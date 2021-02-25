Gonyo lifts Beekmantown in OT over Saranac

PLATTSBURGH — The Saranac and Beekmantown boys have waited so long for the Champlain Valley Athletic Conference hockey season to start, they figured they'd play a bit extra.
Dale Gonyo's goal off an assist from Dayton Rovers at the 1:06 mark of overtime lifted the Eagles to a 3-2 victory over the Chiefs at Ameri-Can North Sports Center.
Beekmantown had to come back twice in the game and recover from 1-0 and 2-1 deficits before capturing their first lead and the win simultaneously.
Nik Hamel scored in both the first and third periods for Saranac, but the Eagles answered both times.
Reid Fessette tied the game at 1-all in the first stanza, and Zach LaPier scored Beekmantown's second equalizer with 4:35 gone in the third period. LaPier's marker was the first of his varsity career.
"Credit to Beekmantown, they had more gas in the tank tonight than we did," Chiefs coach Robby Knowles said. "Our effort was solid, but I need to do a better job getting us prepared."
Riley Hansen notched 39 saves for the Eagles, while Macen Mero turned away 35 shots in the Saranac nets.
"Riley Hansen was solid for the Eagles tonight, denying us on some good chances early to keep the game even," Knowles said.
Zach O'Connell picked up assists on both of the Chiefs' goals.
"At the end of the day, it was just nice to see the kids back in the rink with an opportunity to play a game," Knowles said.
—
Beekmantown 3, Saranac 2 (OT)
Beekmantown 1 0 1 1 — 3
Saranac 1 0 1 0 — 2
First period- 1, SCS, Nik Hamel, (O'Connell, Catlin), 3:11. 2, BCS, Reid Fessette, (Sweenor), 8:42.
Third period- 3, SCS, Nik Hamel, (O'Connell), 3:53. 4, BCS, Zach LaPier, 4:35.
Overtime- 5, BCS, Dale Gonyo, (Rovers), 1:06.
Shots- Saranac, 41-38.
Saves- Macen Mero, SCS, 35. Riley Hansen, BCS, 39.
NORTHEASTERN CLINTON 8
PLATTSBURGH HIGH 0
ROUSES POINT — Northeastern Clinton lit the lamp early and often.
Lucas Bedard and Marcus Bedard both scored two goals to lead the Cougars' scoring attack, while four other members of Northeastern Clinton contributed in an 8-0 win over Plattsburgh High.
Ethan Garrand notched a 29-save shutout.
Both of Marcus Bedard's goals were the first of his varsity career, and Thomas Richard and Owen Roberts also scored the first of their careers.
Sam Bulson and Reid LaValley put the biscuit in the basket once apiece to pad the Cougars' advantage.
Winfred Simpson totaled a team-high three assists for Northeastern Clinton, which really took control in the middle stanza with a five-goal period.
"Great to have the kids back on the ice," Cougars coach Scott Lafountain said. "Good start to the season and great effort from all players on both teams."
Ty Calkins finished with 30 saves on a busy night in the Hornets' nets.
—
Northeastern Clinton 8, Plattsburgh High 0
PHS 0 0 0 — 0
NCCS 2 5 1 — 8
First period- 1, NCCS, S. Bulson (Simpson, R. LaValley), 8:59. 2, NCCS, L. Bedard (Simpson, Chevalier), 16:06.
Second period- 3, NCCS, R. LaValley (Chevalier, J. Bulson), 0:49 (PP). 4, NCCS, Richard (Gonyo, Guay), 6:42. 5, NCCS, L. Bedard (J. Bulson), 8:15. 6, NCCS, M. Bedard (Ebersol, Simpson), 8:31. 7, NCCS, Roberts (L. Bedard), 16:13.
Third period- 8, NCCS, M. Bedard (R. LaValley, S. Bulson), 7:42.
Shots- Northeastern Clinton, 38-29.
Saves- Garrand, NCCS, 29. Calkins, PHS, 30.
