Girls' CVAC, MVAC hoops action continues

TICONDEROGA — Audi Hollister (20) and Bailee LaFountain (25) accounted for 45 of the Northeastern Clinton’s points against Ticonderoga, en route to a 72-41 win, Wednesday, in Champlain Valley Athletic Conference basketball.
Desiree Dubois and Callie Racine each had 10 points to contribute to the win. Hollister and Dubois each netted two treys, while LaFountain had one.
“Ticonderoga started out playing strong defense in the first quarter and won the first, 13-8, led by Sophia Dorsett. NCCS responded with an outstanding second quarter, scoring 34 points to take command,” Sentinels coach Dan Dorsett said.
For Ti, Sophia Dorsett led with 19 points, including five three-pointers. Cassidy Mattison contributed 10, along with two treys. Blake Charboneau hit two threes, and Kennedy Davis one.
—
NCCS 72, Ticonderoga 41
NCCS (72)
Prairie 0-0-0, Hollister 7-4-20, DuBois 4-0-10, Lafountain 10-4-25, Roberts 1-1-3, Richard 0-0-0, Dero 1-2-4, Racine 5-0-10, Trudo 0-0-0, Creller 0-0-0. Totals: 28-11-72.
Ticonderoga (41)
Dorsett 6-2-19, Mattison 3-2-10, Zelinski 0-0-0, Charboneau 2-0-6, Zelinski 1-0-2, Whitford 0-0-0, Davis 1-1-4, Pound 0-0-0, Decker 0-0-0. Totals: 13-5-41.
Halftime- NCCS, 42-19.
3 point goals- NCCS (5) Hollister 2, Dubois 2, Lafountain. Ti (10) Dorsett 5, Mattison 2, Charboneau 2, Davis.
AUSABLE VALLEY 53
PLATTSBURGH 40
CLINTONVILLE — Brooklyn Douglass’ 20 points led the Patriots’ scoring in a tight win over the Hornets.
Reese Shambo put up 12 points while Kaydence Hoehn recorded 10 to help Douglass power the AuSable team to the victory.
“Plattsburgh is a strong team with some really great shooters,” Patriot coach Jon Douglass said. “Defensively, we were able to maintain good position and prevent them from scoring on the three point line.”
Cora Long led the Plattsburgh scoring in the defeat with 15 points with Alyssa Hemingway not far behind at 11.
—
AuSable Valley 53, Plattsburgh 40
Plattsburgh (40)
Hewson 2-2-6, Long 5-3-15, Bilow 0-0-0, Hemingway 4-1-11, Fitzwater 1-0-2, Steria 2-2-6, Al. Crahan 0-0-0, Detulleo 0-0-0. Totals- 14-8-40.
AuSable Valley (53)
Richards 2-2-7, Hickey 1-2-4, B. Douglass 7-5-20, Hoehn 3-3-10, Egglefield 0-0-0, L. Douglass 0-0-0, Shambo 6-0-12. Totals- 19-12-53.
Halftime- AuSable Valley 21-13.
3 point goals- AuSable Valley (3) Richards, B. Douglass, Hoehn. Plattsburgh (4) Long 2, Hemingway 2.
SARANAC 53
NORTHERN ADIRONDACK 45
ELLENBURG — The Chiefs led 27-18 at halftime, and that margin largely stuck with the Saranac girls beating the Bobcats by eight points.
Sydney Myers and Brenna Ducatte combined for 36 of the Chiefs’ 53 points in the win, scoring 19 and 17 points, respectively, while the rest of the team spread their points around.
For the Bobcats, Alexis Belrose led the way with 19 points while Isabella Gilmore recorded 12.
—
Saranac 53, Northern Adirondack 45
Saranac (53)
M. Denis 1-3-6, L. Parker 2-0-6, Lay. Pellerin 1-0-3, S. Myers 7-5-19, Lau. Pellerin 0-0-0, L. Denis 0-0-0, K. Brault 1-0-2, B. Ducatte 8-0-17. Totals- 20-8-53.
Northern Adirondack (45)
M. LaBarge 2-2-6, I. Gilmore 5-2-12, A. Belrose 7-0-19, R. Poupore 0-1-1, Abigail Peryea 0-0-0, S. Charland 0-0-0, Abby Peryea 3-1-7. Totals- 17-6-45.
Halftime- Saranac, 27-18.
3 point goals- Saranac (5) L. Parker 2, M. Denis, Lay. Pellerin, B, Ducatte. NAC (5) A. Belrose 5
BEEKMANTOWN 68
SARANAC LAKE 26
SARANAC LAKE — Payton Parliament and Faith Whitney were the offensive leaders in the Eagles’ win over the Red Storm.
