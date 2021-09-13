GIRLS SOCCER PREVIEW: Teams back to the pitch hoping for success

Editor’s Note: The Press-Republican did not receive preseason coaching forms from Northeastern Clinton, Boquet Valley and Wells.
Girls soccer is back in full swing in the North Country, and the teams in the Northern Soccer League are excited to get back.
Last year's season was an odd, abbreviated one because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but everyone hopes this year can be a return to normalcy.
–
DIVISION I
AUSABLE VALLEY
Lindsey Douglas, the Patriots’ coach, said that her team has a strong schedule to go up against this season, but they are excited for the challenge in front of them.
“Not only do we play in a tough division, but we also have scheduled games against tough non-conference opponents,” she said.
“Our kids have been working very hard, playing for each other, and we are looking forward to the season.”
Douglas said her team’s strengths are experience, competitiveness and unselfishness.
–
Players lost
Sophie Rennie, Reanna Prentiss, Koree Stillwell, Hailey Tender, Jordyn Pelkey, Emma Crowningshield.
Players returning
Lilley Keyser, Brooklyn Douglass, Sara Richards, Kate Knapp, Jenna Stanley, Addie Stanley, Kaydence Hoehn, Hailey Hickey, Jasmyne Allen, Katie Rondeau, Lydia Bruno, Raegan Sheir, Kamryn Bezio, Jillian Bezio, Brielle Laundree.
Newcomers
Emma Clark, Karlee Hislop.
BEEKMANTOWN
Beekmantown coach Jon Chapman is already setting goals to be in the championship race, but is aware it is far too early to see what his team can achieve as a group.
“This year's team enjoys playing together as a group. We have some really talented girls who have a lot of soccer playing experience,” Chapman said.
“Losing so many seniors to graduation, it is still unknown if the new players and veterans can really play as a team”
–
Players lost
Bella Brown, Kayleigh Claffey, Danielle Dyke, Ella Faubert, Sophie King, Emma McCasland, Alexis Provost, Abby Scott, Emma Snook, Lauren Cross, Grace Joliceour.
Players returning
Luci Brown, Elizabeth Chapman, Michaela Lacey, Maggie LaBarge, Payton Parliament, Kiera Regan, Macayla Scofield, Faith Whitney, Hailey Williams.
Newcomers
Lindsay Barnes, Ceci LaBarge, Maria Lyons, Grace McCasland, Bayleigh Mesec, Sophie Miller, Isabelle Rivers, Evelyn Roberts, Ryleigh Whalen.
PERU
Looking to build off a strong ending to last season, the Nighthawks are looking forward to competing in every game with a wide open conference.
Coach Bill Pafford said his team’s strengths include the depth across the field and contributions from every player.
Some challenges the team might face include the new, inexperienced players and learning new positions to start the year off.
–
Players lost
Emily Beattie, Bri Brousseau, Kayleigh Jackson, Erin Darst, Natalie Miner, Taylor Heywood, Selena Ramos, Megan Daniels
Players returning
Hannah Meyers, Rylie Lukens, Morgan Phillips, Mia Marino, Aoife Lawliss, Abby Bruce, Isabella Sypek, Angelina Trudeau, Tynicia Hendrix, Jacklin Mitchell, McKenzie Brown.
Newcomers
Molly Martineau, Taylor Greenhaw, Shioban Edwards, Abby Phillips, Maggie Garrow.
PLATTSBURGH HIGH
The Hornets hope to grow their confidence throughout the upcoming season, coach Tim Mulligan said.
“We hope to be competitive in what looks to be a tough division in the NSL,” Mulligan said.
“I expect Saranac, Beekmantown, NCCS and AuSable Valley to be strong.”
He said one of his team’s strengths would be their depth across the field.
–
Players lost
Julia Maher, Kiara Maggy, MacKenzie Lawfer, Madeline Woodward, Kennedy LaValley, Tessa Seifert.
Players returning
Tessa Bonnabesse, Sophie Burdo, Rebecah Courson, Madalyn Fuller, Giuseppina Gallicchio, Bella Girard, Olivia Gottschall, Alyssa Hemingway, Emma Hynes, Haley Ladue, Isabella Miller, Lexie Neale, Charlotte Steria, Amanda Vaughn, Emma Whalen.
Newcomers
Amaya Abellard, Madeline Boule, Morgan Hall, Jade Hayford, Bailey Hewson, Madison Hunt, Jillian Kain, Reha Maken, Aubree Mulligan, Steffi Trombley, Emma Tuller, Madeline Whalen, Isabelle Wylie.
