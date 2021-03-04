GIRLS BASKETBALL PREVIEW: Making the most of shortened season top priority for all

Girls basketball teams in Section VII are excited to be playing and having the opportunity to take the court in these odd times.
Seeing how the sports world has been affected by the pandemic, all squads seem to have a great amount of thanks to be hooping and will surely be looking to compete and improve every day.
BEEKMANTOWN
Eagles coach Kate Duprey said her team's youth shows at times but believes the players will adjust to the varsity level of play.
"We have a very young, athletic team," Duprey said. "They work well together and work hard every minute we are in the gym."
Beekmantown finished last season with an 8-14 record and reached the Section VII Class B semifinals before losing to Northeastern Clinton.
"We are just happy to be in the gym and getting a season," Duprey said. "We are appreciating every minute we get right now. My players all get to be back next year, so I am very happy about that."
—
Players lost
Avery Durgan, Anna Drapeau, Jillian Martin, Jhenna Trombley, Zoe Danville.
Players returning
Kiera Regan, Faith Whitney, Hailey Williams.
Newcomers
Grace McCasland, Lauren Cross, Elizabeth Chapman, Payton Parliament.
BOLTON
The Eagles have two of the best players the program has ever seen returning for their senior seasons in Kate Van Auken and Maria Baker.
Both players surpassed the 1,000-point mark during their junior years.
Bolton coach Luke Schweickert said the Eagles will play against Class A and C schools in the Warren County League, and as a Class D school with only 180 students in kindergarten through 12th grade, it will be a challenge.
Bolton is the defending Section VII Class D champion and wrapped up last season 21-2.
—
Players lost
Alysha McGarr, Shaye Jennings. Sarah McGarr.
Players returning
Kate Van Auken, Maria Baker, Skyler Scott, Haven Varney, Jane Trowbridge.
Newcomers
Ila Hubert, Bailey Williams, Jadynn Egloff, Ella Moscov.
CHAZY
Eagles coach Josh Howell is in his first year with the program and is looking to establish a culture.
Chazy has four returners, and those veteran leaders, Howell said, spent a lot of time defining standards and behaviors for years to come within the program.
"The dedication our veterans have to make sure they leave the program better than they found it has been great for this team as we practice and continue to get ready for the season," Howell said.
There's a bit of a youth movement for the Eagles with seven newcomers joining the program in 2021.
"We are not focused on results," Howell said. "We aren't a goal-setting team. We only talk about our standards (and) behaviors and making sure we stay aligned with them. If we can hold each other accountable and not get out of line, then we believe good results will happen for us."
—
Players lost
Olivia Rotella, Ariadana Foshag, Maura Garrant.
Players returning
Mackenzie Chapman, Emily DuFour-Woznicki, Emma Smith, Hadley Lucas.
Newcomers
Cate Langlois, Caterra Ratelle, Sequoia McChesney, Audrey Langlois, Karraline Poupore, Kassidey Turek, Samantha Gonyo-Lafountain.
LAKE PLACID
Brian LaVallee enters his first year at the helm of the Blue Bombers after spending 2011-2016 with the Keene girls basketball program.
There will be a few players stepping into new roles, LaVallee said, but he believes with an experienced core of four seniors and three juniors, Lake Placid has strengths at both the post and guard positions.
"This is an unprecedented season due to the pandemic," LaVallee said.
"There will be no post-conference play this year. Every game will present challenges, and we hope to be able to adapt to the new protocols and just embrace the fact that we get to have a season. We will be happy to be on the court."
—
Players lost
Sara McKillip, Elise Pierson.
Players returning
Natalie Tavares, Isabella Armstrong, Dylan Bashaw, Samantha Clark, Arnita Cecunjanin, Chelsea Moore.
Newcomers
Siana Shorette, Katie Coursen, Julianna Marvin, Grace Carlson, Nadia Phillip.
MORIAH
The Vikings have six returners, including four seniors, who are back on a team that finished runner-up in the Section VII Class C championship.
"I like our focus and energy on the court," Moriah coach Steve Pelkey said. "The girls are determined to learn and play hard. They have really pushed themselves hard during the first week of practice. I have been impressed with our defensive intensity."
