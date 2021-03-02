GIRLS HOCKEY PREVIEW: Small league hoping for as many games possible

Section VII girls hockey is expected to feature competition between its four usual teams including Beekmantown, Franklin Academy, Plattsburgh High and Saranac Lake Placid (SLP).
Some teams started earlier than others, which has led to unusual scheduling, but when all is said and done, all four teams should be competing this season.
The Hornets enter as the defending sectional champions.
BEEKMANTOWN
The Eagles have plenty of experience as they get into this shortened season.
Nine seniors on Beekmantown will provide some of the biggest strengths to the team, Eagles coach Al Ruest said.
Ruest said the Eagles have a bit of a lack in depth between the pipes as Brianne Knight is the lone goaltender.
Beekmantown wrapped up last year with an 11-4-2 record.
Players lost
Bailey Carter, Brynn Walsh, Madison Tetreault.
Players returning
Brianne Knight, Celine Juneau, Brooke Ruest, Ella Repas, Amanda Cayea, Janna Ruest, Sophia King, Emma McCasland, Hailey Letourneau, Leah Coulombe, Taylor Woods, Michaela Bresnehan, McKenna Bell.
Newcomers
Abby Clemons, Abby Barrier.
PLATTSBURGH HIGH
Hornets coach Trevor Cameron said his team has plenty of experience and brings a lot of positive energy and a hardworking mentality.
All but one individual of Plattsburgh's 18-player roster returns, and the Hornets are coming off a trip to the New York State Girls Hockey Final Four.
"Every team in Section VII is a threat on any given night," Cameron said. "We must play with intensity every shift. Playing strong defensively will help us be successful. Goals will come.
"Great teams keep the puck moving north and out of danger. Our main priority is to reach our maximum potential as a team and have fun playing the game we all of love so much."
Players lost
Abbie Lebrun, Sarique Moore.
Players returning
Gillian Boule, McKenzie Brown, Rebecah Courson, Tekla Fine-Lease, Reylyn Giroux, Ada Johnston, Ava Julian, Natalie Kay, Susie Kennedy, McKenzie Lawfer, Amelia LeBrun, Rachel Madore, Reese Montville, Ava Perry, Abbie Phillips, Morgan Reid, Amanda Vaughn.
Newcomers
McKenzie Lawfer.
SARANAC LAKE PLACID
SLP coach Butch Martin said he's excited to start off this year and is ecstatic his players wanted to join together and form a team.
Depth was a concern Martin mentioned, but he is confident SLP can work through any weaknesses it may have and correct dilemmas.
"At this point, I believe our strengths are the fact that the girls decided to come out and have this shortened season," Martin said.
There are 11 returners as well as three newcomers to SLP, which will look to improve on a 4-9-4 record from a season ago.
"Since there is no league or conference, coach (Josh) Dann and myself have a goal of providing a fun learning experience for the girls," Martin said. "This will not be easy, but we will make the best of it."
Players lost
Ireland Preston, Madie Gay, Katie Gay, Brooke Paries, Annabelle Bombard-Schmidt, Megan O'Brien.
Players returning
Whitney Battistoni, Brooklyn Shumway, Faith Warner, Karlie Goetz, Mia Nichols, Tailor Whitson, Sydney Dann, Logyn Sousa, Danaya Patterson, Dariana Patterson, Rylee Preston.
Newcomers
Anica Null, Kylee Meyer, Autumn Gardner.
Editor's note: The Press-Republican did not receive a preseason coaching form from Franklin Academy.
