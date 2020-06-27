HEADED TO UCONN: Woodruff leaves behind plenty of success at Saranac

PLATTSBURGH — It wasn’t the ending she planned for, but Saranac valedictorian and runner Rachael Woodruff will be heading to Division I next fall.
The cross country and track and field athlete will be attending the University of Connecticut and continuing her running career in both sports.
“It’s really exciting; honestly, I never imagined having this opportunity,” Woodruff said. “I’m really excited to be a part of the team there.”
The runner spent her high school career running for the Chiefs, and her coach for the majority of that time, Jim Medeiros, says that it was a privilege to help guide an athlete like Woodruff through high school.
“She’s just one of those athletes that comes around once in a coach’s career, if you’re lucky,” Medeiros said. “She took us on a journey that’s been incredible for us as coaches, to watch her grow.”
COVID-19 IMPACT
Like student-athletes around the country, Woodruff’s school-year and athletic season was cut short.
Rachael was training hard to return for the outdoor track season after suffering an injury in the indoor season, her mother, Jeanette Woodruff, said.
“I’m an educator myself, so it’s hard to watch any student go through this, but it’s even more so when it’s your own child,” Jeanette said.
While she is sad she was unable to have a normal athletic year, Rachael said that she was glad that the nature of the sport has allowed her to keep up with training fairly easily.
“It was kind of surreal,” Rachael said. “I had a lot of goals for the outdoor season, but I was able to still train. I felt lucky to have that and still be able to run every day.”
And the competition she did take part in was enough to earn her the Female Athlete of the Year honor for the 2019-20 year at Saranac, a pleasant surprise to Jeanette and Rachael’s father Steve, considering she didn’t compete in the entire indoor season due to injury.
“Obviously she excelled, but there were some other fine female athletes who I thought were in the running as well,” Jeanette said. “But she’s the kid who would go to practice for her sport, and then come home and put in even more time.”
HEADED TO UCONN
While there were a few colleges Rachael was going back and forth on, getting to see UConn in person helped seal the decision.
“We went for an official visit in January, and she knew right away,” Jeanette said. “She told the coach as we left, ‘If we can work out the finances, I want to come to UConn.’”
And Medeiros knows the kind of work it took Rachael to make a Division I school.
“Certainly, as her coach, there’s been no more determined, dedicated and focused athlete that I’ve ever coached,” Medeiros said. “She’s earned it all on her own.”
While adjusting to college life while still dealing with the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic will present its own struggles, Rachael is excited to get started.
“I just want to stay healthy and just adjust smoothly to their training plan, and college life in general,” Rachael said. “Team-wise, I’m not sure how I’m going to fit in, but I think it’s going to be nice to have that group of girls to train with, and see how much I can prove.”
SARANAC MEMORIES
And Rachael leaves behind a strong legacy at Saranac.
She mentioned that while she’s grown to love the steeplechase event in track and field, cross country was her favorite season through high school, with Medeiros adding that her 1,500-meter and 3,000-meter school records in that sport “probably won’t be touched for a while.”
“I’m very fortunate to have had an athlete like Rachael come through our program,” Medeiros said. “She reached the highest level, and drove her team to the highest level, that we’ve ever seen.”
And Rachael wanted to thank the program that helped her grow through her school career.
“The main thing I’m going to miss is the team; I’ve made all my friends from it, and I’ve grown so much from the coaches I’ve had,” Rachael said. “I wish them the best of luck in the future, and I know they’ll continue to do great things.”
