Heywood, Duquette, Fountain win at Airborne

PLATTSBURGH – Nick Heywood took advantage of a great starting spot to collect his first win of the season in the J&S Steel Sportsman division at Airborne Speedway on Saturday night.
Heywood had to hold off Justin Severance who had a good look down to the inside with a couple laps to go. Lapped traffic allowed Jamy Begor to close in and race with the top two as well. A good run through the first two turns on lap-30 allowed Heywood to pull about four car-lengths away to race more comfortably to the checkered flag.
Severance crossed the line second, while Begor settled for third. Dylan Rabtoy and Bucko Branham finished fourth and fifth, respectively.
Shawn Duquette needed to finish one position ahead of Zack Daniels in the final segment of the Hartson Total Opening Renegade Triple 15’s event. Duquette went on to a third place finish in that segment, while Daniels finished fourth. Bill Fountain was the third place finisher overall on the night. Duquette won segment one, Daniels won segment two and Jared Blake won segment three. Jim McKiernan and Blake completed the overall top five.
Jake Fountain picked up his first win in the Taylor Rental 4-Cylinder division. Caleb Tourville, Codey Agoney, Nate Smart and Josh Blake finished in positions two through five.
J&S STEEL SPORTSMAN (30 LAPS)- NICK HEYWOOD, Justin Severance, Jamy Begor, Dylan Rabtoy, Bucko Branham, Travis Bruno, John Scarborough, Lonnie Rivers, Mark Fewster, Darryl Mitchell, Ricky Thompson, Codie Aubin, DJ Gonyo, Fire Swamp, Cory Castell, Mike Wells, Al Lajoice, Blayden Arquette, Bentley Gray, Chris Cayea, David Boisclair, Mike Wright, Jason Bruno, Delbert Legrow, Rico Hernandez
HARTSON TOTAL OPENING RENEGADES (COMBINED THREE 15 LAP SEGMENTS)- SHAWN DUQUETTE, Zack Daniels, Bill Fountain, Jim McKiernan, Jared Blake, Josh Terry, Tyler Irwin, Jason Boggett, Nathaniel Guay, Joe Daniels, Tony Salerno, Travis Stokes, Cam Gadue, Jason McClatchie, Tylor Terry, Kaleb Sheppard
TAYLOR RENTAL 4-CYLINDERS (15 LAPS)- JAKE FOUNTAIN, Caleb Tourville, Codey Agoney, Nate Smart, Josh Blake, Clem Bell, Matt Parker, Chuck Mooney, Josh LaPorte Jr., Tyler Bell, Brendan Lauzon, Josh LaPorte
