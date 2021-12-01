Franklin Academy scores twice to beat Plattsburgh

MALONE — Taytum Cook-Francis and Vail St. Hilaire scored goals as Franklin Academy skated to a 2-0 victory over Plattsburgh High School in girls' hockey on Wednesday.
Cook-Francis tallied in the first period and St. Hilaire added an insurance goal in the second stanza.
The shutout in net went to Gina Norcross, who made nine saves. Amelia Lebrun was busier in the Hornets' nets with 24 stops.
“Franklin Academy is a very strong defensive team,” PHS coach Trevor Cameron said. “In the future, we will need to break out of own zone better. Our offense was shut down for much of the game.
“The few chances we generated must find the back of the net. Amelia Lebrun was outstanding between the pipes for us. Finding our identity and building some depth is our focus right now.”
—
Franklin Academy 2, Plattsburgh 0
PHS 0 0 0 — 0
FA 1 1 0 — 2
First period- 1, FA, Cook-Francis (Monette), 11:26.
Second period- 2, FA, St. Hilaire (Cook), 3”43.
Shots- Franklin Academy, 26-9.
Saves- Lebrun, PHS, 24. Norcross, FA, 9.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.