Hathaway leads Peru to pentathlon win

PLATTSBURGH — The Champlain Valley Athletic Conference swim season took a break from its regular meets and switched things up as all four teams including Peru, Plattsburgh High, AuSable Valley and Moriah competed in a pentathlon.
Peru came out on top with 612 points and was followed by the Hornets (563), Patriots (297) and Vikings (44).
Peru's Alexis Hathaway was the individual winner of the event followed by her teammate Olivia Barnett.
AuSable Valley's Allison McCormick came away with third place, and Peru's Ella Garrow and Plattsburgh High's Alison Silver finished fourth and fifth, respectively.
McCormick edged Barnett by 0.38 seconds in the 200 individual medley.
Hathaway touched up first in the 100 butterfly, 100 freestyle and 100 backstroke.
The backstroke was the most exciting race of them all as Hathaway beat out Barnett by 0.01 seconds.
Garrow's time of 1:18.65 in the breaststroke secured first.
The top 10 was finished out by the Hornets' Marissa Silver (6), AuSable Valley's Emma Greene (7) and Chloe Hodgson (8), the Vikings' Jillian McKiernan (9) and Plattsburgh's Allie Coupal (10).
—
1. Peru Central School, 612; 2. Plattsburgh Hornets, 563; 3. AuSable Valley, 297; 4. Moriah Central School, 44.
200 IM
1. McCormick, Allison, AVCS, 2:30.18; 2. Barnett, Olivia, PCS, 2:30.56; 3. Hathaway, Alexis, PCS, 2:31.50; 4. Garrow, Ella, PCS, 2:33.52; 5. Silver, Alison, Hornets, 2:39.40; 6. Silver, Marissa, Hornets, 2:44.50; 7. Hodgson, Chloe, AVCS, 2:48.15; 8. Greene, Emma, AVCS, 2:49.21; 9. Coupal, Allie, Hornets, 2:49.26; 10. Welch, Theadora, Hornets, 2:55.33; 11. Roy, Katharine, PCS, 3:03.69; 12. McKiernan, Jillian, McS, 3:06.33; 13. Goodman, Mylea, AVCS, 3:43.67; --. O'Connor, Chasity, McS, DQ.
100 butterfly
1. Hathaway, Alexis, PCS, 1:07.16; 2. McCormick, Allison, AVCS, 1:10.22; 3. Barnett, Olivia, PCS, 1:11.11; 4. Silver, Alison, Hornets, 1:11.73; 5. Garrow, Ella, PCS, 1:12.19; 6. Silver, Marissa, Hornets, 1:13.18; 7. Briehl, Savanna, Hornets, 1:16.63; 8. Hodgson, Chloe, AVCS, 1:17.74; 9. Greene, Emma, AVCS, 1:19.65; 10. Coupal, Allie, Hornets, 1:20.60; 11. Raymond, Mikaela, PCS, 1:23.98; 12. McKiernan, Jillian, McS, 1:27.82; 13. Goodman, Mylea, AVCS, 1:49.86; 14. O'Connor, Chasity, McS, 1:51.11.
100 freestyle
1. Hathaway, Alexis, PCS, 1:00.68; 2. McCormick, Allison, AVCS, 1:01.33; 3. Barnett, Olivia, PCS, 1:01.74; 4. Garrow, Ella, PCS, 1:02.11; 5. Silver, Marissa, Hornets, 1:04.21; 6. Hodgson, Chloe, AVCS, 1:04.50; 7. Silver, Alison, Hornets, 1:05.18; 8. Brousseau, Ashley, PCS, 1:06.84; 9. Greene, Emma, AVCS, 1:07.44; 10. Welch, Theadora, Hornets, 1:08.49; 11. Briehl, Savanna, Hornets, 1:08.92; 12. McKiernan, Jillian, McS, 1:14.06; 13. Goodman, Mylea, AVCS, 1:26.34; 14. O'Connor, Chasity, McS, 1:36.17; 15. Shoemaker, Cassandra, McS, 1:37.68; 16. Beeman, Serena, McS, 1:50.10.
100 backstroke
1. Hathaway, Alexis, PCS, 1:09.25; 2. Barnett, Olivia, PCS, 1:09.26; 3. Garrow, Ella, PCS, 1:09.58; 4. McCormick, Allison, AVCS, 1:09.72; 5. Silver, Marissa, Hornets, 1:11.76; 6. Silver, Alison, Hornets, 1:13.65; 7. Coupal, Grace, Hornets, 1:15.49; 8. Greene, Emma, AVCS, 1:16.87; 9. LaValley, Sophie, Hornets, 1:18.02; 10. Roy, Katharine, PCS, 1:19.23; 11. Hodgson, Chloe, AVCS, 1:19.46; 12. McKiernan, Jillian, McS, 1:33.86; 13. Goodman, Mylea, AVCS, 1:40.43; 14. Shoemaker, Cassandra, McS, 1:42.41; 15. O'Connor, Chasity, McS, 1:54.06; --. Beeman, Serena, McS, DQ.
100 breaststroke
1. Garrow, Ella, PCS, 1:18.65; 2. Barnett, Olivia, PCS, 1:20.77; 3. McCormick, Allison, AVCS, 1:20.81; 4. Hathaway, Alexis, PCS, 1:23.07; 5. Coupal, Allie, Hornets, 1:25.51; 6. Silver, Alison, Hornets, 1:26.24; 7. McKiernan, Jillian, McS, 1:26.52; 8. Greene, Emma, AVCS, 1:28.92; 9. Roy, Katharine, PCS, 1:29.05; 10. Welch, Theadora, Hornets, 1:29.44; 11. Silver, Marissa, Hornets, 1:33.28; 12. Hodgson, Chloe, AVCS, 1:34.59; 13. Goodman, Mylea, AVCS, 1:58.57; --. O'Connor, Chasity, McS, DQ.
Pentathlon individual winners
1. Hathaway, Alexis 2. Barnett, Olivia 3. McCormick, Allison 4. Garrow, Ella 5. Silver, Alison 6. Silver, Marissa 7. Greene, Emma 8. Hodgson, Chloe 9. McKiernan, Jillian 10. Coupal, Allie 11. Roy, Katharine 11. Welch, Theadora 13. Goodman, Mylea 14. Briehl, Savanna 15. Coupal, Grace 16. Brousseau, Ashley 17. LaValley, Sophie 17. O'Connor, Chasity 19. Raymond, Mikaela 20. Shoemaker, Cassandra