SARANAC
First-year coach Amber Liberty is beyond excited to be a part of the Saranac Chiefs' adventures for this year's NSL season.
“We have a very talented group of young ladies this year. We have both experience and youthful energy that we hope to combine for a successful season,” Liberty said.
“We are working hard to combine our individual strengths with a positive team mindset. I truly believe these ladies are capable of anything they set their minds to when they work together to reach their goals.”
Liberty said her team should be competitive in the conference race and that they will take it one game at a time to continue to work hard and improve, individually and as a team.
“They are a very determined group of young ladies who are supportive of each other,” she said.
“Their positive attitudes combined with high expectations and goals makes for an exciting combination.”
–
Players lost
Payton Couture, Lily Gadway, Katelyn Blair, Allison Garman, Grace Reil.
Players returning
Kylee Brault, Eden Christon, Olivia Davis, Brenna Ducatte, Ada Johnston, Marissa LeDuc, Aislyn Liberty, Reese Montville, Raegan Mulverhill, Sydney Myers, Lia Parker, Kennedy Ubl, Tori Wells, Madalyn Wynnik
Newcomers
McKenna Macomber, Grace Damiani, Paige Ubl, Madelyn Willette
SARANAC LAKE
The Red Storm, led by coach Jason Wamsganz, will be supported by around an equal number of newcomers and returning players.
“We have a lot of players with varsity experience and have a hardworking group of girls,” Wamganz said.
He also noted the team’s biggest weakness is that there are almost as many players with little to no varsity experience.
“We are just going to try and get better as the season progresses,” he said.
–
Players lost
Melisa Cirikovic, Amya Hurteau, Claire Fletcher, Cerdar Young, Helena Dramm, Chloe Reardon, Kelsey Leeret, Rachel Villani.
Players returning
Beth Clark, Vella Cook, Sydney Dann, Alex LaDue, Sydney Mariano, Elizabeth Owens, Jordanna Samburgh, Chloe Skiff, Lydia Wamsganz, Emma Wood.
Newcomers
Audrey Bartlett, Addison Dann, Karlie Goetz, Calleigh LaDue, Kailyn Madder, Brooke Merrill, Ayla Small, Alexandrea Whitson, Averi Woodruff.
DIVISION II
CHAZY
The Eagles’ season will be headlined by a young, yet strong team, coach Samantha Signor said, with some younger players moving up to join the veterans on varsity.
“We have several players who have 3 or more years of experience, including senior Hadley Lucas, junior Hailey Laurin and sophomore Ava McAuliffe,” Signor said.
“We are looking forward to seeing our newer players stepping on the field and doing big things along with those who have been making an impact in previous years.”
–
Players lost
None.
Players returning
Hadley Lucas, Jenna Collins, Abby Huchro, Hailey Laurin, Sam Gonyo, Ava McAuliffe.
Newcomers
Georgia Belrose, Lexi Clark, Tess Blair, Caitlyn Harvey, Camdyn Lee, Amelia Smith, Sequoia McChesney, Audrey Langlois, Avery Parker, Lilly Marsden, Lily Pratt.
LAKE PLACID
Coach Heather Brewer said that this year will be harder to predict because some teams were not playing last year, and some players are still not because of COVID concerns.
“I think it will be a tight division race, and we will be competitive,” she said.
However, the seven seniors will bring a lot of game experience and leadership for the rest of the team, she said.
–
Players lost
Rylee Preston, Natalie Tavares, Lea O’Brien, Olivia Ferebee.
Players returning
Emma Adragna, Weber Hemsley, Brooklyn Huffman, Chelsea Moore, Arnita Cecunjanin, Dariana Patterson, Danaya Patterson, Grace Carlson, Grace Ericson, Addyson Colby, Kiera Levitt, Julianna Marvin, LilyAnn Fisher, Anisa Cecunjanin.
Newcomers
Maya Garrison, Abbey Light.
MORIAH
The veterans of Moriah’s ability to adjust to any situation will certainly come in handy for them this season, coach Christina Slattery said.
She doesn’t feel like there is a certain team that her team will need to beat to be successful this season.
“We are all here for the same reason: to have fun, learn and win,” Slattery said.
“I expect my team to play well during the regular season.”
She did say one weakness would be having the newcomers adjust to playing at a different level.
–
Players lost
Kennady Allen, Sage Baker, Avery Briggs, Emma Hayes, Reagan Garrison, Mikenna Valentine.
