Frodyma leads Plattsburgh State rally

SARATOGA SPRINGS — Senior forward Emily Frodyma scored two second-half goals to lead the Plattsburgh State women's soccer team to a 2-1 come-from-behind victory over Skidmore College in a non-conference road match on Saturday.
With the victory, Plattsburgh State improved its record to 3-1-2 on the season. The Cardinals commence State University of New York Athletic Conference (SUNYAC) play with a road match against Oswego State at 4 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 24.
Skidmore took a 1-0 lead in the 29th minute of the first half when Katheryn Dunn one-timed a cross from Alivia Allen for her second goal of the season. The Thoroughbreds held the 1-0 lead going into halftime.
The stage was set for Frodyma, who scored twice in the second half to turn Plattsburgh State's 1-0 deficit into a 2-1 come-from-behind victory.
The Cardinals took advantage of a corner-kick opportunity to tie the match in the 49th minute.
Senior forward Kirsten Villemaire curved the corner kick toward the goal, where Frodyma touched the ball into the net from just outside the goal line to tie the game at 1-1.
Frodyma would strike again in the 70th minute to give Plattsburgh State the 2-1 lead.
Senior midfielder Allison Seidman headed a pass ahead from the midfield to Frodyma in the attacking third. Frodyma played the ball to Villemaire, who touched the ball forward past the defense. Frodyma ran onto the ball, dribbled ahead, and scored on a close-range shot into the left side of the goal.
Plattsburgh State was outshot 21-12 (11-6 shots on goal), but junior goalkeeper Julia Ennis made a career-high 10 saves to help Plattsburgh State hold on for the victory. Ennis has a 3-1-2 record on the season.
Ava Keller (3-2-0) made four saves for Skidmore.
—
Plattsburgh State 2, Skidmore 1
PSU 0 2 — 2
SKI 1 0 — 1
First half- 1, SKI, Dunn (Allen), 28:58.
Second half- 2, PSU, Frodyma (Villemaire), 48:45. 3, PSU, Frodyma, 69:06.
Shots- Skidmore, 21-12.
Saves- Ennis, PSU, 10. Keller, SKI, 4.
