Hamel's hat trick carries Saranac past PHS

PLATTSBURGH — It was Nik Hamel's turn to have a big night.
Hamel scored three goals and assisted on four others as Saranac rolled to a 9-4 victory over Plattsburgh High in Champlain Valley Athletic Conference hockey Wednesday night.
The Chiefs (4-3) took a 5-2 lead in a high-scoring first period.
Zach O'Connell added two goals and two assists for Saranac and Hayden Buckley finished with a goal and four assists.
Hunter Provost chipped in with a pair of goals and an assist, while Landen Duprey added one goal for the Chiefs, who finished with a 38-31 shot advantage.
Bostyn Duquette, Hutchinson Ovios, Jace Lacey and Hayden Colburn tallied the Plattsburgh (0-7) goals.
“Saranac is a dangerous team that can score at will at times,” Plattsburgh coach Joe Tolosky said. “You can't give them an inch.
“We're having trouble putting a complete game together. We had another bad start to a game tonight, and it's difficult to dig out of an early hole like that.”
Saranac 9, Plattsburgh 4
Saranac 5 1 3 — 9
Plattsburgh 2 1 1 — 4
First period- 1, SCS, Duprey (Campbell), :09. 2. PHS, Duquette (Colburn), :16. 3, SCS, Provost, 11:43. 4, SCS, O’Connell (Hamel, Buckley), 11:52. 5, SCS, Hamel (O’Connell, Buckley), 12:32. 6, SCS, Hamel (Provost), 12:39. 7, PHS, Ovios (Colburn), 14:54.
Second period- 8, SCS, Buckley (Hamel, O’Connell), 5:29. 9, PHS, Lacey ppg (Ovios), 9:37.
Third period- 10, SCS, O’Connell (Buckley, Hamel), :30. 11, SCS, Hamel (Zurlo, Buckley), 2:21. 12, SCS, Provost ppg (Zurlo, Hamel), 7:23. 13, Colburn ppg (Et. Kay, Lacey), 8:19.
Shots- Saranac, 38-31.
Saves- Mero (24), Bassett (3), SCS, 27. Calkins, PHS, 29.
BEEKMANTOWN 3
NCCS 3 (OT)
ROUSES POINT — Jack Bulson's goal at 6:41 of the third period pulled the Cougars even, and the two teams then battled to an overtime tie.
The Eagles (4-2-1) held a one-goal lead twice in the first period on goals by Dalton Kane and Cooper Burdo. Ryan Racine and R.J. Johnston countered for NCCS (5-1-1) in a 2-all tie after one.
Beekmantown then regained the lead late in the second period on a goal by Nolan Latinville.
Both goalies were busy. Riley Hansen stopped 37 shots for the Eagles, and Ethan Garrand made 28 saves for the Cougars.
“It was a great high school hockey game,” NCCS coach Scott Lafountain said. “The game went back-and-forth for all three periods. We had some great chances late, but couldn't capitalize.
“Give credit to both teams for playing hard throughout. Also give credit to both goalies for playing great. We look forward to a good weekend of hockey coming up.”
Beekmantown 3, Northeastern Clinton 3, OT
Beekmantown 2 1 0 0 — 3
Northeastern Clinton 2 0 1 0 — 3
First half- 1, BCS, Kane (Burdo, King), 3:10. 2, NCCS, Racine (Chevalier, Gonyo), 4:51. 3, BCS, Burdo (Kane, Trahan), 8:37. 4, NCCS, Johnston (Ebersol, J. Bulson), 11:27.
Second period- 5, BCS, Latinville (Gonyo, Kane), 13:52.
Third period- 6, NCCS, J. Bulson (Racine), 6:41.
Shots- NCCS 40, Beekmantown 31.
Saves- Hansen, BCS, 37. Garrand, NCCS, 28.
GIRLS
FRANKLIN ACADEMY 2
PLATTSBURGH 2 (OT)
PLATTSBURGH — Reylyn Giroux and Gillian Boule scored goals in the third period to rally the Hornets to an overtime tie with the Huskies.
Olivia LaFlesh's goal gave Franklin Academy the lead in the first period and then Claudio LaPlant made it 2-0 in the second.
“Down two in the third, we finally broke through to tie it up,” Plattsburgh coach Trevor Cameron said. “We did take some costly penalties and FA plays great defense.
“In these games, we have to keep it simple and get pucks to the net with traffic. They blocked a lot of our shots. Credit to FA for playing hard and smart. Credit to our team for battling back.”
Ava Julian (13) and Amelia LeBrun (12) combined for 25 saves in the PHS nets.
Franklin Academy 2, Plattsburgh 2
Franklin Academy 1 1 0 0 — 2
Plattsburgh 0 0 2 0 — 2
First period- 1, FA, LaFlesh (Stone), 13:11.
Second period- 2, FA, LaPlant ppg (St. Hilaire, St. Mary), 11:28.
Third period- 3, PHS, Giroux (Boule), 4:35. 4, PHS, Boule (Brown), 11:28.
Shots- Franklin Academy, 27-17.
Saves- Norcross, FA, 15. Julian (13), LeBrun (12), PHS 25.
