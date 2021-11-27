SARANAC — The Northeastern Clinton boys' basketball team used a big second half to rally past Saranac, 54-42, in Friday's opening round of the 8th-Annual Muggsy's Tip-Off Classic Tournament.
The Cougars, who trailed 25-19 at the half, outscored the Chiefs, 35-17, after intermission.
“Saranac played well and put us in an early deficit,” NCCS coach Luke Connell said. “It was an excellent game for us to learn how to respond to adversity. We had to work hard to get back into the game and I was proud of this team and the effort they gave.”
Darren Dubois led the Cougars with 17 points, while Thomas Gilbo added 14 and Lucas Deuso, nine.
Justin Bedard was the lone Chief in double figures with 13. Matt Faville and Jacob Pierce each added seven.
“NCCS came ready to play and left it all on the floor,” Saranac coach Mike Recore said. “Dubois and Gilbo dominated on the glass.
“Hopefully we are able to learn from this game and bounce back tomorrow. Hats off to NCCS — they played with a lot of heart and desire.”
—
NCCS 54, Saranac 42
NCCS (54)
Gilbo 7-0-14, Brown 1-0-2, Deuso 4-0-9, Creller 3-0-6, Dubois 5-7-17, Garrow 3-0-6, Manor 0-0-0, Monette 0-0-0, Prairie 0-0-0. Totals- 23-7-54.
Saranac (42)
Bedard 4-2-13, Faville 1-4-7, Pecor 2-0-6, C. Kiroy, 0-0-0, Cranford 0-0-0, Medley 1-1-3, Dandrow-Pellerin 0-0-0, Pierce 3-1-7, Wing 0-0-0, G. Kiroy 0-0-0, Brown 1-0-2, White 2-0-4. Totals- 14-8-42.
Halftime- Saranac, 25-19.
3-point goals- NCCS (1) Deuso. Saranac (6) Bedard 3, Pecor 2, Faville.
CHATEAUGAY 46
MASSENA 39
SARANAC — Walker Martin poured in 27 points, including four three-pointers, to power the Bulldogs into the championship game against Northeastern Clinton.
Martin connected on all of his three-pointers in the opening half, three in the first quarter, and then sank eight of 10 shots from the line in the fourth stanza
Ethan Cook added seven points for Chateaugay, which held a 26-19 advantage at the half.
—
Chateaugay 46, Massena 39
Chateaugay (46)
Martin 7-9-27, Cook 3-0-7, Beaudin 1-0-2, Leonard 0-0-0, Dustin 1-0-3, Rockhill 1-1-3, Nemier 1-0-2, Reynolds 0-0-0, Johnston 1-0-2. Totals- 15-9-46.
Massena (39)
Mitchell 2-2-6, Patterson 5-0-11, Greco 5-1-12, J. Firnstein 2-0-4, Weir 0-0-0, C. Firnstein 0-0-0, Deshane 0-0-0, Lucey 3-0-6. Totals- 17-3-39.
Halftime- Chateaugay, 26-19.
3-point goals- Chateaugay (7) Martin 4, Cook, Dustin, Rockhill. Massena (2) Patterson, Greco.
GIRLS
SARANAC 51
BEEKMANTOWN 26
SARANAC — Sydney Myers accounted for nearly half of her team's scoring with 25 points as the hosts advanced to the title game in the girls' division of the Muggsy's Tournament.
The Chiefs bolted out to a 29-8 lead at the half and never looked back.
“Overall, the girls did a decent job defensively,” Saranac coach Tim Newell said. “I thought our perimeter defense held up well, but we need to work on our help defense and communication. We allowed Beekmantown too many straight drives to the basket.
“Offensively, Sydney Myers played strong with 25 points, five steals and 10 rebounds. Molly Denis had a nice game with nine points and played well on defense. Both teams gave a great effort and I'm sure both will improve as the season goes on.”
Payton Parliament was the lone Beekmantown player in double figures with 10 points.
—
Saranac 51, Beekmantown 26
Saranac (51)
M. Denis 3-0-9, Brown 1-0-3, Parker 2-1-6, Layla Pellerin 1-0-2, Smith 0-0-0, Myers 8-9-25, Laura Pellerin 0-0-0, L. Denis 1-0-2, Brault 0-0-0, Ducatte 2-0-4. Totals- 18-10-51.
Beekmantown (26)
Whitney 0-0-0, McCasland 1-0-2, Williams 1-0-2, Cross 3-0-6, Regan 3-0-6, Miller 0-0-0, Parliament 4-2-10, Mesec 0-0-0, Proper 0-0-0. Totals- 12-2-26.
Halftime- Saranac, 29-8.
3-point goals- Saranac (5) M. Denis 3, Brown, Parker.
NORTHEASTERN CLINTON 63
HEUVELTON 40
SARANAC — Audi Hollister poured in 29 points, including four three-pointers, as the Cougars joined the host Chiefs in the girls' championship game.
Two other NCCS players also finished in double figures in points as the Cougars held a commanding 24-7 lead after one quarter and a 42-10 edge at the half.
Bailee LaFountain and Desiree Dubois chipped in with 11 points each and Ellie Prairie added nine.
—
NCCS 63, Heuvelton 40
NCCS (63)
Prairie 4-1-9, Roberts 0-1-1, Trudo 0-0-0, LaFountain 5-0-11, Racine 1-0-2, Dubois 3-4-11, Creller 0-0-0, Hollister 10-5-29. Totals- 23-11-63.
Heuvelton (40)
McGraw 0-2-2, Cunningham 4-2-12, McAllister 2-0-6, Spooner 0-0-0, Weston 0-0-0, Mouthorp 3-0-6, Trethan 1-1-3, Doyle 3-4-11. Totals- 13-9-40.
Halftime- NCCS, 42-10.
3-point goals- NCCS (6) Hollister 4, LaFountain, Dubois. Heuvelton (5) Cunningham 2, McAllister 2, Doyle.
