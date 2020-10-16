Girls soccer season in full swing, teams excited

PLATTSBURGH — The girls Northern Soccer League season is in full swing.
Here's a look at the teams competing this fall.
AUSABLE VALLEY
The Patriots lost just one player to graduation from their 2019 team that captured the Section VII Class C title.
In all, there are 17 returners on AuSable Valley to go along with eight newcomers driven to make their marks on the Patriots.
“They are a hardworking group,” AuSable Valley coach Lindsey Douglas said.
“They are obsessed with the process of getting better at practice every day during every drill. Most of them have put in the work during the offseason and it shows. We are looking forward to executing our skills during game play.”
Players lost
Emily Remillard.
Players returning
Jenna Stanley, Lilley Keyser, Addie Stanley, Jillian Bezio, Koree Stillwell, Brooklyn Douglas, Hailey Tender, Reanna Prentiss, Sophie Rennie, Emma Crowningshield, Jordyn Pelkey, Kate Knapp, Katie Rondeau, Sara Richards, Haley Hickey, Jasmyne Allen, Shea Durgan.
Newcomers
Kaydence Hoehn, Raegan Schier, Isabella Parrow- Davies, Gianna Santiago, Kamryn Bezio, Brielle Laundry, Mya Bushey, Camdyn Strong.
BEEKMANTOWN
The Eagles have nine returners from last year’s team that wound up going 15-2.
With a strong core of returning players as well as ambitious newcomers, Beekmantown coach Jon Chapman said his Eagles have plenty of strengths.
Beekmantown’s defense will have an entirely new look this season with different team members filling new roles.
Players lost
Hallie Hurwitz, Anna Drapeau, Olivia Scott, Avery Scott, Bailey Carter, Avery Durgan, Sarah Tisdale, Jhenna Trombley, Maddie Tetrault.
Players returning
Isabelle Brown, Kayleigh Claffey, Danielle Dyke, Ella Faubert, Sophie King, Emma McCasland, Alexis Provost, Kiera Regan, Emma Snook.
Newcomers
Luci Brown, Elizabeth Chapman, Lauren Cross, Grace Jolicoeur, Maggie LaBarge, Michaela Lacey, Payton Parliament, Macayla Scofield, Abby Scott, Faith Whitney, Hailey Williams.
BOQUET VALLEY
The Griffins have an impressive 13 returners on the roster.
The returning experience is what Boquet Valley coach Aubrey Pulsifer considers one of her team's top qualities.
The Griffins made it to last year's Section VII Class D championship game and lost a close contest to Chazy.
Players lost
Annette Stephens, Maggie Ploufe.
Players returning
Analise Burdo, Skylar Bisselle, Briana Cornwright, Leanna Costin, Ella King, Madylin Liberie, Maddy Kirkby, Liz Poe, Thea Shaw, Alexis Baumann, Sydney Bisselle, Grace Reynolds, Abbey Schwoebel.
Newcomers
Bailea Frenier, Scarlet Behm, Alaina Denton, Alessia Caputo.
CHAZY
The versatility and experience of the Eagles has coach Sam Signor confident her team can have plenty of success.
“I have a number of players who show great skill and hard work in multiple positions,” Signor said.
“Some of my seniors have been playing varsity for four years, while the rest have been for three years. Many of these girls have been playing together for several years and have grown strong as a team.”
Chazy is the defending Section VII Class D champions.
Players lost
Emmy Moak, Olivia Rotella, Ari Foshag, Karrisa Poupore.
Players returning
Mackenzie Chapman, Willow Herz, Celine Juneau, Hadley Lucas, Olivia McLennan, Annika Lizardi, Ava McAuliffe, Catherine Langlois, Hailey Laurin,Callie Harvey, Kaelen Billow, Katie Demers, Emma Smith.
Newcomers
Abby Huchro, Kira Blais, Jenna Collins, Samantha Gonyo, Lexi Clark.
LAKE PLACID
The Blue Bombers have many returners as well as a new mix of newcomers who will look to make their marks on the team.
