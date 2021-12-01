Franklin Academy comes back to defeat Beekmantown in preseason basketball action

BEEKMANTOWN — The Beekmantown boys basketball team went into halftime up 31-27, but Franklin Academy decided to make a game of it to take the matchup, 67-56, in the back half of the tilt.
"Both teams played hard the entire game; we have to give them credit, they executed better than we did in the fourth quarter,” Eagle coach Gary Castine said. “Give Coach LaMay credit for that. It wasn't for a lack of effort, as we gave it all we had, but Malone earned this victory.”
The Huskies held a 22-9 scoring advantage in the fourth quarter alone to storm back for the win.
Jace Hammond and Evan Miller had dominant nights for FA, tallying 28 and 16 points, respectively, with Miller putting up four treys to Hammond’s three.
The Beekmantown squad still saw three players hit double digits in points, with Brady Mannix recording 18, Andrew VanNatten tallying 14 and Josh Bergin putting up 11.
"We had some tough luck shooting the ball tonight, but that's basketball,” Castine said. “The kids can't hang their heads over that.”
—
Franklin Academy 67
Franklin Academy (67)
Cox 0-0-0, Miller 6-0-16, LeRoy 0-0-0-, Hammond 7-11-28, Dumas 5-0-10, Beck 0-0-0, LaClair 1-0-2, Johel 1-2-4, McArdle 0-2-2, Moshe 2-1-5, Wescott 0-0-0. Totals 22-16-67.
Beekmantown (56)
Goodwin 0-0-0, Mannix 7-0-18, VanNatten 3-8-14, Beebe 0-0-0, LaBorde 1-0-2, Parent 0-2-2, Saroj 0-0-0, Parliament 2-3-7, Beauregard 0-0-0, Bergin 5-1-11, Sand 1-0-2. Totals 19-14-56.
Halftime- Beekmantown 31-27.
3-point goals- Franklin Academy (7) Miller 4, Hammond 3. Beekmantown (4) Mannix 4.
MORIAH 47
LAKE PLACID 25
LAKE PLACID — The Vikings went into Lake Placid and came away with the win in a game that Blue Bombers coach Brian Brandes described as a “typical pre-season game.”
“Both teams looked at a lot of different combinations,” Brandes said. “It was great for LP to play a quality program this early in the year.”
Moriah got fairly balanced scoring on the night, but the Vikings were led by Will Rohrer and Cooper Allen, who each netted 12 points on the night.
Jack Armstrong scored a team-high 11 points for the Lake Placid squad, followed closely by Sam Hooker with eight.
—
Moriah 47, Lake Placid 25
Moriah (47)
Sargent 1-0-2, Langey 0-0-0, Pelkey 2-0-5, Allen 5-0-12, Gilbo1-0-2, Olcott 3-2-8, Rohrer 5-2-12, Scoresome 2-2-6. Totals 19-6-47.
Lake Placid (25)
Armstrong 4-2-11, Byrne 1-0-3, Colby 0-0-0, Ledwith 0-0-0, A. Cecunjanin 1-1-3, Kondrat 0-0-0, Hooker, 4-0-8. Totals 10-3-25.
Halftime- Boquet Valley, 23-16
3-point goals- Boquet Valley (4) Lobdell 2, Schwoebel, Pulsifer. Moriah (3) Bosarge, Gaddor, Towns.
GIRLS
BOQUET VALLEY 37
MORIAH 31
MORIAH — The Griffins were able to hold onto a lead they came out of halftime with to beat the Vikings, 37-31.
Abbey Schwoebel’s 23 points, including one three-pointer, powered Boquet Valley to the win.
“Schwoebel shot the ball very well from the perimeter,” Moriah coach Gary Olcott said.
Ella Lobdell put up seven points for the Griffin squad, garnering six of them from shots from beyond the arc.
Hannah Gaddor and Jayde Trow paced the Vikings in the loss, putting up 12 and 7 points, respectively.
—
Boquet Valley 37, Moriah 31
Boquet Valley (37)
Thompson 1-0-2, Monty 1-0-2, Pulsifer1-0-3, Schwoebel 10-2-23, Lobdell 2-1-7, Reynolds 0-0-0, Caputo 0-0-0, Denton 0-0-0. Totals 15-3-37.
Moriah (31)
Snyder 0-2-2, Trow 2-3-7, Gaddor 5-1-12, Bosarge 1-0-3, Eichen 0-0-0, Towns 1-2-5, Marcil 0-2-2, Callahan 0-0-0, Sprague 0-0-0. Totals 9-10-31.
Halftime- Boquet Valley, 23-16
3-point goals- Boquet Valley (4) Lobdell 2, Schwoebel, Pulsifer. Moriah (3) Bosarge, Gaddor, Towns.
TICONDEROGA 32
WILLSBORO 16
WILLSBORO — The Sentinels were able to ride a decisive first half to a victory over the Warriors as a part of the 11th Annual Judy’s Alzheimers Awareness Tournament.
Ticonderoga was up 18-4 going into the second half and didn’t look back.
A 12-point night from Cassidy Mattison led the way for the Sentinels in what was otherwise a fairly balanced night of scoring.
Sophia Dorsett was second highest on the Ticonderoga team with seven points, followed by Kennedy Davis with five points and Laura and Sophia Zelinski each netting four points.
Willsboro’s Mallory Arnold scored 11 of her team’s 16 points in the loss.
—
Ticonderoga 32, Willsboro 16
Ticonderoga (32)
Dorsett 2-2-7, Mattison 5-2-12, L. Zelinski 2-0-4, Charboneau 0-0-0, S. Zelinski 2-0-4, Whitford 1-0-2, Davis 2-1-5, Abare 0-0-0, Pound 0-0-0, Decker 0-0-0. Totals 13-5-32.
Willsboro (16)
D. Harrison 0-0-0, Nolette 0-0-0, Arnold 5-0-11, Ford 1-2-4, Benway 0-0-0, Belzile 0-0-0, I. Harrison 0-1-1, Sucharzewski 0-0-0. Totals 6-3-16.
Halftime- Ticonderoga 18-4.
3-point goals- Ticonderoga (1) Dorsett. Willsboro (1) Arnold.
