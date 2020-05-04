Frenya to play for Saint Anselm College

Logan Kline-Frenya worked for this day for a long time.
Kline-Frenya, who played his senior season at Seton Catholic this fall as well as his final season with the Synergy FC VT/GPS Academy, recently signed his National Letter of Intent to play soccer for NCAA Division II Saint Anselm College in Manchester, New Hampshire.
"Logan has always been an extremely hard worker on and off the field toward achieving his goals," Synergy FC Director Philip McCormick said. "A leader by example to all and a strong contributor to his team. I am proud of all the work he has put into his development and wish him luck on his next chapter in life."
Kline-Frenya began his love of soccer on a youth YMCA team in Plattsburgh. He also played for Plattsburgh Football Club before playing for Seton Catholic and Synergy FC.
As a member of the Knights, Kline-Frenya was a co-captain and helped contribute to Seton Catholic's 2018 Section VII Class C title and was selected to the 2019 NSL Division II First Team All-Stars.
Kline-Frenya received an athletic scholarship as well as a Presidential Scholarship from Saint Anselm College.
An official in-person signing will take place in the near future.
"I chose Saint Anselm College because it is a great fit for me," Kline-Frenya said. "I hope to be a business major, and I am ready. I'm excited, and I can't wait to take the next step as well in my soccer journey."
Editor's note: This story was submitted to the Press-Republican. If other North Country senior athletes and their families would like to submit a short story and photo for publication about signing letters of intent, email sports@pressrepublican.com. Stories will be edited for grammar and content before publication.
