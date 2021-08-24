Henn named Plattsburgh's next women's tennis coach

PLATTSBURGH — Kelci Henn, who served as the Cardinals' director of tennis operations last season, has been named the head women's tennis coach at Plattsburgh State, as announced Tuesday by Director of Intercollegiate Athletics and Recreation Mike Howard.
"I could not be more pleased for Cardinal Athletics and the future of our tennis program to have Kelci return to Cardinal Country as our head tennis coach," Howard said. "As a former student-athlete and volunteer assistant last year for our program, she brings immediate respect from the student-athletes and a great understanding of our program. The future is certainly bright for Cardinal tennis, and I am excited to see the program grow under Kelci's leadership."
Henn was part of the coaching staff that led the Cardinals to a thrilling 5-4 victory over SUNY Cortland last season. Plattsburgh State came within just one point of beating the Red Dragons when they matched up two weeks later.
"I'm so grateful and honored to be the next head women's tennis coach," Henn said. "I want to thank the entire Plattsburgh State athletic department for being so welcoming along with Melissa LaMere, Mike Howard and Cheryl Cole for their guidance, advice and support throughout this process. I cannot wait to get the season started and begin working with the student-athletes. I'm looking forward to a strong season and am ready to give my all to this team and this sport."
Henn competed for the Cardinals as an undergraduate student-athlete from 2015-18, helping Plattsburgh State go 33-20 overall and make three State University of New York Athletic Conference (SUNYAC) Tournament appearances. During her senior season in 2018, Henn went 9-4 in singles playing primarily at the No. 2 spot in the lineup and 9-4 at No. 1 doubles.
A native of Mastic Beach, she earned her Bachelor of Science in fitness and wellness leadership in 2019 and her Master of Science in student affairs and higher education in 2021, both from SUNY Plattsburgh.
