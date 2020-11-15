Hamel, Abrams power Saranac to Mountain Region championship

SARANAC — The Saranac boys soccer team controlled play throughout most of Saturday's Mountain Region final to come away with a 2-0 win against pesky Saranac Lake and claim the title.
Zashon Abrams and Nik Hamel scored for the Chiefs, once in each half, to provide all the cushion they needed to win their pod of the Northern Soccer League Fall Tournament.
"We knew it was going to be a tough match going in. Saranac Lake played us tough both times this year and they never quit," Saranac Coach Calvin Hamel said.
"They grind to the end, and that's what they did today, but we were ready for it, and I'm proud of my guys."
With just under 10 minutes left in the first half, Abrams, who was dangerous all day, took a long feed from defender Brady Doorey and worked his way into the penalty area.
Abrams then lofted a high arcing shot over keeper Nate McCarthy's head into the far corner for a 1-0 lead.
In the 23rd minute of the second half, Hamel was sent in on a breakaway with a nifty pass from Abrams who collected an equally nice ball from Jack Mather in the middle of the field.
Hamel calmly slotted the ball into the lower far corner for the insurance tally.
"Nik and Z have been our offensive threats throughout most of the season, and they came through today both in a big way," Hamel said.
"They both maintained their composure and finished."
The Chiefs got some help from its keeper Branden Ashley about 12 minutes into the first half when he shot out his left hand and nabbed a quick low hard shot from in close, keeping the Red Storm off the scoreboard.
About 12 minutes later, Bailey Bartholomew nearly scored when his rocket of a shot sailed high and wide of Ashley and the net.
Hamel said Ashley has been big for the Chiefs all season.
"He's been really coming into his own lately, and it's been more about his confidence. I told him if he errs on side of aggression, it's OK. It's when you hesitate and don't believe in yourself; we don't want to see that."
Saranac settled in and controlled play the rest of the first half before Abrams scored his goal.
The second half featured much of the same as the Chiefs took control and created several chances before Hamel was sprung loose for his strike.
The Chief's back line played solid, limiting the Red Storm's opportunities in the second half.
"They have been solid all year long. Probably one of the best back lines, in my opinion, in the league," Hamel said.
"Once we got them talking, the threats were fended off pretty well, and I'm very proud of my guys."
Hamel said the Chiefs, who won the Section VII Class B title last year, were grateful just to have a season amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Our guys needed to understand that every game we played this year was one where we didn't think we were going to get to play," Hamel said.
"We had 11 seniors this year, and I am very happy for all of them that they were able to go out like this. We were sectional champs last year, and to defend it this year is great for those guys."
Email Joe LoTemplio:
jlotemplio@pressrepublican.com
Twitter: @jlotemplio
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.