Pelkey said the key for the Vikings will be knocking the rust off and starting to click on offense with better timing.
"We will take it one game at a time, trying to get better each time out," Pelkey said. "Too early to tell who the team to beat is. I am sure everyone has improved, but I feel we have also."
—
Players lost
Noel Williams, Cassidy Rushby, Jaiden Varmette, Taylor Brassard.
Players returning
Kennady Allen, Sage Baker, Avery Briggs, Gwen Eichen, Zoe Olcott, Alexis Snyder.
Newcomers
Ally Bosarge, Jayde Trow, Dava Marcil, Hannah Gaddor, Erica Anderson.
NORTHEASTERN CLINTON
The Cougars come off a stellar 2019-20 season that saw them win the Section VII Class B title and showcase a 22-1 overall record.
Northeastern Clinton coach Robb Garrand said his team is hardworking with a good balance of youth and experience.
Marlie Sample, Abby Sample, Bryn Sample and Chelsea Guerin are the Cougars' four seniors.
—
Players lost
None listed.
Players returning
Marlie Sample, Abby Sample, Bryn Sample, Chelsea Guerin, Ellie Prairie, Audrianna Hollister, Bailee LaFountain.
Newcomers
Emily Trombley, Myah Creller, Desiree Dubois, Laci Roberts.
NORTHERN ADIRONDACK
The defending Section VII Class C champions return this season with a much younger team but still have point guard Alexis Belrose on the squad, who Bobcats coach Dennis LaBarge said gives 100 % every night.
"We are hoping to use the next six or seven weeks to enjoy being in the gym and gain some experience for next year," LaBarge said.
LaBarge enters his third year as coach of Northern Adirondack.
—
Players lost
Kira LaBarge, Brynne Gilmore, Anna Brown.
Players returning
Emily Van Valkenburg, Alexis Belrose, Ryhlee Poupore, Mackenna LaBarge, Isabella Gilmore.
Newcomers
Allie Barber, Abigail Peryea, Sophia Charland, Abby Peryea, Mckenna Bushey, Alexis McDonald, Sadie Thume, Hallie Gilmore.
PLATTSBURGH HIGH
Like all teams, Hornets coach Joe Mazzella said the long layoff between seasons will present challenges as this year starts up, but Plattsburgh is excited to get going.
With that being said, Mazzella, a first-year coach with the Hornets who has spent time in the past with the Peru boys and girls varsity teams, is excited to get going.
"I believe that we have a group of kids that really want to compete," Mazzella said.
"With everything going on right now, our greatest attribute is that we are really excited to get back to playing. Skill wise, we have some kids that can shoot the basketball, and we are really excited about that."
—
Players lost
Abby Crahan, Jodi Murray.
Players returning
Alyssa Hemingway, Calli Fitzwater, Tessa Seifert, Julia Yocum, Kennedi LaValley.
Newcomers
Audrie Bilow, Lily Clermont, Allison Crahan, Kaya Fields, Madalyn Fuller, Charlotte Steria, Emma Whalen, Cora Long.
PERU
The Nighthawks are loaded with returners thanks to nine players back from last year's squad.
Peru coach Eric Dubay said that experience as well as strength and height should be big advantages entering the new season.
He also said the Nighthawks should be able to play both small and big with various rotations.
"I think we can compete with anyone in the conference, and if the girls can put it together in this tough year, we will be able to play with anyone," Dubay said.
—
Players lost
Kelly Sarbou.
Players returning
Kayleigh Jackson, Brianna Brousseau, Emily Beattie, Kortney McCarthy, Tynicia Hendrix, Aoife Lawliss, Mia Marino, Isabella Sypek, Emma St. Denis.
Newcomers
Maddy Robinson, Ashley Brousseau, Katie Finn, Jozlyn Welch.
SARANAC
The runner-up in last year's Section VII Class B title game has tons of experience.
Led by Payton Couture and Sydney Myers, the Chiefs have a total of eight players of varsity experience, which Saranac coach Tim Newell said will provide balance and team depth.
"Our girls feel so fortunate to be able to get back in the gym and to compete no matter how many games they get," Newell said. "I think we have all learned not to take things for granted."
