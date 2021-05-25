Griffins too much for Panthers; AuSable, Sawyer outlast Peru

CROWN POINT — Boquet Valley jumped out to an early lead and added some insurance in the middle frames on its way to a 12-3 victory over Crown Point, Tuesday, in Mountain and Valley Athletic Conference softball.
Abbey Schwoebel turned in two hits, including a double, to lead the Griffins, and Anna Burdo notched the complete-game pitching win.
Kaitlin Ross led the Panthers with two singles.
Boquet Valley made a 7-0 lead and 12-0 advantage in the fifth frame, and Crown Point responded with two runs in the bottom half, but it was too late.
—
Boquet Valley 12, Crown Point 3
BV 220 350 0 — 12 5 3
CP 000 020 1 — 3 4 7
Burdo and Schwoebel. Kimball, Ross (5), Swan (7) and Munson. WP- Burdo. LP- Kimball. 2B- Schwoebel (BV).
WELLS 14
INDIAN LAKE/LONG LAKE 11
LONG LAKE — The Orange and Indians were in quite the offensive battle that went the way of Wells.
The Indians did the most damage on offense with a six-run sixth frame that proved to make the difference.
Emma Hoffman hit a double for Wells in the fourth inning, and Annalise Penrose recorded two doubles, and Olivia Zumpano notched a triple for Indian Lake/Long Lake.
Alexis Brooks pitched the entire game and got the win.
—
Wells 14, Indian Lake/Long Lake 11
WEL 030 336 2 — 14 7 0
IL/LL 203 014 1 — 11 7 0
Brooks and Rust. Penrose, Puterko (6), Penrose (7) and Liddle. WP- Brooks. LP- Penrose. 2B- Penrose (IL/LL) 2, Hoffman (WEL). 3B- Zumpano (IL/LL).
CVAC
AUSABLE VALLEY 2
PERU 1
CLINTONVILLE — A true pitchers' battle broke out between the Patriots and Nighthawks, and AuSable Valley turned out to be the winner.
Abby Sawyer fanned 11 batters in a winning performance for AuSable Valley, which included just one hit surrendered to go along with three walks and three hit batters.
"Abby Sawyer pitched an amazing game," Patriots coach Lyndale Nephew said. "She kept us in it."
Peru's Emily Beattie was equally as impressive and allowed just one hit, one walk and fanned seven for the Nighthawks.
AuSable Valley scored both its runs in the first inning, with the big blow being a run-scoring double by the Patriots Shea Durgan.
Bri Brousseau had the lone Peru hit.
"This was a very close and intense game," Nephew said. "Both teams played very well. Only one hit and one error for each team. I am so incredibly proud of how my girls played. I could see the heart and desire to win tonight. We got up in the first inning, and Peru had several chances especially with bases loaded, but we held them and played very strong defense.
"Peru's pitcher, Beattie was very strong. She placed the ball very well."
—
AuSable Valley 2, Peru 1
PCS 000 001 0 — 1 1 1
AVC 200 000 X — 2 1 1
Beattie and Sypek. Sawyer and Richards. WP- Sawyer. LP- E. Beattie. 2B- Durgan (AVCS).
SARANAC 9
LAKE PLACID 5
LAKE PLACID — Olivia Davis led the Chiefs with three base knocks, and McKenna Macomber and Hailee Liberty both had two.
Liberty registered the pitching win and punched out 10 in the process.
Natalie Tavares hit two singles for the Blue Bombers who tried to rally late with a combined five runs in the final two frames.
—
Saranac 9, Lake Placid 5
SCS 103 302 0 — 9 10 1
LPC 000 002 3 — 5 7 9
Liberty and Benjamin. Crawford, Huffman (7) and Tavares. WP- Liberty. LP- Crawford. 2B- Davis (SCS), Couture (SCS).
PLATTSBURGH HIGH 21
MORIAH 5
PORT HENRY — Madalyn Fuller accounted for a team-high three hits, which included a grand slam in the fifth inning, to lead the charge for the Hornets.
Calli Fitzwater finished with three hits of her own, and Bella Miller, Mackenzie Lawfer and Allison Crahan all totaled two base knocks.
"PHS is a very well coached team with disciplined players that really hit the ball well tonight," Vikings coach Billie Jo Simpson said. "Both of their pitchers threw the ball well."
—
Plattsburgh High 21, Moriah 5
PHS 904 17 — 21 15 4
MCS 102 11 — 5 1 7
Fitzwater, Fuller (3) and Hemingway. G. Eichen and M. Eichen. WP- Fuller. LP- G. Eichen. 2B- Fitzwater (PHS). 3B- Crahan (PHS). HR- Fuller (PHS).
MONDAY
CHAZY 16
KEENE 5
KEENE VALLEY – The Eagles’ offense was on fire, racking up 16 runs against the Beavers.
Catherine Langlois had a home run, along with three hits and four runs. Katana Coon added to the Eagles with a double, three hits and two runs.
Katie Demers (3 hits, 3 runs), Kaelen Bilow (2 hits, 3 runs), and Annika Lizardi (3 hits, 2 runs) all helped Chazy pull out the win.
For Keene, Megan Quinn (3 hits, 1 run), Haylie Buysse (2 hits, 1 run) and Marley Harmer (3 hits, 2 runs) were the main scorers.
Beavers Sophia Johnson and Haylie Buysse worked well together catching and pitching. Johnson threw several out while attempting to steal second base.
Keene coach Sunny Beach said that too many errors in the fifth inning did not help the Beavers’ cause.
—
Chazy 16, Keene 5
Chazy 103 381 0 – 16 22 0
Keene 211 100 0 – 5 16 0
Lizardi and Demers. Buysee and Johnson. WP- Lizardi. LP- Buysse. 2B- Coon (Chazy). HR- Langllis (Chazy).
FRIDAY
BOQUET VALLEY 29
WILLSBORO 8
WILLSBORO – Anna Burdo led the Griffins with six hits, including one triple and two home runs.
Scarlett Behm had five hits, while Brianna Cornwright had four, along with one triple. Abbey Schwoebel, Sadie Thompson and Skylar Bisselle each had three hits.
Elizabeth Hickey tallied two hits, and Madison Kirkby had one.
Schwoebel got the pitching win, with five strikeouts for Boquet Valley.
For the Warriors, Emily Mitchell and Lacey Nolette had strong defensive games. McKinley Belzile recorded two hits for Willsboro.
—
Boquet Valley 29, Willsboro 8
Boquet (16)20 405 2 – 29 30 2
Willsboro 104 100 2 – 8 5 4
Schwoebel, Monty (4), Burdo (6) and Burdo, Schwoebel (6). Cassavaugh, La. Nolette (6) and Harrison. WP- Schwoebel. LP- Cassavaugh. 2B- Monty (BV). 3B- Cornwright (BV), Burdo (BV). HR- Burdo (BV) 2.