Parliament tallied 22 points and two treys while Whitney had 18 points, with four three-pointers. Grace McCasland and Sophie Miller recorded a three-pointer apiece also.
“Beekmantown took control early and took a 25-point lead going into the half,” Saranac Lake coach Chad LaDue said. “I thought they moved the ball well and played great both inside and out.”
For the Red Storm, Kylee Meyer, Phoebe Peer and Marley Small each had four points while Alison Hewitt led with six. Alex LaDue hit the team’s only trey.
“I was happy with our effort and we continue to work hard and get better,” LaDue said. “We have another tough game on Friday with NAC, and then we get a few games in our zip code that we are excited to see what can happen.”
—
Beekmantown 68, Saranac Lake 26
Beekmantown (68)
Whitney 7-0-18, McCasland 3-0-7, Williams 0-0-0, Cross 2-1-5, Pegan 4-1-9, Parliament 7-6-22, Proper 1-0-2, Parker 0-0-0. Totals: 26-8-68.
Saranac Lake (26)
Leeret 0-0-0, A. LaDue 1-0-3, Owens 0-0-0, Hewitt 3-0-6, Peer 2-0-4, B. Clark 1-1-3, C. LaDue 1-0-2, Small 2-0-4, Whitson 0-0-0, Meyer 2-0-4. Totals: 12-1-26.
Halftime- Beekmantown, 40-15.
3 point goals- BCS (8) Whitney 4, McCasland, Miller, Parliament 2. SL (1) A. LaDue.
MVAC
LAKE PLACID 69
BOLTON 47
BOLTON — Arnita Cecunjanin led with 22 points to push the Blue Bombers past the Eagles.
Nadia Phillip was next with 16 points, and Katie Coursen netted a trio of three-pointers, finishing with 11 points in the win.
“Lake Placid shot 60% from the field tonight,” Bolton coach Luke Schweickert said. “Phillip and Cecunjanin were difficult to contain on the inside, both were a force in the post.”
For the home team, Jadynn Egloff led the game with 25 points, including five treys Jane Pfau and Maillie Kelly each recorded seven points, with Pfau hitting one three-pointer.
“We did a really nice job of competing,” Schweickert said. “Pfau played great defense and was able to get Egloff a ton of nice looks around the rim.”
—
Lake Placid 69, Bolton 47
Lake Placid (69)
An. Cecunjanin 3-0-6, Smith 0-0-0, Philip 6-4-16, Marvin 0-0-0, Crawford 4-0-8, Light 0-0-0, Ar. Cecunjanin 10-2-22, Jordan 3-0-6, Coursen 4-0-11. Totals: 30-6-69.
Bolton (47)
Egloff 10-0-25, Hubert 1-0-2, Pfau 3-0-7, Moskov 0-0-0, Scott 1-0-2, Kelley 3-1-7, Trowbridge 0-0-0, Varney 1-0-2, Williams 1-0-2, Schwabb 0-0-0. Totals: 20-1-47.
Halftime- Lake Placid, 33-24.
3 point goals- Lake Placid (3) Coursen 3. Bolton (6) Egloff 5, Pfau.
BOQUET VALLEY 51
WILLSBORO 40
WILLSBORO — Abbey Schwoebel’s 26-point game, which included three treys, was what led the Griffins to a win over the Warriors.
Ella Lobdell was the next highest scorer with seven points, including one three. Maddie Kirkby also hit one from behind the arch.
For Willsboro, Jenna Ford was the leading scorer with 16 points. McKinley Belzile notched the team’s only three-pointer.
Boquet Valley led at the half, 26-12.
—
Boquet Valley 51, Willsboro 40
Boquet Valley (51)
Bisselle 0-0-0, Kirkby 2-0-5, Thompson 0-0-0, Fiegl 0-0-0, Monty 3-0-6, Poe 0-2-2, Schwobel 10-3-26, B-Mateos 0-0-0, Lobdell 3-0-7, Reynolds 0-0-0, Caputo 0-3-3, Denton 1-0-2, Pulsifer 0-0-0. Totals: 19-8-51.
Willsboro (40)
D. Harrison 0-0-0, Nolette 2-0-4, Arnold 2-0-4, Ford 6-2-16, Galindo 0-0-0, Benway 0-0-0, Belzile 2-2-7, I. Harrison 4-1-9, Sucharzewski 0-0-0. Totals: 16-5-40.
Halftime- Boquet Valley, 26-12.
3 point goals- BV (5) Schwoebel 3, Kirkby, Lobdell. Willsboro (1) Belzile.
SCHROON LAKE 53
SETON CATHOLIC 24
SCHROON LAKE — The Wildcats were led by Kayli Hayden and Dakotah Cutting, who each had 22 points en route to defeating the Knights.
Hayden also netted the game’s only two three-pointers, and recorded six assists and five steals as well.
