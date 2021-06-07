Hamel's ace highlights Saranac victory

SARANAC — Saranac was led to a 3.5-2.5 victory by Nik Hamel, who tallied his first hole-in-one in Champlain Valley Athletic Conference golf action against Lake Placid, Monday.
His 37 was also good for low score on the day in his defeat of Lake Placid’s Brady Tremblay.
Dax Lashway and Nathan Hamel also won their matches against the Blue Bombers, beating Alex Wright and Tanner Foley, respectively.
Jack Armstrong and Chris Byrne each won their matchups for Lake Placid, beating Ian Zurlo and Colin LaMora.
The deciding half point came from a 46-46 tie between the Chiefs Keegan Brown and Grady Draper.
—
Saranac 3.5, Lake Placid 2.5
No. 1- Ni. Hamel (SCS) def. Tremblay (LPCS), 37-40.
No. 2- Armstrong (LPCS) def. Zurlo (SCS), 39-44.
No. 3- Byrne (LPCS) def. LaMora (SCS), 45-51.
No. 4- Brown (SCS) halves with Draper (LPCS), 46-46.
No. 5- Lashway (SCS) def. Wright (LPCS), 44-69.
No. 6- Na. Hamel (SCS) def. Foley (LPCS), 46-64.
MORIAH 5, SARANAC LAKE 1
SARANAC LAKE — Moriah was led to a lopsided victory over Saranac Lake by Thomas Clark.
Clark’s 41 in his win over Evan Hochwald was good for low card of the day, while Jon Kratts shot the low for Saranac Lake in the team’s only match win, beating Dieter Olcott, 45-55.
Logan Gilbo, Nick Winters, Vance Hickock and Keegan Callahan each earned wins in the other matchups for the Vikings.
—
Moriah 5, Saranac Lake 1
No. 1- Clark (M) def. Hockwald (SLCS), 41-49.
No. 2- Gilbo (M) def. Munn (SLCS), 49-54.
No. 3- Winters (M) def. Ryan (SLCS) 52-55.
No. 4- Kratts (SLCS) def. Olcott (M), 45-55.
No. 5- Hickock (M) def. Mitchell (SLCS), 49-60.
No. 6- Callahan (M) def. Rutgers (SLCS), 50-63.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.