Lake Placid coach Brenden Gotham said some of the team's top strengths are the senior leadership of Rylee Preston and Natalie Tavares as well as the offensive punch of Olivia Ferebee.
In all the Blue Bombers have 10 returners and nine newcomers.
Players lost
Shannon Bentley, Brook Paries.
Players returning
Dari Patterson, Natalie Tavares, Webber Hemsley, Rylee Preston, Chelsea Moore, Emma Adragna, Danaya Patterson, Olivia Ferebee, Arnita Cecunjanin, Lea O’Brien.
Newcomers
Anisa Cecunjanin, Izzy Armstrong, Lily Fisher, Kiera Levitt, Grace Carlson, Tristin Stanton, Brooklyn Huffman, Grace Erickson, Julianna Marvin.
MORIAH
The Vikings will have a lot of experience on the 2020 roster.
To be exact, Moriah welcomes back 10 returning players to go along with four newcomers.
Vikings coach Christina Slattery said her team is very versatile, which will make for a very interesting way to play the game.
"We are grateful to have a season, and if possible, we look forward to some form of sectional play," Slattery said.
Players lost
Samantha Hayes, Noel Williams, Alayna Bennett, Alethea Goralczyk, Cassidy Rushby.
Players returning
Sage Baker, Erica Anderson, Emma Hayes, Reagan Garrison, Lillian Huchro, Avery Briggs, Paige Towns, Mikenna Valentine, Kennady Allen, Sarah Shoobe.
Newcomers
Hannah Gaddor, Reagan Baker, Allie Huchro, Dava Marcil.
NORTHEASTERN CLINTON
The Cougars enter the year as the defending Section VII Class B champions.
Northeastern Clinton finished last season 13-5-1 and will aim to continue improving.
Cougars coach Tim Surprenant said his team has a lot of experience returning from last season’s squad.
“We are happy to be on the field and playing some meaningful games this year with everything happening around us,” Surprenant said. “I believe my girls have realized how lucky they are to be playing and are enjoying every minute.”
Players lost
Kya McComb, Brinley Lafountain, Allison Gregoire, Miriam Wachatoumi, Adysyn Sample.
Players returning
Abrielle Racine, Leah Coulombe, Elisabeth Prairie, Taylor Woods, Hailey Letourneau, Lauren Brilotti, Emma Fredette, Bryn Sample, Chelsea Garrand, Audrianna Hollister, Bailee Lafountain, Alexa Turner, Alexia Cronkrite, Marlie Sample.
Newcomers
Laci Roberts, Gwendilyn Richard, Carys James, Natailie Wrye, Myah Creller, Daliala Purisic, Desiree DuBois.
PERU
Peru has one of the biggest rosters in the league this year with 20 players.
Bill Pafford enters his first year at the helm of Peru.
Pafford will be counting on strong senior leadership as well as good defense and goalkeeping to lead to success.
"The girls are looking to take the next step and fight for the top of the section," Pafford said. "They have been working hard to get ready for the season."
Players lost
Hallie LaDuke, Kelly Sarbou, Olivia Garvey, Emily Mitchell, Erin Lawliss, Sydney Mills, Alexus Welch, Mallory Hughes.
Players returning
Emily Beattie, Kayleigh Jackson, Bri Brousseau, Natalie Miner, Taylor Heywood, Erin Darst, Selena Ramos, Rylie Lukens, Hannah Meyers, Isabella Sypek, Abby Bruce.
Newcomers
Tynicia Hendrix, Angelina Trudeau, Morgan Phillips, Kallie Poitier, Megan Daniels, Jacklin Mitchell, Rachel Madore, Aoife Lawliss, McKenzie Brown.
PLATTSBURGH HIGH
Tim Mulligan enters his 14th season with the Hornets in 2020 and looks forward to his team playing and competing hard throughout the year.
Mulligan said his team has plenty of work ethic, and a main concentration point will need to be giving a strong defensive effort for a full 80 minutes.
Plattsburgh has 12 returners, so there will be a good amount of experience filling out the roster.
