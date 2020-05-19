Frozen Frenzy pits ice cream, sherbet, Italian ice flavors against one another

The temperatures are starting to warm up outside, but this bracket is cool as can be.
The Frozen Frenzy is here.
A sibling of the well-known Sports Food Madness tournament, this new bracket features ice cream, sherbet and Italian ice flavors.
It’s up to you, the people, to determine which chilly treat takes home a title.
Coinciding with the unofficial start to summer, voting begins Memorial Day (May 25) at 4 p.m., and two or three polls will be posted daily on my Twitter (@JoeyLaFranca) as well as the P-R Instagram and Facebook stories.
I got plenty of feedback after running Sports Food Madness, and one thing I took note of was people who have only Facebook wanted to join in the fun but couldn’t.
Well, now you can.
To let everyone know, any flavor that does not have the word sherbet or Italian ice after it is an ice cream.
Let’s get down to the region breakdowns.
I continue to be a selection committee of one and hold every title imaginable, as I am also the tournament founder, commissioner and protest committee, but I did have some input from my P-R colleagues that I took under advisement.
FROZEN TUNDRA
We have some very interesting teams in this region.
Obviously, Vanilla is a classic and very deserving of the No. 1 seed, but there’s a lot of other spunky teams here.
Keep an eye out for No. 5 Orange Sherbet and No. 9 Butter Pecan.
I believe we could see some serious upsets here.
Personally, I believe No. 2 Pistachio, much to the displeasure of Editor in Chief Joe LoTemplio, is in trouble against No. 15 Tiramisu.
This 2-15 clash is my game to watch.
Keep an eye on the 6-11 matchup between Red Velvet Cake and Peppermint. Those are two frisky opponents.
My region winner: Vanilla.
CHILLY HEROES
We have some very interesting teams that made it to this year’s tournament.
After doing my research, I discovered avocado ice cream does in fact exist.
Even more interesting is Avocado made it as a 16 seed, coming out of the Green Goop Conference.
I don’t think it stands much of a chance against top-seeded Peanut Butter, but time will tell.
Looking at other spots in the bracket, I expect No. 3 Mint Chocolate Chip, No. 4 French Vanilla, No. 7 Black Raspberry and No. 9 Cheesecake to do very well.
No. 5 Lemon Sherbet, even though a high seed, could be seen as a dark horse.
Make sure to tune in for the 6-11 contest between Apple Pie and Watermelon Sherbet, which I believe is totally unpredictable.
My region winner: Peanut Butter.
ICY ELITE
You just have to look at the name of this region to know the flavors here are in fact elite.
No. 1 Chocolate is certainly a classic, but there’s a lot of other powerhouses.
No. 2 Rocky Road and No. 3 Cookie Dough both have a chance to make a run.
Personally, I believe No. 4 Cotton Candy is in a position to make it right to the final four.
The Cotton Candy flavor may be sweet, but don’t let its sweetness fool you in this tournament because I know it’s out for blood.
We may need to take some time to recognize No. 15 Blue Raspberry Italian Ice and No. 16 Mango Sherbet now because I don’t believe these two teams will be around for long.
My region winner: No. 3 Cookie Dough.
FROSTY FUN
We have one of our most interesting flavors here, and that’s No. 6 Neapolitan.
Like any great team, it owns multiple weapons that could come in handy against squads like No. 1 Strawberry, No. 2 Cookies and Cream, No. 3 Chocolate Chip or No. 4 Brownie Batter.
Those top three teams are certainly the favorites, but don’t overlook No. 5 Strawberry Cheesecake or No. 9 Cannoli.
Yankees legend Phil Rizzuto once said, “A day without cannolis is like a day without sunshine.”
We will see if Cannoli can hang with other teams, and Rizzuto’s favorite dessert has a great first-round game against No. 8 Orange Italian Ice.
I know I will be locked in for that one.
My region winner: No. 4 Brownie Batter
COMMISSIONER MESSAGE
In an effort to continue to fill the void of not having many sports available to us, I decided to make a second fun bracket for all to enjoy.
When I put together Sports Food Madness, I had a blast, and I wanted to keep that fun going.
With all the serious news of late, I have taken it upon myself to create some levity, even if it’s just for a couple minutes each day.
Let’s hope we can get back to normalcy soon.
In the meantime, let’s have some fun with this bracket! Make sure to tell everyone you know about #Frozen Frenzy!
