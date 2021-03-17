Harrison's double-double leads Willsboro over Lake Placid

WILLSBORO — Bella Harrison had quite the game for Willsboro thanks to her 20 points and 24 rebounds in a 40-35 win over Lake Placid, Tuesday.
The Mountain and Valley Athletic Conference girls basketball game saw the Warriors hold an eight-point advantage at halftime and then hold off the Blue Bombers from there.
"Bella Harrison was phenomenal on the inside for us tonight grabbing 24 rebounds to go along with her 20 points," Willsboro coach Nick Arnold said. "Giving up a considerable amount of size, we managed to win the rebounding battle, and I think that was the difference in the game for us."
Jenna Ford added eight points, nine boards and six assists to help the Warriors.
Arnita Cecunjanin's 15 points was the team-high mark for Lake Placid.
—
Willsboro 40, Lake Placid 35
Lake Placid (35)
Armstrong 0-0-0, Tavares 2-0-4, Kellerman 3-0-6, Beshaw 0-2-2, Phillip 2-1-5, Marvin 1-0-2, Moore 0-1-1, Cecunjanin 7-1-15, Courson 0-0-0. Totals: 15-5-35.
Willsboro (40)
Arnold 3-0-6, Nolette 1-0-2, Bourdeau 2-0-4, Crowningshield 0-0-0, Ford 3-2-8, Belzile 0-0-0, Harrison 9-2-20.
Halftime- Willsboro, 22-14.
3 point goals- None.
NON-LEAGUE
SARANAC LAKE 42
TUPPER LAKE 15
SARANAC LAKE — The win upped the Red Storm's record to 2-0 early on in their season.
Senior Kelsey Leeret finished with a game-high 14 points, while Alison Hewitt totaled 10 points and 14 rebounds for a double-double.
Marley Small helped clean up the glass with eight boards of her own for Saranac Lake.
"It was a great team win moving us to 2-0 in our season," Red Storm coach Chad LaDue said. "I thought we shared the ball well and could see us getting better with each minute of play."
—
Saranac Lake 42, Tupper Lake 15
Tupper Lake (15)
C. Tyo 4-0-9, S Higgins 2-0-4, L Tyo 0-0-0, E Daniels 1-0-2, A Boudrean 0-0-0. Totals: 7-0-15.
Saranac Lake (42)
K Leeret 6-0-14, E Owens 3-0-6, S Leeret 1-4-6, A Hewitt 4-2-10, M Small 3-0-6. Totals: 17-6-42.
Halftime- Saranac Lake, 19-8.
3 point goals- Tupper Lake (1) Tyo. Saranac Lake (2) K Leeret 2.
BOYS
CVAC
PLATTSBURGH HIGH 50
TICONDEROGA 44
TICONDEROGA — Carter King's 22 points helped do the trick and lead the Hornets past the Sentinels.
Six other members of Plattsburgh got into the scoring column during a game Ticonderoga coach Joe Defayette called fun.
"This was a fun game to be a part of," Defayette said. "Both teams played hard, and Plattsburgh’s up-tempo defense forced us into too many turnovers. Carter King played great for them. He was tough to slow down."
Montgomery Benedict finished with 14 points to go along with 11 more from his Sentinel teammate Ayden Smith.
—
Plattsburgh High 50, Ticonderoga 44
Plattsburgh (50)
D. Crowley 0-0-0 L. Perkins 2-1-5 C. Golden 2-2-6 M. Phillips 2-0-5 E. Mulholland 2-0-6 L. Goerlitz 0-0-0 C. King 8-6-22 M. King 1-2-4 E. Tuller 0-0-0 B. Trombley 0-0-0 A. Elshafay 0-0-0 P. Wylie 1-0-2. Totals: 16-11-50.
Ticonderoga (44)
A. Smith 5-0-11 B. Molina 1-0-3 M. Brown 1-0-2 O. Stonitsch 0-0-0 B. Perry 1-0-3 M. Benedict 5-3-14 B. Olden 1-2-4 B. Huestis 2-3-7. Totals: 14-8-44.
