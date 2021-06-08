SARANAC – In an impressive No. 1 singles match, Saranac’s Sydney Myers notched a win against previously undefeated Anna Maisonville in Champlain Valley Athletic Conference tennis against Schroon Lake on Tuesday.
The girls teams tied 2-2, as the No. 2 doubles match was not contested because neither team could fill the spot.
Myers and Lia Parker won their singles matches for Saranac, while Malena Gereau won her singles match for the Wildcats, and Kayli Hayden and Madison Prikryl were able to capture the only doubles match.
“The girls all played excellent tennis,” Saranac coach Thomas Montanaro said.
“Sydney Myers played some of her best tennis yet with an excellent all-around performance.”
For the boys, the Chiefs took home a 2-1 victory with their two singles wins from Hunter Provost and Collin Clancy.
Oliver Higgens secured the Wildcats’ sole win in the boys singles.
The doubles matches were not contested, again due to lack of players on both sides.
Girls
Schroon Lake 2, Saranac 2
Singles
No. 1- Myers (SCS) def. Maisonville (SL), 6-1, 6-2
No. 2- Parker (SCS) def. Haneman (SL), 6-3, 6-1
No. 3- Gereau (SL) def. Lynch (SCS), 6-3, 7-5
Doubles
No. 1- Hayden/Prikryl (SL) def. Carter/Paquette (SCS), 6-0, 6-1
No. 2- Not contested.
Boys
Saranac 2, Schroon Lake 1
Singles
No. 1- Provost (SCS) def. Yarosh (SL), 6-2, 6-2.
No. 2- Higgens (SL) def. Devins (SCS), 6-1, 6-3
No. 3- Clancy (SCS) def. Pratt (SL), 4-6, 6-3, 6-3
Doubles
No. 1- Not contested.
No. 2- Not contested.
PLATTSBURGH HIGH 4, SETON CATHOLIC 1
PLATTSBURGH HIGH 5, SETON CATHOLIC 0
PLATTSBURGH – Hornets Tessa Bonnabesse, Olivia Gottschall and Olivia Nowoseiliski all won their singles matches over Seton Catholic.
Kristi Cantwell and Rebecca Courson notched a win in the No. 1 doubles matches.
Plattsburgh High coach Rich Gottschall said that Bonnabesse played her best match of the season, outlasting Haley Murnane in a hard-fought match.
Emma Nidasi and Sara Di Patrizio secured the Knights’ only win over Allison Silver and Ava Given.
For the boys, Plattsburgh High swept Seton Catholic, with three dominant wins in the singles matches, and the doubles matches being forfeited.
Sebastien Bonnabesse, Nicholas Bula and Andrew Bula all won in the singles.
Girls
Plattsburgh High 4
Seton Catholic 1
Singles
No. 1- Bonnabesse (PHS) def. Murnane (SC), 4-6, 7-6, (7-2), 6-4.
No. 2- Gottschall (PHS) def. Hughes (SC), 6-4, 6-2.
No. 3- Nowoseiliski (PHS) def. Ruffin (CS), 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles
No. 1- Cantwell/Courson (PHS) def. Spriggs/Beauduin (SC), 6-4, 6-2.
No. 2- Niasi/Di Patrizio (SC) def. Silver/Given (PHS), 6-4, 7-6 (7-3).
Boys
Plattsburgh High 5
Seton Catholic 0
Singles
No. 1- Bonnabesse (PHS) def. Palma (SC), 6-0, 6-0.
No. 2- N. Bula (PHS) def. Farrington (SC), 6-0, 6-1.
No. 3- A. Bula (PHS) def. Nizel (SC) 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles
No. 1- Seton Catholic forfeit.
No. 2- Seton Catholic forfeit.
PERU 5, AUSABLE VALLEY 0
PERU 4, AUSABLE VALLEY 1
PERU – Peru coach Bruce Beauharnois said the closest match of the day was the No. 2 doubles where the Patriots jumped out to an early lead in the third set, before Morgan Eagleson and Morgan Bechard came back to win it.
Stephanie Davis, Jacklin Mitchel and Elise Beauharnois all won their singles matches.
Emma Posada and Remi Beauharnois won the No. 1 doubles match 6-0, 6-0.
On the boys’ side, Peru again took home the win with Austin Davis and Jacob Burgette defeating their AuSable Valley opponents. Sebastien Schaefer and Zach Johnson worked together to notch the No. 1 doubles victory.
Peru also won the No. 2 doubles by forfeit.
For the Patriots, Tristan Laundree defeated Elijah Lederman for the No. 3 singles match victory, their sole win.
Girls
Peru 5, AuSable Valley 0
Singles
No.1- Davis (PCS) def. Jerdo (AVCS), 6-1, 6-0.
No. 2- Mitchell (PCS) def. Meyer (AVCS) 6-0, 6-0.
No. 3- E. Beauharnois (PCS) def. Goodman (AVCS), 6-1, 6-0.
Doubles
No. 1- Posada/R. Beauharnois (PCS) def. Peterson/Matteau (AVCS), 6-0, 6-0.
No. 2- Eagleson/Bechard (PCS) def. Brandt/Lewallen (AVCS), 6-1, 7-5.
Boys
Peru 4, AuSable Valley 1
Singles
No. 1- Davis (PCS) def. Moussa (AVCS), 6-1, 6-0.
No. 2- Burgette (PCS) def. MacDougal (AVCS), 6-3, 6-0.
No. 3- Laundree (AVCS) def. Lederman (PCS). 6-2, 4-6, 7-5.
Doubles
No. 1- Schaefer/Johnson (PCS) def. Dorr/Croghan (AVCS), 6-1, 6-0.
No. 2- AuSable Valley forfeit.
