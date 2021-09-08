Frodyma named Offensive Athlete of the Week

SYRACUSE — Senior forward Emily Frodyma of Plattsburgh State has been named the PrestoSports Women's Soccer Offensive Athlete of the Week for the period ending on Sunday, Sept. 5, as announced by the State University of New York Athletic Conference on Tuesday.
Frodyma earned the honor after tallying two goals and two assists for six points to help Plattsburgh State women's soccer to a 1-0-2 record on the week.
She began the week by recording two assists in Plattsburgh State's season-opening 2-2 double-overtime tie with Castleton University on Wednesday, Sept. 1.
Frodyma then scored her first goal of the season in Plattsburgh State's 1-1 double-overtime tie at the Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute on Saturday, Sept. 4.
She concluded the week by scoring the Cardinals' second goal of the day in a 2-0 win at Russell Sage College on Sunday, Sept. 5.
This is the first weekly conference award of Frodyma's collegiate career.
