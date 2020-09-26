Hauk excited for coaching chance with PSU lacrosse

PLATTSBURGH — Andrew Hauk is finally realizing a dream he’s had since his senior year at Plattsburgh State.
He’s the college's new men’s lacrosse head coach.
Hauk was named the next head coach of the Cardinals’ men’s lacrosse program Sept. 22. He takes over for Joe May, who left the position over the summer.
A WELCOMED RETURN
Hauk leaves his position as an assistant coach for the University of Scranton to come back to Plattsburgh, where he played as a goalie his senior year in 2014.
He had a couple other head coaching interviews, but he said there’s no other place he’d rather coach for than his alma mater.
“It was always a dream of mine to come back (to Plattsburgh) and eventually become the head coach here,” Hauk said. “What this place offered me makes me want to give back to the guys on the team. And also any of the players I recruit here, I want to give them that same experience.”
What Hauk found here after transferring to Plattsburgh from Lycoming College, a college in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, his senior year was a welcome with open arms and opportunity.
STARTING OUT
He started his coaching career as a volunteer assistant coach under Ryan Cavanagh for the Cardinals in 2015. He spent his time as a volunteer in what he said was a refresher course in recruiting and how to run practices.
2015 was Cavanagh’s last year with Plattsburgh. He left to take a head coaching position at Western Connecticut State University. Hauk also left the same year to follow him and take a part-time paid position as an assistant.
“I knew if I wanted to continue doing this coaching thing, I needed to branch out and go to different places and see what they offered,” Hauk said.
He said following someone familiar in Cavanagh, who was also a mentor, also meant a lot to Hauk, he said.
Hauk found a full-time position as an assistant at Scranton for the 2018 season under head coach Michael Hofmeister. Knowing Hofmeister had success as a head coach and that he had immediate family members in the Pennsylvania area made it an attractive spot to continue building his resume as a coach, Hauk said.
LEARNING OPPORTUNITIES
Hauk’s five years as an assistant taught him a lot of the X’s and O’s of lacrosse and the importance of emphasizing fast-paced play, he said. But more importantly, he learned the importance of building relationships with his players, fellow coaches and the department.
“When you build those relationships, the guys are going to want to play harder for you,” he said.
“The Plattsburgh lacrosse program has never been about who the coach is here. It’s always been about who the players were and how they buy in. They come up all the way here from Long Island or Massachusetts or Albany. They’re coming up here to play lacrosse and to get a great experience.”
PLAYERS WELCOME NEW COACH
Hauk said his new team has already bought into the new vision. Senior attacker Connor Wolff even reached out to Hauk shortly after being hired to help smooth out the transition.
“We needed to buy in right away. A lot of the freshmen (last year) barely played,” Wolff said. “They played four games. They weren’t really here for a true season. So it’s all about buying into the culture immediately and really developing the new culture as a team. I’m a senior, so if I buy in, they’ll buy in.”
Wolff said it didn’t take long to get to know his new coach. Shortly after first meeting, he said it felt like he’s known him for “a year.”
“I was pretty pumped up honestly. To get an alumni coming back that really loves the program, is big,” Wolff said. “I talked with all the past coaches and guys who knew him, and they all had nothing but good things to say about him, so I think he’s really going to help take this program to the next level.”
TRANSITIONING
Hauk has already started the normal duties of a head coach. He moved back to Plattsburgh last Friday, Sept. 18, and then started recruiting for the 2022 season in New Jersey the following two days.
“It’s been a whirlwind,” he said.
Hauk said the team is behind in recruiting for the 2022 season, so his biggest focus for recruitment has been trying to convince the players he was already recruiting for Scranton to come up to Plattsburgh instead.
The fact that teams are still allowed to bring recruits on campus and that Zoom calls are so common now makes it a little easier on the team. He can even take potential recruits on a virtual tour similar to the one prospective students can go through. But with recruiting this late, the biggest challenge so far is garnering interest.
Recruitment for the lacrosse season usually starts right at the beginning of athletes’ junior year of high school. To broaden his search, Hauk is also emailing high school coaches he knows from the Albany, Long Island and Massachusetts area for potential recruits.
“I’m doing the homework on my end, seeing which guys are a good fit for us,” he said. “There’s a lot of good players out there. There’s a lot of diamonds in the rough.”
CONTROL WHAT YOU CAN
With the spring season uncertain and without the clearance to practice, Hauk wants his team to focus on the things they can control.
“I think during these times, if you’re worrying about things that are going to happen four months, six months down the line, you’re going to drive yourself crazy,” he said. "So from my perspective, I’m just trying to keep constant communication with our guys as far as focusing on the present but also on the day tomorrow.”
Hauk says the team not being able to play last spring has given it a clearer perspective on its situation, which made it easier for them to take the campus’ health and safety guidelines seriously.
“Our guys have been really smart social distancing, wearing masks and not holding large gatherings because they know if they want to play in the spring, those are the things they need to do. I think having that experience really helps out,” Hauk said.
Coming back to Plattsburgh has reignited a lot of memories for Hauk. He says not much has changed, but he thinks that’s a good thing.
“It’s a lot of memories,” he said. “Just driving up going through downtown Plattsburgh, going up to the field, it’s a lot of memories. Walking through the Field House and the locker rooms, it’s a lot of memories. I’ve been trying to just soak that all in.”