“Our energy on defense and decision making on offense has really been excellent the last several days,” Wildcats coach Jeff Cutting said.
For Seton, Charlotte Hughes led the team with eight points.
Cutting also mentioned Hailee Emmert doing great on defense, saying it really allowed Schroon Lake to get its offense clicking early.
—
Schroon Lake 53, Seton Catholic 24
Schroon Lake (53)
D. Cutting 8-6-22, Timmer 0-0-0, K. Cutting 0-0-0, Emmert 1-0-2, Phillips 0-0-0, Smith 0-0-0, Hayden 10-0-22, Baker 1-0-2, Arnold 1-0-2, Frasier 0-0-0, Mieras 0-1-1. Totals: 22-7-53.
Seton Catholic (24)
Hughes 2-4-8, Langlois 0-1-1, Whalen 2-0-4, Allen 0-0-0, Trombley 2-1-5, Conti 2-0-4, Lawliss 0-0-0, Romero 0-0-0, Pearl 1-0-2
Halftime- Schroon Lake, 33-8.
3 point goals- Schroon Lake (2) Hayden.
KEENE 48
CROWN POINT 24
KEENE — Keene’s trio of Amelia Ellis (12), Megan Quinn (14) and Marley Harmer (12) combined for 38 of the Beaver’s points in their win over Crown Point.
Ellis also grabbed 15 rebounds, giving herself a double-double. Quinn recorded six steals and one three-pointer in the game, as well. Lily Jones had eight rebounds.
“We were able to keep the pressure up through the whole game,” Keene coach Cori-Anne Favro said. “We rebounded well and ran the ball quickly down the floor. I’m extremely proud of my team working hard together, game after game.”
For the Panthers, Gabrielle Mazzotte led with 12 points, including one trey. Riley Greenan also hit a three in the loss.
—
Keene 48, Crown Point 24
Keene (48)
VanNess 1-0-2, LaVallee 0-0-0, Shambo 1-0-2, Ellis 6-0-12, Harmer 5-2-12, Quinn 5-3-14, Jones 0-0-0, Lawrence 3-0-6. Totals: 21-5-48.
Crown Point (24)
Muson 1-0-2, Mazzotte 3-5-12, Kimball 0-0-0, Duprey 0-0-0, Gandal 0-0-0, Greenan 1-0-3, Lamotte 3-1-7, Gibbs 0-0-0. Totals: 8-6-24.
Halftime- Keene, 29-11.
3 point goals- Keene (1) Quinn. CP (2) Mazzotte, Greenhan.
NON LEAGUE
CHATEAUGAY 53
CHAZY 33
CHAZY — Despite a good start, Chazy was unable to keep up with the pace of Chateaugay and fell.
“We jumped on them 7-0 early and easily could have been more but we missed a few easy buckets at the rim,” Chazy coach Josh Howell said.
For the Bulldogs, Kaelyn Morgan and LaPlante led with 15 points each. LaPlante hit two three-pointers, while Avery McDonald, Leonard and Parmeter hit one apiece.
“Chateaugay is a good basketball team, very well coached, good depth and they have great inside-out balance,” Howell said.
The Eagles were led by eighth grader Emma Howell, who tallied 15 points, including the team’s five treys. Carly LaPierre also had nine points and nine rebounds for Chazy. Hadley Lucas grabbed seven rebounds on defense and stole four balls from the Bulldogs, while Kassidy Turek had 11 boards.
“It was Lucas’ unselfishness and team-first attitude on the offensive end that I’m most proud of,” Howell said. “With a starter missing, and then to deal with in-game injuries, I needed someone to step up and play out of position, and she did that without hesitation, giving me a thumbs up on several occasions saying ‘I got you!’”
“Unfortunately, we were missing one starter tonight and dealt with some injury situations throughout the game, so we were short-handed. This hurt us as there were stretches when I know the girls were playing hard but didn’t have much gas left in the tank, allowing Chateaugay to pull away,” Howell said.
Editor’s Note: Not all names for Chateaugay were available at press time.
—
Chateaugay 53, Chazy 33
Chateaugay (53)
Morgan 7-1-15, LaPlante 8-1-15, Bleakley 4-0-8, McDonald 2-0-5, Leonard 1-0-3; Parmeter 1-0-3; Jarvis 1-0-2; McComb 1-0-2. Totals: 23-2-53.
Chazy (33)
Howell 5-0-15, LaPierre 4-1-9, Turek 2-0-4, Lucas 1-1-3, Gonyo 1-0-2. Totals: 13-2-33.
Halftime- Chateaugay, 27-14
3 point goals- Chateaugay (5) LaPlante 2, McDonald, Leonard, Parmeter. Chazy (5) Howell 5.
