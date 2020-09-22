Hauk named PSU men's lacrosse coach

PLATTSBURGH — Andrew Hauk, who spent the past three seasons as an assistant at the University of Scranton, has been named the head men's lacrosse coach at Plattsburgh State, as announced Tuesday by Director of Intercollegiate Athletics and Recreation Mike Howard.
Joe May, who served as the program's head coach for the past five seasons, left the position to accept a job outside of intercollegiate athletics.
"We are extremely pleased to welcome Andrew back to Cardinal Country," Howard said. "His understanding of our program along with his extensive coaching resume made him an ideal candidate, and we are most fortunate to have him on our Cardinal Athletics team. His passion for Plattsburgh Lacrosse was clear throughout the process, and I have no doubt that he will provide tremendous leadership to our program."
Hauk helped guide the Royals to a 22-19 overall record and a 9-3 mark in Landmark Conference play during his three seasons at Scranton. The Royals qualified for the Landmark Conference Tournament semifinals in 2018 and 2019, continuing a streak of nine-straight conference tournament appearances. Hauk helped mentor a United States Intercollegiate Lacrosse Association (USILA) All-American in 2019, and 12 Royals earned All-Landmark Conference honors across the 2018 and 2019 seasons.
"I am humbled and honored to be selected as the next head coach at Plattsburgh State," Hauk said. "I would like to thank President Enyedi and Athletic Director Mike Howard for the amazing opportunity to be the next head coach at my alma mater. I am looking forward to this opportunity to lead the program and continue the tradition of excellence for our young men both on and off the field.
"I'm excited to begin working with our team and helping these young men achieve their goals of winning another SUNYAC championship. I would also like to thank my family and my mentors Ryan Cavanagh (Western Connecticut State) and Michael Hofmeister (University of Scranton) for supporting me and pushing me to be the best coach I can possibly be."
Prior to Scranton, Hauk spent two seasons as an assistant coach at Western Connecticut State University under the guidance of former Plattsburgh State head coach Ryan Cavanagh. He helped the Colonials improve their win total by five from 2016 to 2017, and during his final season in Danbury, Conn., Western Connecticut State qualified for the Little East Conference Tournament.
Hauk's coaching career began in 2015 when he served as a volunteer assistant coach at Plattsburgh State during Cavanaugh's final season at the helm of the Cardinals' program. He served as the team's goalie coach as well as its assistant defensive coordinator.
On the field, Hauk enjoyed a standout 2014 season in goal for Plattsburgh State, going 13-6 with a .552 save percentage and a 7.84 goals-against average while backstopping the Cardinals to their second-ever State University of New York Athletic Conference (SUNYAC) championship game appearance. He transferred to Plattsburgh State after three years as a goalie at Lycoming College.
Hauk graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in criminal justice from SUNY Plattsburgh in 2014.
