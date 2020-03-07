High-energy 4Q sends NCCS past Saranac in B championship

PLATTSBURGH — It was not easy, but Northeastern Clinton defended its crown.
Bolstered by a strong fourth quarter, the top-seeded Cougars went on to collect a 47-36 victory over second-seeded Saranac in the Section VII Class B girls basketball championship Friday at the Plattsburgh State Field House.
Kya McComb finished with a game-high 19 points, and Abby Racine added 12 in what was Northeastern Clinton coach Robb Garrand’s 250th career win.
“We have been busting it all week,” Garrand said. “Everyone wearing a white jersey put all their heart into this game. I am so pleased with how everyone stepped up.”
The Cougars trailed by two at half but came out with a higher energy level to start the second half.
Northeastern Clinton took a three-point lead into the fourth quarter and went on a 16-5 run in the final frame.
Racine’s corner three, her second of the fourth, with 2:50 left proved to be the dagger for the Cougars as they took a 44-33 lead.
“Our hard work in practice all week was huge,” Racine said. “When we were down two at half, we knew we had to come out and play hard and hit our shots.
“We started to get comfortable when we got back ahead and knew all we needed to do was continue to play great defense down the stretch.”
In a game that featured seven lead changes and six ties, Northeastern Clinton took control for good when McComb knocked down a trey to give her squad a 27-26 advantage with 4:03 left in the third.
The Chiefs' Payton Couture hit a free throw at the end of the third to make it a one-possession contest entering the fourth, but the Cougars pulled away.
Northeastern Clinton utilized its full-court press in the fourth and locked down with its 2-3 zone.
“Payton Couture is so good, and Kayla Myers and Sydney Myers always play so tough against us,” Garrand said. “We would have liked to use that pressure defense sooner, but we got in foul trouble and had to adjust.
“Saranac was so tough.”
Couture totaled a team-high 16 points to lead the Chiefs, while Kayla Myers hit three triples to account for her nine points.
Saranac held a six-point lead with 5:25 to go in the second quarter after Sydney Myers drained a three.
The Cougars advanced to play in a NYSPHSAA regional against either a Section II or X opponent at 5 p.m. March 13 at Beekmantown.
“All these championships are special, but this one is extra special,” Garrand said.
“I lost my dad at the end of last season, and I wanted to coach my heart out more than ever for him.
“This team and this championship mean the world.”
—
Northeastern Clinton 47, Saranac 36
Saranac (36)
Mulverhill 1-0-3, S. Myers 2-3-8, K. Myers 3-0-9, Garman 0-0-0, Couture 7-2-16, Patterson 0-0-0, Parker 0-0-0, Peroza 0-0-0, Reil 0-0-0, L. Denis 0-0-0. Totals: 13-5-36.
Northeastern Clinton (47)
McComb 7-2-19, M. Sample 2-0-5, Racine 5-0-12, Br. LaFountain 0-0-0, B. Sample 4-0-9, Ba. LaFountain 0-0-0, Goodrow 0-0-0, Prairie 0-2-2, Guerin 0-0-0. Totals: 18-4-47.
Halftime- Saranac, 19-17.
3 point goals- Saranac (5) Mulverhill, S. Myers, K. Myers 3. Northeastern Clinton (7) Racine 2 McComb 3, M. Sample, B. Sample.
Email Joey LaFranca:
Twitter: @JoeyLaFranca
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.