Players lost
Aubrie Girard, Juliette Given, Nell Porter, Sophia Gottschall, Paige Murray, Abbigail Crahan, Catie Parker, Abaigael Lebrun.
Players returning
Olivia Gottschall, Kiara Maggy, Madeleine Woodward, Tessa Seifert, Kennedy LaValley, Sophie Burdo, Julia Maher, Isabella Miller, Madalyn Fuller, Rebecah Courson, Mackenzie Lawfer, Amanda Vaughn.
Newcomers
Tessa Bonnabesse, Phoebe Bruso, Giuseppina Gallicchio, Bella Girard, Alyssa Hemingway, Emma Hynes, Lexie Neale, Ellie O'Neil, Charlotte Steria, Emma Whalen.
SARANAC
The Chiefs enter the year with lots of experience and plenty of ambition.
Mary LoTemplio who is expected to be coaching her final season with Saranac before retirement is excited for the opportunity to be with her team.
"We are happy to have the chance to be playing and want to make the most of this season and not take anything for granted," LoTemplio said.
Roster
Raegan Mulverhill, Lily Gadway, Aislyn Liberty, Kennedy Ubl, Olivia Davis, Katelyn Blair, Marissa LeDuc, Ada Johnston, Sydney Myers, Eden Christon, Allison Garman, Grace Reil, Reese Montville, Maddy Wynnik, Kylee Brault, Lia Parker, Brenna Ducatte, Tori Wells, Payton Couture.
SARANAC LAKE
Red Storm coach Jason Wamsganz believes his squad is athletic, eager to learn and works hard.
He said one of Saranac Lake's top strengths is its ability to stay positive and keep trying to get better.
"Our girls are excited at the opportunity to get back on the pitch and begin playing and creating a sense of team camaraderie," Wamsganz said. "They are focused on getting better."
Players lost
None.
Players returning
Melisa Cirikovic, Helena Dramm, Claire Fletcher, Amya Hurteau, Alex LaDue, Chloe Reardon, Raechel Villani, Cedar Young.
Newcomers
Beth Clark, Vella Cook, Sydney Dann, Kelsey Leeret, Sydney Mariano, Elizabeth Owens, Jordanna Samburgh, Chloe Skiff, Lydia Wamsganz, Emma Wood.
SETON CATHOLIC
Knights coach Ariel Masten said her team has a good amount of experienced players who will be counted on to lead the way on the field and accompany six newcomers eager to learn.
“Obviously this year is going to be much different than any other season,” Masten said. “We are really looking forward to the opportunity to play games this year, even though our schedule looks quite different than in years past.”
A bit of inexperience on the 13-player roster might cause a couple fits early on in the year, but Masten is confident Seton Catholic will learn from each game and improve.
Players lost
Avery Turner, Brittany Bashaw, Sophie Von Bargen.
Players returning
Gillian Boule, Haley Murnane, Morgan Reid, Kennedy Spriggs, Madyson Whalen, Allisyn Johnston, Jacqueline Rock-Perez.
Newcomers
Stella Hay, Charlotte Hughes, Maria Castro, Elizabeth Manion, Emma Langlois, Lily Von Bargen.
WILLSBORO
The Warriors will look to build on their 12-5 record from a season ago.
Entering this year, Willsboro coach Chris Ford is confident he has an intelligent, hardworking group of girls that gets along and wants to be successful.
Youth and inexperience with only one senior and two juniors on the roster will be the top concerns for the Warriors.
"At this point in the season, we are happy to have a chance to play," Ford said. "In every game, we will try to compete to the best of our ability, and our goal is to get better every week."
Players lost
Lilly Nolette, Samantha Harrison, Maggie Frechette, Angelina Vazquez, Kira Crowningshield.
Players returning
Desiree Cassavaugh, Jenna Ford, Kaili Bourdeau, Isabella Harrison, Lexi Nolette, Cleo Lobdell, Abigail Bruno, Kyla Crowningshield, Tekla Fine-Lease.
Newcomers
Emma Becker, Gabby Marble, Mallory Arnold, McKinley Belzile, Lynae MacDougal, MacKenzie Sawitski.