Players returning
Hannah Gaddor, Paige Towns, Allie Huchro, Dava Marcil, Sarah Shoobe, Erica Anderson, Reagan Baker.
Newcomers
Olivia Mero, Hillary Jacques, Hannah Slattery, Julia Smith, Amelia Kazlo, Vylette Shaw, Anna Anderson, Sydney Bobbie, Lilly Fields, Alayda Minard, Samantha O'Connor.
NORTHERN ADIRONDACK
With 15 players lost to graduation, the Bobcats will look to their returners and newcomers to push them through the 2021 season, but coach Leslie LaBarge looks forward to that challenge.
“The season will see a challenge from everyone; with each game presenting a new challenge,” LaBarge said.
LaBarge said that although the team is young, and lacks varsity experience, they are working well together as a team from offense to defense.
“We are working very well during the preseason to condition and better our passing skills,” she said.
–
Players lost
Aiden Lambert, Alexis Pitts, Taylor Mick, Madi Seguin, Myah Mitchell, Anika Knight, Emily Brooks, Delaney Wood, Madison Peryea, Brynne Gilmore, Elizabeth Nichols, Kira LaBarge, Emily VanValkenburg, Zoey Magoon, Emma Rabideau.
Players returning
Alexis Belrose, Isabella Gilmore, MacKenna LaBarge, Rhylee Poupore, Ashlyn Seguin.
Newcomers
Makenzie Begore, McKenna Bushey, Sophia Charland, Monqiue Faubert, Hailee James, Kenna Magoon, Rylee Magoon, Jo Mead, Jenna Ohlsten, Abigail Peryea, Abby Peryea, Brynne Trombley.
SETON CATHOLIC
The Knights coach, Ariel Masten, believes that her team has what it takes to be competitive in each game this season.
“One of our team goals this year is to improve throughout the season,” Masten said.
She said that although her team is young, she believes that they have the attitude and determination to achieve their goals.
“We have a lot of grit and determination to be successful. We hope to use each game to gain experience and build upon them as the year goes on,” Masten said.
She hopes the players with more experience will take on the leadership role and help guide the younger players to success.
–
Players lost
Gillian Boule, Haley Murnane, Morgan Reid, Kennedy Spriggs, Emma Nidasi, Sara Di Patrizio.
Players returning
Allisyn Johnston, Charlotte Hughes, Madyson Whalen, Jacqueline Rock-Perez, Maria Castro, Lily Von Bargen, Abby Pearl, Ella Manion, Emma Langlois.
Newcomers
Grace Trombley, Monique Allen, Megan Mast, Isabella Spiegel, Chloe Lawliss, Lison Becam, Maria Casas Ros, Maria Romero Aranda.
TICONDEROGA
Although most of the team does not have varsity experience due to COVID restrictions, Tina Russell is sure her Sentinels will be ready.
“The team has set a goal to become stronger as a team every week, as we want to be ready for sectionals,” Russell said.
“Although we have a lot of inexperience, the girls are all working hard.”
–
Players lost
Jade Charboneau, Kirsten Strum, Anna Whitman, Lillian Bain, Molly Price, Lorelei Leekes, Kylee Huestis.
Players returning
Kennedy Davis, Madalynn Hubbard, Laura Grinnell, Lizzie Rich.
Newcomers
Andrea Cooke, Neveah Trudeau, Laura Zelinski, Sophia Zelinski, Angel Kelley, Raelyn King, Aurelia Leerkes, Jenny O'Neill, Janessa Moses, Sophia Dorsett, Cassidy Mattison, Jaelyn Whitford.
DIVISION III
CROWN POINT
First-year coach Brad Peters feels his team could potentially be front runners in the division race.
“That is largely dependent on how early in the season the sophomores and sole freshman settle into their roles on the field,” Peters said.
“We will have a strong core of seniors led by Sierra Harris and Lauren Kimball to stabilize the center of the field along with senior goalkeeper Catherine Harmon to anchor the defense.”
With the progress he’s seen during practice, he is confident the sophomores will be able to make big contributions on both sides of the ball.
However, like many other teams, they lost a year due to COVID-19, so they have a limited number of players with varsity experience.
“The greatest challenge will be getting everyone on the same page,” Peters said.
–
Players lost
None.
Players returning
Alissa Dushane, Alexis Gibbs, Catherine Harmon, Sierra Harris, Lauren Kimball, Celia Peters, Brooke Plunkett, Madison Munson.
