
21 Leighton Burkland Jr.
22 Mason Polhemus So.
23 Jayvon Carpenter Sr.
24 Braeden McGinnis Jr.
32 Owen Mulligan So.
33 Anthony DiMartino So.
39 Dylan Crowley-Williams Jr.
40 Simon Meyer So.
42 Travis Giroux Sr.
44 Colin Golden Jr.
50 Thomas Carron Jr.
51 Anthony Watson Jr.
54 Jonah Baker-Flora Jr.
55 Gabe Breyette Fr.
56 Ethan Walters Jr.
57 Corbin Murray Jr.
58 Gregory Obert So.
62 Lucas Gadway So.
63 Harold Hosten So.
65 Tyler Ero Jr.
68 Alex Duval Jr.
70 Logan Thompson So.
72 Connor McLean So.
75 Malachi Williquer Jr.
77 Eric Odnoha Sr.
78 Riley Latour So.
80 Dylan Christman So.
84 Ethan Tuller Jr.
85 Adam Elshafay Jr.
86 Max Gilloteaux So.
88 Max Filosca Fr.
Saranac Chiefs
Head coach: Dylan Everleth
Number Name Year
2 Conner Burns Sr.
3 Bryce DeAngelo Fr.
4 Landon Smith So.
5 Ryan Devins So.
6 Toryn Lavene Fr.
7 Haiden Blair Jr.
10 Stephen Fleury Jr.
11 Justin Bedard Jr.
12 Sebastian Dandrow So.
13 Alex Clancy Fr.
14 Hayden Wells Fr.
16 Matt Faville Jr.
21 Hunter Devins Jr.
22 Matt Rugar Fr.
23 Caiden Bouvia Fr.
26 Kaiden Breyette So.
44 Nate Hamel Fr.
50 Keegan Sanders So.
51 Noah Steigleman Jr.
52 Emelio Lugo Sr.
56 Jansen Warren Fr.
60 Aydan Waldron So.
71 Caden Clark Fr.
74 Dylan Cogswell Fr.
76 Isaiah Lopez Fr.
77 Ethan Mull So.
Saranac Lake Red Storm
Head coach: Eric Bennett
Number Name Year
1 Brady Yando Sr.
2 Nick Munn So.
3 Ben Cope Jr.
4 Brayden Munn So.
5 Brady Roberts So.
6 Sam Donaldson Sr.
7 Ben Isabella Jr.
8 Levi Ducatt So.
10 Rhett Darrah Sr.
11 Kaleb Mitchell Jr.
12 David Warner Sr.
15 Evan Snyder Jr.
20 Kaden Darrah So.
21 Raymond Santiago Jr.
22 Jon Kratts So.
23 Carter Hewitt So.
24 Brice Callaghan Sr.
25 Zyler Strack So.
30 Logan Hathaway So.
31 Bentley Warner So.
32 AJ Moran So.
63 Ethan Dukett Fr.
66 Russell Farrell So.
67 Finnley Law Jr.
70 Austin Barry So.
71 Camren Beckwith Jr.
72 Carson Ryan Jr.
73 Sawyer Trudeau Jr.
74 Foster Wood So.
75 Ben Clark Jr.
- Lucas Minnie -
Ticonderoga Sentinels
Head coach: Bob Porter
Number Name Year
1 Hunter St. Andrews Sr.
2 Ayden Smith So.
3 Michael Stipo Jr.
4 Aidan Porter Jr.
8 Austin Olden Jr.
10 Monty Benedict Jr.
12 Connor Yaw Jr.
14 Kam Vigliotti So.
17 Austin Hunt Jr.
22 Bobby Alkinburgh Jr.
24 Owen Stonitsch Jr.
33 Gavin Ross Sr.
40 Landen Smith Fr.
55 Hayden Frasier So.
58 Nick Borho So.
65 Gavin Tucker Jr.
66 Noah Bogart Sr.
69 Dakota Fleury So.
75 Jarrett Banish Sr.
77 Connor Courtright So.
79 Mason Tuthill Fr.
88 Braden Perry Jr.
- Malike Brown Sr.
