With the courses finally free of snow, Section VII’s golfers are getting set to start their 2022 season.
Editor’s Note: The Press-Republican did not receive preseason coaching forms from Plattsburgh High, Saranac, AuSable Valley and Schroon Lake.
CVAC
BEEKMANTOWN
The Eagles lost last year’s boys’ sectional runner-up in Dalton Kane, but coach Craig Bacon is confident in his group of returners.
“Our goal is to win the CVAC,” Bacon said. “We have a very experienced team, and they should know what it takes to win their matches.
Zachary Dubray, who tied for seventh among the boys at last season’s Section VII Championship, is one of eight returning golfers.
Six newcomers will be competing to join the squad’s 10-man roster, Bacon said.
Golfers lost
Dalton Kane.
Golfers returning
Camden Brayton, Cooper Burdo, Zachary Dubray, Jesse Giddings, Riley Loughan, Max Noviski, Keegan Seamone, Ben Welch.
Newcomers
Owen Beebe, Martin Goodwin, Ryan Poe, Jack Beauregard, Chane Hoogkamp, Ethan Tisdale.
LAKE PLACID
The Blue Bombers are looking to be at the top of the league this season, bringing back a veteran-heavy team with all of last year’s squad returning.
“We have very good players in our first four match positions,” Lake Placid coach John Glinski said. “We need production from the five and six spots to challenge for the league title.”
The returners include Brady Tremblay, who took fourth overall in the individual boys competition at the Section VII golf championships last season.
“We should challenge for the CVAC league and sectional title,” Glinski said. “Beekmantown and Peru should have strong teams and Moriah and Northeastern Clinton will be improved.”
Golfers lost
None.
Golfers returning
Jack Armstrong, Chris Byrne, Grady Draper, Tanner Foley, Ryder Gagnon, Brady Tremblay, Alex Wright.
Newcomers
Seb Cecunjanin, Addy Colby, CJ Ericson.
MORIAH
After losing no one to graduation, the Vikings are looking to have a strong season, with four of the team’s top 6 golfers returning with experience.
Thomas Clarke is the team’s lone senior, and will likely play in the No. 1 position, coach Lynn Galm said.
Golfers like Logan Gilbo, Nick Winters and Vance Hickock will fill out the positions below, while Silas Reeder, Lance Snyder, Devin Borden and Ally Bosarge will be in contention for the sixth position, Galm added.
“We should be competitive with the top teams this year,” Galm said. “Teams to beat will be Peru, Lake Placid, and Beekmantown.”
Golfers lost
None.
Golfers returning
Thomas Clarke, Logan Gilbo, Nick Winters, Vance Hickok, Jaden Mero, Ally Bosarge.
Newcomers
Silas Reeder, Lance Snyder, Devin Borden.
NORTHEASTERN CLINTON
Some fresh faces will look to make themselves known alongside the four returning starters on the Cougars, with five first-year golfers joining 12 total returners.
“Our strength this year will be our four returning starters from last year; Carter Fredette, Dawson Guay, Ben Fredette and Chase Letourneau,” NCCS coach Matt Fredette said. “We competed fairly well last year but our scores, especially at the top of our lineup, will have to be lower this year to compete against all the teams in our league this coming season.”
The Cougars finished last season with a 7-3 record, but are aiming to continue to improve and compete with the top groups in the CVAC.
“There are some good teams in our league but I feel that this group can compete with any team in the league if they are playing their best,” coach Fredette said.
Golfers lost
Emma Fredette, Hailey Letourneau, Caleb Trombley, and Logan O'Connor.
Golfers returning
Scott Wrye, Colton Castine, Nathan Dupee, Carter Fredette, Maxx Rabideau, Logan Tremblay, Ashton Turner, Hanna Bechard, Ben Fredette, Samara Bosley, Dawson Guay, Chase Letourneau.
Newcomers
Seth Rabideau, Karsen Trim, Joshua Seymour, Winnie Simpson, Alain Juneau.
PERU
The Nighthawks lost three golfers to graduation but gained three newcomers who, along with the 10 returners, will hope to have a strong follow-up to the team’s 5-1 2021 season.