Newell said he's very excited to be back with his team and is very thankful to all who made this season possible.
"A big thanks to our athletic director (Brent) Denis for his numerous hours and dedication to all of our student-athletes. He has been amazing. Our girls are going to play every game as though it may be their last. I have no doubt they will play their hearts out."
—
Players lost
Kayla Myers, Hanna Peroza.
Players returning
Payton Couture, Allison Garman, Grace Reil, Lexi Denis, Sydney Myers, Lia Parker, Raegan Mulverhill, Aislyn Liberty.
Newcomers
Kennedy Ubl, Brenna Ducatte.
Newcomers
Maddy Robinson, Ashley Brousseau, Katie Finn, Jozlyn Welch.
SARANAC LAKE
The Red Storm just started practicing on Monday, so there is still some time before they see the court for game action.
Saranac Lake coach Chad LaDue said it will take some time before he knows what his squad's strengths and weaknesses will be as they head into the season.
Kelsey Leeret, Jasmine Bova and Alex LaDue are the lone returners for the Red Storm who went 6-14 last season.
—
Players lost
Olivia Bell, Serena Stevens, Susan Stevens, Mecalyn Sousa, Nora Glover.
Players returning
Kelsey Leeret, Jasmine Bova, Alex LaDue.
Newcomers
Bethany Clark, Alison Hewitt, Sydney Leeret, Elizabeth Owens, Alyssa LaPierre.
SETON CATHOLIC
Seniors Haley Murnane and Kennedy Spriggs will be counted on to provide veteran leadership to what Knights coach Keagen Briggs called an otherwise young squad.
"We have a good group of kids who are all very eager to learn and grow," said Briggs, a first-year coach.
In total, Seton Catholic has five returners and seven newcomers to round out a 12-player roster looking to improve on a 2-18 record from a season ago.
—
Players lost
None.
Players returning
Haley Murnane, Kennedy Spriggs, Madyson Whalen, Jacqueline Rock-Perez, Allisyn Johnston.
Newcomers
Abby Pearl, Gabriella Conti, Marine Beauduin, Sara Di Patrizio, Emma Nidasi, Charlotte Hughes, Emma Langlois.
TICONDEROGA
Dan Dorsett will be coaching the girls team for the first time in his career after coaching boys for six seasons in the past.
The Sentinels have six returners and seven newcomers for a nice mix of experience and youth.
"We do have some players with varsity experience," Dorsett said. "Players have a great attitude and good work ethic. We are hoping our athleticism will help us stay competitive with teams."
Coming off a 4-17 season, Ticonderoga has a bit of a lack of size and players will be learning a new system with Dorsett taking over.
"We hope to be competitive in games but realize we will struggle at times," Dorsett said. "We are hoping to improve upon our win total if possible from last year while keeping everyone healthy and positive throughout the season."
—
Players lost
Kaelyn Rice.
Players returning
Lorelei Leerkes, Jade Charboneau, Molly Price, Kennedy Davis, Sophia Dorsett, Cassidy Mattison.
Newcomers
Laura Zelinski, Sophia Zelinski, Raycia Decker, Stevie Montiville, Sarah Pound, Jaelyn Whitford, Blake Charboneau.
WILLSBORO
Warriors coach Nick Arnold said his team will look to focus on defense and establish that as one of their strengths and identities along with speed and athleticism.
Willsboro has a small roster with just seven players, which will mean plenty of playing time for everyone.
"Being on the smaller side, in order to be successful, we will need to defend and rebound well consistently, as well as use our speed and athleticism to hopefully play up-tempo and create some easy baskets on the other end," Arnold said.
"This group works very hard, and I’m pleased with the progress we’ve made so far this preseason, and we’re extremely excited to be back on the floor."
—
Players lost
Samantha Harrison, Maggie Frechette, Kelsey Reynolds.
Players returning
Jenna Ford, Kaili Bourdeau, Mallory Arnold, Kyla Crowningshield, Bella Harrison.
Newcomers
Lexi Nolette, McKinley Belzile.
Editor's Note: The Press-Republican did not receive preseason coaching forms from AuSable Valley and Boquet Valley.
