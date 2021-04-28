Hawks records milestone assist in Beekmantown win

BEEKMANTOWN — Beekmantown's Alexys Hawks recorded a milestone, Wednesday, that shows she's a tremendous team player.
Hawks recorded her 1,000th career assist in the Eagles 3-0 win against Lake Placid in Champlain Valley Athletic Conference volleyball.
Aurora Winnicki, a senior, earned the kill to give Hawks her special mark.
Hawks finished with 22 assists in the match to go along with four kills, three aces and two digs.
Beekmantown finished the match off in style with a 25-8 win in the third set.
Jenna Begor finished with a double-double for the Eagles thanks to 17 aces and 13 digs, while Lauren Cross and Ella Repas both totaled nine kills.
The Blue Bombers made Beekmantown work for the win in the second set, falling by a slim 25-21 margin.
Karis Hudson totaled a team-high seven points to pace Lake Placid, and Dylan Bashaw notched seven digs.
Bashaw and Julia Crawford both had four kills to boost the Blue Bombers.
Beekmantown 3, Lake Placid 0
25-16, 25-21, 25-8
LP- Smith 1 point, 2 assists; Hudson 7 points, 2 aces, 2 kills, 5 digs; Evelynn Sharp 3 points, 2 aces, 4 digs, 2 blocks, 1 assist; Hayes 4 points, 1 kill, 1 dig, 1 block, 1 assist; Bousquet 2 points, 1 ace, 1 dig, 1 block, 1 assist; Bashaw 2 points, 2 aces, 4 kills, 7 digs, 3 assists; Gavin 2 digs; Julia Crawford 2 points, 4 kills, 4 digs, 1 assist.
BCS- Begor 13 digs, 1 assist, 17 aces; Hall 1 assist, 1 kill, 2 aces; Willette 2 digs, 2 aces; Ruest 4 digs, 4 kills; Cross 4 digs, 9 kills; Mulvaney 1 dig; Hawks 2 digs, 22 assists, 4 kills, 3 aces; Repas 9 kills; Dominy 1 dig, 3 kills; Winnicki 1 kill; Hilborne 2 digs.
PERU 3
SARANAC 0
SARANAC — There were plenty of points to go around for the Nighthawks as Shian Brunell (14), Alyssa Bartholomew (9), Rachel Madore (9) and Adelia Bousquet (7) combined for 39.
Madore added a match-high 16 assists, and she also tallied six kills. Mallory Martin tallied six kills of her own for Peru.
The Nighthawks got out to a hot start by winning 25-12 and 25-10 in the first and second sets, respectively.
Katie Finn led the winners in digs with six.
The Chiefs made things interesting in the third set, but Peru finished them off with a 25-22 defeat.
Zoe Vaughn was all over the place on offense with 10 Saranac assists, and Kate Siskavich filled the stat sheet with six points, three aces, three kills and three digs.
Peru 3, Saranac 0
25-12, 25-10, 25-22
PCS- Bartholomew 9 points, 1 ace, 4 assists, 3 digs; Bousquet 7 points, 1 kill, 1 block, 2 digs; Brunell 14 points, 4 aces, 4 kills, 3 digs; Clary 1 kill, 3 digs; Finn 1 point, 4 kills, 6 digs; LaValley 1 point, 2 kills; Lyon 1 kill, 1 assist; Madore 9 points, 2 aces, 6 kills, 16 assists, 5 digs; Martin 4 points, 1 ace, 6 kills, 1 block; Seymour 2 points, 1 ace, 4 digs.
SCS- Knelly 1 point, 1 kill, 2 digs; Charlebois 1 point, 1 kill; Taylor 1 assist, 1 dig; Dresser 4 kills, 1 dig; Blair 1 dig; Schiraldi 3 points, 1 kill, 2 digs; Rabideau 1 dig; Vaughn 1 point, 1 ace, 10 assists, 3 digs; Carter 2 points; Gillespie 1 point,1 kill; Siskavich 6 points, 3 aces, 3 kills, 3 digs.
SARANAC LAKE 3
NORTHERN ADIRONDACK 0
SARANAC LAKE — The Red Storm kept their distance from the Bobcats through two sets and then ran away with it in the third.
Arza Michael had a nice team performance with nine assists for Saranac Lake, and Anica Null and Kelsey Leeret finished with four kills apiece.
Alyssa LaPierre (8), Alexis Johnson (7) and Alison Hewitt (6) had the most points in the match for the Red Storm.
Saranac Lake won the first two sets, 25-22, before pulling away for a 25-16 win in the third.
There were plenty of digs on the Northern Adirondack side of the net as Elyse Hogan totaled a team-high 15 in addition to nine apiece from Allie Barber, Morgan Lawrence and Chelsea Tanzer.
Lawrence also had 12 kills, and Tanzer dished out six assists.
Saranac Lake 3, Northern Adirondack 0
25-22, 25-22, 25-16
NAC- Hogan 5 points, 1 ace, 3 kills, 2 assists, 15 digs; Guay 1 kill, 1 dig; Poupore 1 point, 4 digs; Barber 5 points, 1 ace, 2 kills, 5 assists, 9 digs; Ma. Lawrence 1 point, 2 kills, 1 assist, 2 digs; Desotelle 1 assist, 1 dig; Mo. Lawrence 5 points, 2 aces, 12 kills, 1 block, 2 assists, 9 digs; Tanzer 8 points, 1 ace, 1 kill, 6 assists, 9 digs.
SLCS- Null 4 kills, 1 ace, 1 point; Michael 1 kill, 1 dig, 3 points, 9 assists; S. Leeret 1 point, 5 assists; Lapierre 1 kill, 1 ace, 1 dig, 8 points; Sanford 2 kills, 1 dig; Hewitt 3 aces, 6 digs, 6 points; Whitson 1 ace, 1 dig; Dramm 1 assist; Johnson 3 kills, 2 blocks, 3 aces, 7 points; K. Leeret 4 kills, 2 digs, 1 point, 1 assist; Clark 2 kills, 1 dig.
AUSABLE VALLEY 3
NORTHEASTERN CLINTON 0
CLINTONVILLE — The Patriots had a great third set thanks to a 25-6 victory to finish matters off after the Cougars showed some fight in the first and second frames.
AuSable Valley had some great individual performances as Makayla Rock turned in 26 assists, Isabella Joy recorded 25 points, Abby Sawyer notched 15 kills and Bela Perez finished with 14 digs.
Joy put up more in the stat line with eight digs, seven kills and five aces.
Northeastern Clinton's best performance came in the second set, but the Patriots were able to come away with a 25-20 win.
AuSable Valley 3, Northeastern Clinton 0
25-15, 25-20, 25-6
NCCS- No statistics reported to Press-Republican.
AVCS- Anthony, 1 Dig; Douglas 5 Points, 2 Aces, 2 Kills, 2 Digs; Joy 25 Points, 5 Aces, 7 Kills, 8 Digs; Pelkey 1 Dig; Perez 14 Digs; Prins 6 Points, 2 Aces, 2 Kills, 1 Assist, 4 Digs; Rock 6 Points, 2 Aces, 1 Kill, 26 Assists; Sawyer 2 Points, 1 Ace, 15 Kills, 1 Assist, 3 Digs; Tedford 4 Digs; Tromblee 4 Points, 1 Ace, 3 Kills, 2 Digs.