Halftime- Plattsburgh High, 30-23.
3 point goals- PHS (3) Phillips, Mulholland 2, Ti (4) Smith, Molina, Perry, Benedict.
BEEKMANTOWN 87
NORTHERN ADIRONDACK 46
BEEKMANTOWN — Eagles coach Ryan Converse was really happy with the way his squad played.
Beekmantown put up 87 points and had four different guys finish in double figures.
"This was our most complete game of the season," Converse said. "I am proud of these guys for working hard and playing disciplined on both sides of the ball for all four quarters. We continue to play extremely unselfish basketball, placing four players in double figures."
Parker Kelly (30), Nate Finley (16), Andrew Sorrell (15) and Ian-James McCasland (12) combined for 73 of the Eagles' points.
Cody Lambert put up 20 on the Bobcats side of the scoreboard.
—
Beekmantown 87, Northern Adirondack 46
NAC (46)
Bergeron 1-0-3, B. Boulrice 0-0-0, M. Boulrice 3-1-7, Murphy 1-0-3, Trombley 1-0-3, LaFountain 1-1-3, Lewis 2-0-5, Lambert 6-7-20, Magoon 1-0-2. Totals: 16-9-46.
Beekmantown (87)
McClatchie 3-0-7, VanNatten1-0-3, Mason 0-0-0, Finley 7-2-16, Sorrell 5-2-15, McCasland 5-0-12, Nephew 1-2-4, Parker 13-3-30. Totals: 35-9-87.
Halftime- Beekmantown, 50-26.
3 point goals- BCS (8) McClatchie, VanNatten, Kelly, McCasland 2, Sorrell 3. NAC (5) Bergeron, Murphy, Trombley, Lewis, Lambert.
MORIAH 64
PERU 18
PERU — Led by 18 points from Bryce Sprague and another 17 from Rowan Swan, the Vikings rolled.
Moriah jumped out to a 41-14 lead at half and limited the Nighthawks to four points in the second half.
Kade Manchester scored seven for Peru followed by six points by Samuel Godfrey III.
—
Moriah 64, Peru 18
Moriah (64)
Swan 7-3-17, Diehl 2-2-6, Olcott 0-0-0, Peters 2-0-4, Blaise 3-0-6, Bilow 0-1-0, Demarais 1-1-3, Sprague 9-0-18, Rohrer 1-1-3, Sargent 3-0-6, Lewis 0-0-0, Hanchett 0-0-0. Totals: 28-8-64.
Peru (18)
Haudberg 0-0-0, Premore 0-0-0, Burgette 0-0-0, Sweeney 0-1-1, Tyrell 1-0-2, Corral 0-1-1, Godfrey III 3-0-6, Guay 0-0-0, Joy 0-0-0, Lawrence 0-1-1, Manchester 2-3-7. Totals: 6-6-18.
Halftime- Moriah, 41-14.
3 point goals- None.
NON-LEAGUE
SARANAC LAKE 66
TUPPER LAKE 31
TUPPER LAKE — The Red Storm teamed up for eight treys for a good shooting night that saw them double up on the scoreboard against the Lumberjacks.
Saranac Lake coach Dermott Morgan said his team got well-rounded scoring thanks to Nate McCarthy (20), Landon Faubert (16), Brady Yandow (12) and James Catania (10) all finishing in double digits in the points category.
Eli Kulzer scored eight points to pace Tupper Lake.
—
Saranac Lake 66, Tupper Lake 31
Saranac Lake (66)
Yando 5-1-12 Wilson 2-0-4 Roberts 0-0-0 McCarthy 6-7-20 Catania 4-0-10 Faubert 6-0-16 Hewitt 3-0-6. Totals: 26-8-66.
Tupper Lake (31)
Varden 3-0-6 Pratt 0-0-0 Tibideau 2-0-4 Godin 2-0-4 Kulzer 3-2-8 Hill 4-0-9. Totals: 14-2-31.
Halftime- Saranac Lake, 37-16.
3 point goals- SL (8) Yando, McCarthy, Catania 2, Faubert 4. Tupper (1) Hill.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.