GOLF PREVIEW: Section VII season in full swing

PLATTSBURGH — After a year away from the course, all golf teams in Section VII are set for a new and welcomed season.
The weather has been great so far for the 2021 campaign, and all teams are excited to see what the new year will feature.
CVAC
AUSABLE VALLEY
The Patriots have five returners with a good amount of match experience, AuSable Valley coach Chris Dubay said.
In addition, he sees some of the Patriots' strengths being depth and competition for the six starting spots.
"For two straight years, this team accomplished their goal of improving on the previous year’s record," Dubay said.
"Seniors Conor Bushey and Josh Eaton return. They have played in a majority of the matches since eighth grade. Sophomore Jasmyn Allen and freshman Jack Thomas also played in a majority of matches in 2019. Grant Weerts, Keegan Snow and Ethan Crowningshield were in the top 10 in 2019, and will look to move up this year. Newcomer Porter Goodman will also be vying for a top 6 slot."
AuSable Valley will be aiming to find consistency in its play throughout the season and stay away from big numbers on a couple holes each round.
Golfers lost
None.
Golfers returning
Conor Bushey, Josh Eaton, Keegan Snow, Grant Weerts, Jasmyne Allen, Tim Lloyd, Ethan Crowningshield, Jack Thomas, Keaton Vincent.
Newcomers
Porter Goodman, Isabelle Parrow Davies, Emma Vilegi, Ethan Hart, Logan Young.
BEEKMANTOWN
The Eagles have an even mix of returners and newcomers with five apiece.
“We are young and looking forward to competing with all the top teams,” Beekmantown coach Craig Bacon said.
“I believe with our mix of old and young players, we should have a chance to play with all the elite teams this season and next due to not having any seniors on the team. That’s our goal.”
Beekmantown’s top strengths, Bacon said, starts with the returners.
Golfers lost
None.
Golfers returning
Camden Braxton, Dalton Kane, Riley Loughan, Max Noviski, Ben Welch.
Newcomers
Cooper Burdo, Zachary Dubray, Jesse Giddings, Christopher Lincourt, Keegan Seamone.
LAKE PLACID
Jack Armstrong, a state qualifier in 2019, leads a group of four returning Blue Bombers that bring plenty of experience.
“We should do well in positions 1-4, and we have three players competing for the last two spots,” Lake Placid coach John Glinski said.
Glinski said getting consistent scoring from the end of the lineup will be a key to a good season.
“I think we can battle for the CVAC championship,” Glinski said. “Having not played last year, it is hard to know who will be the contenders for sectionals.”
Golfers lost
Hunter Wilmot.
Golfers returning
Jack Armstrong, Chris Byrne, Grady Draper, Brady Tremblay.
Newcomers
Drew Ferebee, Tanner Foley, Andrew Levenson, Nick O'Brian, Wyatt Stanclift, Alex Wright.
MORIAH
Vikings coach Lynn Galm, entering her 31st season with Moriah, said her team has more depth and experience than it did in 2019.
Thomas Clarke, a state qualifier, will have the reigns as the No. 1 golfer, and the rest of the squad will fall into shape from there.
“The rest of the team that will be competitive amongst themselves to fill in the positions in the top 6 consists of eight freshman and one sophomore,” Galm said
The Vikings will make it a focal point to score well on away courses.
“We should be more competitive than we were than in the 2019 season,” Galm said. “Most of the golfers return with playing experience.”
Players lost
None.
Golfers returning
Thomas Clarke, Logan Gilbo, Nick Winters, Vance Hickock, Collin Provoncha, Kade Gilbo.
Newcomers
Dieter Olcott, Keegan Callahan, Boden Valentine, Sam Scoresome, Jaden Mero, Sage Baker, Ally Bosarge, Zoey Olcott.
NORTHEASTERN CLINTON
The Cougars have a lot of youth this season, but Northeastern Clinton coach Matt Fredette said he’s excited to see how his team forms.
Fredette said the No. 4 through No. 6 slots could be a top strength for the Cougars.
“This is one of the youngest and most inexperienced groups I have coached, and I am excited to see what these young players are going to learn and accomplish this season and into future seasons,” Fredette said.
Chase Letourneau, Ben Fredette, Logan O'Connor and Caleb Trombley will be counted on for leadership and scoring.
“With only two players with two years or more of match experience, we might have some growing pains at the beginning of the year,” Fredette said. “I am hopeful that as the year goes on, the young players will improve as they get more comfortable playing in competition.”
Golfers lost
Ben Lloyd, Gabe Sisco, Tanner Vassar.
Golfers returning
Logan O'Connor, Caleb Trombley, Dawson Guay, Chase Letourneau, Benjamin Fredette.
Newcomers
Timothy Thompson, Scott Wrye, Colton Castine, Nathan Dupee, Carter Fredette, Maxx Rabideau, Logan Tremblay, Ashton Turner, Hanna Bechard, Samara Bosley, Evan Manor, Peyton Palmer, Emma Fredette, Hailey Letourneau.