“We have strong and consistent players at Peru, we also have strong teamwork and camaraderie among our players,” coach Ethan Depo said. “Every member of the team is supportive of each other, that's what makes the team awesome to work with.”
Nighthawk Keegan Smith, who finished sixth in the boys individual sectional tournament last season, is among the returners.
Nicholas Palmer, Shawn McLane and Landen Webb join the team as first-year golfers.
Golfers lost
Macen Mero, Jacob Bechard, Brenden Guay
Golfers returning
Keegan Smith, Joshua Trombley, Connor Sweeney, Jack Webb, Hayden Pelkey, Dominik Nuzzo, Brady O’Connell, Aden Rentas-Pantaleon, Liam Clark, Isaac Hathaway
Newcomers
Nicholas Palmer, Shawn McLane, Landen Webb
TICONDEROGA
The Sentinels lost four seniors to graduation but will add five fresh faces to the team looking to build confidence this season.
First-year golfers Michael Facteau, Jesse Stormer, Dauod Qamar, Ivan Ortiz and Liam Donohue will join returners Robert O'Neil, Kim Wojcik, Gage Mosier and Riley Dinsmore in getting some more familiarity with competition.
“Our team has a great attitude and they are excited to learn the game of golf,” coach Jay Wells said. “Our team looks to improve greatly as the season progresses and be competitive within the league.”
The team will aim to improve on its 3-8 record from last season.
Golfers lost
Ben Swajger, Matt Swajger, Matt Maneri, Aidan Porter.
Golfers returning
Robert O'Neil, Kim Wojcik, Gage Mosier, Riley Dinsmore.
Newcomers
Michael Facteau, Jesse Stormer, Dauod Qamar, Ivan Ortiz, Liam Donohue
MVAC
BOQUET VALLEY
All-stars Oakley and Boden Buehler will return for the Griffin boys while Ella Lobdell and Rachel Behm return for the Boquet girls to provide leadership for the group.
The Griffins had two golfers fail to come out for the team from last season’s squad, but added two first-year golfers in Madelyn Liberi and Leo Hatch.
“We return all of our top five competitors in boys and top three in girls, and eighth grader Leo Hatch has shown promise in the preseason,” coach Keith Lobdell said.
Lobdell added that depth could be an issue, and that the group needs to be better at saving strokes on their approaches.
“We have to stop losing strokes around the hole,” he said. “When we get within 50 to 100 yards, that has to be at most three strokes and no more.”
But Lobdell has high expectations for the team, hoping to be near the top of the MVAC standings and competing for a top five team finish at sectionals by the end of the season.
“The goal is to be competitive in each match as we head toward sectionals and qualify as many as we can for the state tournament in both boys' and girls' (competition),” Lobdell said.
Golfers lost
Jackson Hooper, Grace Reynolds.
Golfers returning
Oakley Buehler, Ailsa Kohler, Grayson King, Rachel Behm, Ella Lobdell, Boden Buehler, Ben Burdo, Braden Liberi.
Newcomers
Madelyn Liberi, Leo Hatch.
WILLSBORO
The Warriors will look for some of its younger golfers to establish themselves going into this season.
The Willsboro squad lost the boys’ individual Section VII champion from last season, Regan Arnold, to graduation, as well as Nick Reithel. Justin Joslyn did not come out for the team.
The girls’ individual section champion is returning to the team, though, with Tekla Fine-Lease among a group of four returning golfers.
“Our biggest strength as a team is the enjoyment of the game,” Willsboro coach John Oliver said. “We do have several returning players filing out the top end of the roster.”
First-year players Cedric Weiss and Gavin Hathaway round out the Warrior group.
“This year is going to be interesting; we feel that any of the teams in the MVAC are capable of winning on any given day,” Oliver said. “With that being said though, Boquet Valley looks very strong this year and should be the team to beat, though Schroon Lake could also do well.”
Golfers lost
Regan Arnold and Nick Reithel.
Golfers returning
Finn Walker, Tekla Fine-Lease, Ashton Hathaway, Vinny Duso.
Newcomers
Cedric Weiss, Gavin Hathaway.