Newcomers
Marissa Duprey, Abagale Lamotte, Riley Greenan, Megan Kimball, Abigail Lafountain, Gabrielle Mazotte, Avalisa Peters, Rylee Rafferty, Lauren Sawyer, Julianne Swan, Makenna Munson.
INDIAN LAKE/LONG LAKE
The team is seeing this season as a rebuilding season, according to coach Emily Stephan, but she sees a lot of potential with the team so far.
“This year’s team is eager, hardworking and motivated. I see a lot of potential with the offense with a few forwards having great shooting skills,” Stephan said.
“The strength and willingness to work hard and get better will help with the rebuild.”
With four years of coaching under her belt, Stephan was impressed with this group’s coachability.
–
Players lost
Alexis Jackson, Kylie Cannan, Emily Deshaw
Players returning
Anna Strader, Saydee Davis, Marilla Liddle, Angelina Oliver, Annalise Penrose.
Newcomers
Kaitlyn Cannan, Fanny Lamos, Sophie Black, Makenzi Keller, Charlotte Liddle, Haylie Puterko, Ravyn Sotomayor, Olivia Zumpano.
JOHNSBURG-MINERVA
The returning players will be playing in the key positions this year, Johnsburg-Minerva coach Candice Husson said.
She describes her team as young, as well as aggressive and confident on defense, and is confident they will end up as a contender this season.
“We might be young and new, but we pack a punch when it comes to crossing the ball from outside positions and finishing strong,” Husson said.
“We are hopeful and optimistic that we are going to grow as a team and gain strength in our skills.”
–
Players lost
Katherine Wimberly, Phoebe Glover, Aileen Stevens, Jennie Allen, Shae Riedinger, Sydney Selleck.
Players returning
Charlize Bernard, Cassie Dunbar, Avery Bayse, Hannah McNally, Julia Morris.
Newcomers
Kamron Calvert, Molly Smith, Melissa Bibby, Lillian Bland, Lainey Freeburn, Corbin DeGroat, Caroline Williams, Haley Tuller, Elosie Noel.
KEENE
Experience is what Keene coach Becky Johnson says her team lacks for this year’s season.
With 11 rookies to the team, and 12 players lost, Johnson said the team’s positive attitude and their willingness to learn is part of what makes them strong.
–
Players returning
Megan Quinn, Haylie Buysse, Maegan Shambo.
Newcomers
Sarah Tansey, Marley Harmer, Abby Smith, Isabella Blacksmith, Madison Klotzko, Avry LaVallee, Pia Morelli, Addison Van Ness, Zarela Gulli, Vivian Smith, Ella Whitney.
SCHROON LAKE/NEWCOMB
The Schroon Lake/Newcomb team hopes to be a force to reckon with this season.
“We have the numbers, we are polishing our skills and we are preparing to play with intensity and focus,” coach Mary Lou Shaughnessy said, joined by Mandy Bush.
Shaughnessy said that the biggest weakness for her team was not being able to play last year.
“We have to get going and get the dust off and start pushing forward to be physically and mentally prepared to play,” she said.
“All teams will be working hard to get back what we lost due to COVID, but we are excited to see how each team handles the return to play.”
She said the team’s large, experienced roster will help them through the season.
“Our team has several powerful players, several talented players and several speedy players. With this combination, we should be a competitive team,” Shaughnessy said.
–
Players lost
Malena Gereau, Anna Maisonville, Emma Haneman
Players returning
Maddie Prikryl, Kayli Hayden, Kaylee Frasier, Brianna Barrett, Eadie Brannon, Saige Shaughnessy, Brittany Mieras, Dakotah Cutting, Maddie Anauo, Gabby DeZalia, Emily Fifield, Rhiannon Sandiford, Lauren Ha.
Newcomers
Alyssa Arnold, Aradia Talarico, Hailee Emmert, Audrey Carniglia.
WILLSBORO
The Warriors’ coach Chris Ford says that his team’s goal is always the same: to take it one game at a time and improve every day.
“We have a lot of experience and camaraderie between the girls and the effort of the team has been excellent,” he said.
He said the team could improve on decision making and their speed of play.
–
Players lost
Desiree Cassavaugh.
Players returning
Kaili Bourdeau, Jenna Ford, Lexi Nolette, Bella Harrison, Dakota Harrison, McKinley Belzile, Lynae MacDougal, Emily Mitchell, Gabby Marble, Cleo Lobdell, Tekla Fine-Lease, Abby Bruno, Emma Becker.
Newcomers
Ava Sucharewski, Danielle Reithel.