PERU
First-year coach Paddy Bailey has a lot of confidence in his Nighthawks.
“We are a great group that tends to mesh and play together well,” Bailey said. “I think off the tee we can play with anyone, and once we get more experience, we will be tough to beat.”
Peru has 10 newcomers joining returning golfers Keegan Smith, Dominik Nuzzo and Jacob Bechard.
“We have a lot of guys playing in matches for the first time, so I think learning that experience will be our weakness,” Bailey said.
Bailey said the key for Peru will be realizing some bad days will happen, but the key is to push through and gain consistency.
Golfers lost
None.
Golfers returning
Keegan Smith, Dominik Nuzzo, Jacob Bechard.
Newcomers
Liam Clark, Josh Trombley, Connor Sweeney, Macen Mero, Brady O'Connell, Hayden Pelkey, Jack Webb, Isaac Hathaway, Brendan Guay, Aden Rentas-Panteleon.
PLATTSBURGH HIGH
Hornets coach Rusty Bigelow, entering his 34th season at Plattsburgh, said his team is full of enthusiasm and dedication.
“I don’t think we can be a spoiler, so we’re striving to be competitive by time sectionals take place,” Bigelow said.
Sam deGrandpre is the lone returning starter to a team that will need to gain experience as the season progresses.
The Hornets have one of the largest amounts of newcomers with 10.
Golfers lost
None.
Golfers returning
Sam deGrandpre, Michael Trombley, Ben Insley, Ryan Recore, Adam Plaza, Cohen Fitzwater.
Newcomers
Nick Flora, Eric Odnoah, Stephanie Trombley, Ava O’Brien, Amelia Labrun, Riley Frank, Hutchison Ovios, Hayden Colburn, Bailey VanArman, Porter Hackett.
SARANAC
Nik Hamel and Ian Zurlo are back for the Chiefs and two golfers Saranac coach Cody Roberts is counting on.
“We feel like they can match up with anyone in the league and get our team off to a good start in each match," Roberts said. "We also have good depth in the 3-8 positions.”
The Chiefs have set goals to be in the mix for the conference and sectional championships.
“Colin LaMora and Keegan Brown have match experience and should be steady in the middle of our lineup,” Roberts said. “We expect Jack Mather, Nathan Hamel, Dax Lashway and Cole Dingman to provide depth and compete for a top-6 spot.”
Saranac has some youth on the roster this season as well and some encouraging signs for the future, including six girls who are ninth-graders or younger.
“We are excited about the growth of girls golf on our team and in our section,” Roberts said.
Golfers lost
Connor Recore.
Golfers returning
Nik Hamel, Ian Zurlo, Keegan Brown, Colin LaMora, Cole Dingman, Nathan Hamel.
Newcomers
Jack Mather, Bladyn Thompson, Eric Glover, Dax Lashway, Jason Mather, Leah Hamel, Ella Webster, Charlotte Nystoriak, Laura Denial, Julianna Marino, Ava Glover.
MVAC
BOQUET VALLEY
The Griffins lost five seniors to graduation and have a whole lot of newcomers joining the mix.
Six-year varsity golfer Magnus Kohler and three-year varsity golfer Ailsa Kohler are the team’s lone returners.
“This is a team that was a heavy MVAC favorite and sectional contender in 2019,” Boquet Valley co-coaches Keith Lobdell and Dave Kirkby said. “We lost five seniors, two who averaged sub-90's and two more in the 90's (18 holes).
“Because of the pandemic, this will be Boquet Valley's first year of competition as a golf program, yet we are already looking to reload and have a team that competes for league and sectional titles for years to come.”
The Griffins coaching staff said Alisa Kohler should be in the mix for the Section VII girls individual golf title.
—
Golfers lost
Blake Liberi, Lawrence Lobdell, Abe Staats, McKenzie Stephens, Odin Kohler.
Golfers returning
Magnus Kohler, Ailsa Kohler.
Newcomers
Oakley Buehler, Rachel Behm, Grayson King, Grace Reynolds, Boden Buehler, Ben Burdo, Beckham Egglefield, Jackson Hooper, Ella Lobdell, Braden Liberi.
WILLSBORO
Warriors coach John Oliver enters his 26th season at the helm of Willsboro, and there’s definitely some unknown compared to past years.
“With not having a season last year, we are flying blind,” Oliver said. “I think it is going to be a very competitive year with all the teams having a shot at success."
Defending Section VII champion Regan Arnold returns to the Warriors and is joined by four other returners and three newcomers.
There’s experience at the top half of Willsboro’s lineup and some inexperience in the bottom half.
—
Golfers lost
Caleb King.
Golfers returning
Regan Arnold, Nick Reithel, Justin Joslyn, Gavin Theriault, Finn Walker.
Newcomers
Tekla Fine-Lease, Joe Brown, Ashton Hathaway.
Editor's note: The Press-Republican did not receive preseason coaching forms from Crown Point, Saranac Lake, Schroon Lake or Ticonderoga.
